Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Manchester City, Manchester United vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW5 fixtures

Liverpool have done it again! They've been extremely lucky in the Premier League this season and they've now carried it to the Champions League as well. People keep telling me that they're showing signs of a champion team, but I just think they are lucky. And that's it.

I don't mean that in a bad way. But the problem with luck is that it runs out at some point. You can't be thinking you'll win every game like you did against Burnley and Atletico Madrid, that's not happening!

As Liverpool shift their focus to a hugely-significant game in the Premier League this weekend, let us follow suit. Without further ado, here are my predictions for gameweek 5 in the Premier League:

Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

I can't remember the last time Everton played Liverpool and they had all these weapons! In recent years, Everton have been forced to go to Anfield with zero hopes. They just try to keep it tight at the back and hope for an opening that might be handed to them. But this time it's different.

For the first time in a really long while, Everton have serious quality in attack. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish have shown what they can do in an Everton shirt. The Merseyside derby is always intense but I just think this one will be a lot better than what we've been used to in recent years. I believe the Everton fans will go to Anfield in the hope that they can definitely win this game and that will certainly add to the atmosphere there.

It's unbelievable how Liverpool have managed to win all four of their Premier League games so far this season. Considering how they've played in these games, they should be mid-table! I have to give huge credit to their incredible mentality though, they just never give up. But if Liverpool keep on winning in this manner, it means something is wrong and that will hurt them in the long run.

Alexander Isak hasn't played a lot of football so I totally understand Liverpool taking him off early against Atletico. It's all about managing his minutes now and I don't expect him to play the full 90 minutes very soon. Liverpool can afford to do it now because at the end of the day, they are winning games. I still expect him to start against Everton here.

What I'd like to also see is Florian Wirtz playing on the left. It will give him more space to create problems. At the moment, it feels like he's a bit claustrophobic in midfield. Wirtz should play just like how Jeremy Doku did against Manchester United. If he does that, it will be hard for teams to pick him up. I have no doubt that Wirtz will eventually come good wherever he plays because he's top-drawer. But this change to the left will give him a better chance of shining in the next game.

I would also choose Conor Bradley at right-back because of Grealish. If you play Jeremie Frimpong there, he's not a good defender and he bombs forward all the time. So I think Bradley is the best choice at right-back in this game. Arne Slot will have another headache on the other side, where Milos Kerkez has failed to hit the ground running. Not only did Andy Robertson replace him in the first half vs Burnley, but the Scot also scored against Atletico in the Champions League. There's just so many options available for Liverpool and Slot will have to ensure he keeps all of them happy.

In the past you could never give Everton a chance at Anfield, but if they keep things tight at the back, I think they have the quality to hurt Liverpool. However, I still think the reigning Premier League champions will edge it.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup Third Round - Source: Getty

I just cannot believe what happened with Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup. Nuno Espirito Santo did a brilliant job there. If you're going to replace him, you should at least go with someone who follows similar tactics. Forest replacing Nuno with Ange Postecoglou is unbelievable. It's like chalk and cheese!

I like watching Postecoglou's teams. But that's only because I'm a neutral! I wouldn't want to watch this week in, week out if he were manager at my club. Forest have been unable to cope to the demands of his playing style, six goals conceded in two games. They were 2-0 up against Swansea in the cup. When you have that lead, you just shut up shop and get over the line. They couldn't do it and that's not a good sign.

Burnley have to come out and play their football in this fixture. It's easy if you're playing Liverpool at home, no one expects anything from you and you can put 10 men behind the ball! But after watching Forest getting dumped out of the cup, Burnley will look at this game and think they must look for a win here. And when you have to win games, you cannot sit back. I think that could be Burnley's undoing in this game.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Source: Getty

Tottenham have had a solid couple of games. I knew they would beat West Ham and credit to them for following that up with a win in the Champions League. It wasn't the greatest of performances against Villarreal, but they still got the job done and that's all that matters.

This is the real acid test for Spurs. If they can go to Brighton and win this game, they can finish in the top five this season. It's a chance for Tottenham to go out there and show people they aren't 'Spursy'. I don't want Tottenham fans to feel like I'm being disrespectful because I'm a former Arsenal player, but they can't be beating Manchester City and then losing to the likes of Bournemouth and Brighton!

I think this is a big game and Tottenham have had issues away from home against such teams in the past. I expect a thrilling draw in this one.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a huge game for West Ham, and a very dangerous one too! I always say this, Crystal Palace are a very underrated team. I was watching Michael Olise shining for Bayern Munich against Chelsea and he was playing for Palace a couple of seasons ago! They have always had great talent in their ranks and I expect it to continue even after the departure of Eberechi Eze this summer.

If West Ham lose this game, I think Graham Potter will be sacked. He'll be a very lucky man if that does not happen. West Ham have just one win at home in the Premier League since January. Can you believe that? It's a terrible run of form.

We saw how good Palace were away from home against Aston Villa a few weeks ago. This is a game where West Ham have to come out and play their football and that could be an advantage for Palace. When teams decide to have a go at Palace, they thrive on it. If West Ham concede first, it's game over and end of the road for Potter in my opinion.

Prediction: West Ham United 0-2 Crystal Palace

Wolves vs Leeds United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Source: Getty

I saw Wolves at Newcastle and I thought they weren't that bad. Just because they've lost every game so far this season, people think Wolves will get relegated. But honestly, I don't worry about their survival. I've seen enough from them to believe they can avoid relegation!

Leeds were very unlucky against Fulham. That terrible own goal at the end hurt them so much. What I will say is that they can't keep playing for draws in away games, like they did at Fulham. Sometimes, you have to take a chance and try to get a result. Leeds will believe this is a winnable game. They will be thinking, 'If we want to stay up, this a team that we must beat.'

Wolves will have too much for them in my opinion though. A win and a clean sheet for the hosts at Molineux.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Leeds United

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League - Source: Getty

I saw Chelsea lose to Bayern in the Champions League and I think they still did alright. And so I'd actually be shocked if Chelsea lose this game at Old Trafford. Manchester United may have a 10 or 15 minute window in the game where they dominate but I can't see them doing enough to get anything out of it.

Cole Palmer looks sharp after returning from injury. But Enzo Maresca has to understand that this is the Premier League and anybody can beat anybody! I'm talking about the Brentford game. Just play your best team. If he had to make three changes at half-time, it means he got his team selection horribly wrong! Win the game that's in front of you before thinking of Bayern in the Champions League.

Chelsea missed the trick at Brentford and dropped two huge points. They can't do it again this weekend. Qualifying for the Champions League once again will be a priority for Chelsea this season. If they can keep Palmer fit and firing, they wouldn't worry about it.

With Liam Delap out injured, how should Chelsea line-up to get the best out of their attack? I think Joao Pedro up front and Palmer in behind is a given. But who else do they play? I don't think Pedro Neto has done enough for Chelsea and Jamie Gittens looks a bit lost! They must play Estevao, let him off the leash. He has already proved that he can play at this level and he will enjoy a lot of space in this game.

So I'd go Neto, Palmer and Estevao behind Pedro. But I doubt Maresca will do the same! He may opt to go safe instead. What the Chelsea coach must understand is that they have the better squad and can rip Manchester United into shreds if they play their best team.

I'm a bit lost with Manchester United if I'm being honest. I don't see where they are going. Ruben Amorim plays the same system every week. When you play that formation, your wing-backs have to be the best players in the team and that's not the case at United!

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund has already scored after joining Napoli on loan. The pressure at Manchester United is immense, and with all due to respect, these players are going to a lesser league and scoring goals. So part of the problem is finding players who can feed off that pressure.

The other main problem is the lack of service for strikers at United. Erling Haaland will never score 60 goals for Rochdale! It's always about the service with these type of strikers. Hojlund never got that Old Trafford and now he's playing with Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay. If you are that type of a striker, you are only as good as the players who serve you. How is Benjamin Sesko supposed to score when he isn't getting the service?

If Chelsea match Manchester United's system, Amorim's men will get destroyed. I can't see anything but a win for the visitors at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea

Fulham vs Brentford

Brentford v Aston Villa - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a derby and let me tell you that both sets of fans don't really like each other that much! I've been impressed with Brentford, they were decent against Chelsea. I said at the start of the season that I don't see them going down. They are good from set-pieces and are a threat from long throw-ins as well. I feel Brentford will avoid relegation quite comfortably.

Fulham were really fortunate with that own goal against Leeds. I watched that game and they looked very dull until Kevin came on. Brentford will cause problems to Fulham here. I know Brentford lost to Sunderland but I can't see that happening in this game.

Jordan Henderson was unbelievably good against Chelsea. Not just his assist to Kevin Schade, but everything about his game was hugely admirable. When I saw him in the England squad, I was like, 'Come on, really? He's 36 now.' I saw him against Chelsea and I'm like, 'Paul, stop moaning.' I can truly see why Henderson is part of that squad now. He takes good care of himself and it shows, absolutely amazing player.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Brentford

Sunderland vs Aston Villa

Everton v Aston Villa - Premier League - Source: Getty

We talk about timings all the time. This is the perfect time for Sunderland to face Aston Villa. Not only are Sunderland playing well, Villa can't even score a goal for a toffee! To make matters worse, Unai Emery's men were dumped out of the cup by Brentford this week. Sunderland will look at this game as a huge chance to get another impressive win on home turf.

This Villa team doesn't wet my appetite. When I saw them last season, they looked like a proper team. Now I look at them and it's the exact opposite! Harvey Elliot is a good signing and he has to be in the starting line-up for this game. I don't know what Jadon Sancho is doing at the moment though. He's not running at anybody not committing people and not taking chances! I'd be shocked if he starts this game. Sancho needs to stop playing it safe and has to take risks with the ball at his feet. If you lose the ball, no one cares. Try and make things happen instead of just passing it around.

Sunderland are going to come out with the intention of taking the game to Villa. And if they score first at home, they have a massive chance to get all three points. Villa must absorb the early pressure and stay in the game. It's true that when you don't score goals as a team, you lose a lot of confidence. But I expect Villa's quality to get them over the line in the end here.

Prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Source: Getty

This will be a good game to watch. Bournemouth are flying and Newcastle got their first win last weekend. Nick Woltemade reminds me of Peter Crouch! He has a good brain, comes deep and gets people involved, that is literally the same way Crouch played. My only demand is that Woltemade has to get back in the box a lot more. Sometimes, he just gets too involved in the build up.

Based on what we've seen so far, you'd be shocked if Woltemade doesn't score more goals than Sesko this season. He has two wingers who will feed him so well, like they did in that win over Wolves. United, on the other hand, don't have that type of wingers. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo would rather have a crack at goal themselves than feed Sesko.

I expect an entertaining game with plenty of goals here, don't miss this one!

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle United

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Source: Getty

What a massive game coming our way on Sunday. I've been impressed with Arsenal, they looked very good against Nottingham Forest and in the Champions League. Manchester City also won last weekend, but if Manchester United had the quality that Arsenal possess, they could have been in trouble!

City have to face Napoli on Thursday night. That is a big disadvantage if you ask me. Arsenal would have had more time to prepare having played and won on Tuesday. So I'd be surprised if Arsenal lose this game. A win would make it two victories in three games for Arsenal against Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City in their first five games of the season, which is brilliant.

Arsenal need four points from the next two games, where they face City and Newcastle. If they can do that, they are the team to beat in this league, the favorites to win the title!

I also believe that a win for Manchester City will put them back in the title race. But if they don't win, it's goodnight for them! I can't see this City team winning six and seven games on the bounce like they've done in the past, they are not that team anymore. If City lose this game, it's three losses in five games already. Now that is a worrying run of form.

Even though Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard scored off the bench in the Champions League, I don't expect either of them to start against City. Mikel Arteta will almost definitely stick with Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke as the front three. Arsenal have incredible depth. Even without Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Declan Rice, they looked so comfortable against Forest.

It's still hard for me to say Arsenal have the best midfield in the league though. I like Liverpool's three when they play together. Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were incredible last season. Don't get me wrong, the Arsenal midfield is also up there but I just prefer Liverpool's instead.

If Jeremy Doku can build on his performance against Manchester United, it will be a massive boost for Manchester City. In the past, Doku has struggled with his decision-making but he was excellent in the derby win last weekend. I think it will be him, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland starting together again. But it also depends on what happens against Napoli.

I still think top teams can hurt City and Arsenal are a really good side. I expect a win for the hosts at the Emirates.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester City

About the author Paul Merson Paul Merson is a former professional footballer who is best known for his stint with Arsenal. He won five major trophies in a career spanning over 12 years with the Gunners and remains a firm fan-favorite at the club.



After his retirement, Merson has continued to be involved in the beautiful game as a media personality. Know More