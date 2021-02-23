Paul Merson makes bold predictions for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea

Paul Merson has made his Premier League top 4 predictions and has left out Chelsea and West Ham United. The Arsenal legend believes Manchester United, Leicester City and Liverpool will make it along with Manchester City.

Liverpool are struggling this season and could fall to 8th in the league table if Aston Villa and Everton win their matches in hand. Chelsea and West Ham United fill up the final two spots in the Top 5 right now.

Despite the form of the teams right now, Paul Merson believes that Liverpool will make it to the top 4. The Reds have lost their last 4 matches, and players are getting injured in almost every other game. Merson speaking to SkySports said:

"Man City are in, obviously – that's the easy part! Next, I have to stick with Manchester United and Leicester, who are a very good team. The top three now will stay there, in my opinion. After that, this is so difficult. You know me, I don't like to sit on the fence, but I'm finding it really hard to pick a team for the final spot."

"If Chelsea have a good March, that's it, they are in. But, I worry about Chelsea scoring enough goals. I can't see them blowing teams away. I've always said Liverpool will make it but when push comes to shove, it so hard to stick with them, at the moment. It's hard to get away from their form and the fact the luck is not with them."

Why does Paul Merson back Liverpool over Chelsea and West Ham?

Paul Merson believes Liverpool have the resources to push their way into the Top 4 at the very end. He claims that despite their slump, Jurgen Klopp will motivate his players to get the job done.

"You look at the games they've lost, and you look at the games they have coming up and wonder if they can turn it around. The one player I want on the pitch out of all of their players at the moment is Jordan Henderson. I don't know why, but I have to stick with Liverpool. Please don't ask me why but I'm keeping the faith with Jurgen Klopp and his side."

Liverpool and Chelsea have a challenging round of fixtures coming up, and March could prove to be vital in the Top 4 race for both teams.