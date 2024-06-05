Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea and Manchester United will finish in the Premier League next season

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has stated that getting into the top four will be a priority for Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur next season. All three clubs missed out on a Champions League spot, finishing sixth, eighth and fifth in the Premier League, respectively.

The Red Devils' eighth-placed finish was their worst ever in Premier League history. Chelsea, on the flip side, had an extremely underwhelming season but turned it around following a series wins towards the fag end of the season. As a result, they finished sixth. Spurs, who once looked in pole position to claim a Champions League spot, missed out on one following a dip in performance in the dying embers of the season.

However, fans will be hopeful of how the north London outfit performed under Ange Postecoglou despite striker Harry Kane's absence.

Merson believes Chelsea will definitely be in the top four next season even as he said Manchester United may miss out on a Champions League spot. The former midfielder said that bagging a trophy will be a top priority for Spurs next season.

Here's what he told Sky Sports:

"I’ve got a feeling for next season. I think Tottenham have got to concentrate on one thing. I think top four, Chelsea are going to be there, Man Utd can only get better – top four’s hard now."

Despite finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, the Blues will play in the Europa Conference League while the Red Devils will feature in the Europa League after winning the FA Cup.

The Red Devils ended their otherwise harrowing season with silverware. They defeated defending champions Manchester City 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup on May 25 at Wembley Stadium in London.

With reports suggesting that Erik ten Hag would be sacked following the culmination of the season, a trophy did provide much-needed consolation for the Old Trafford club.

United, who were miles away from a European spot, were promoted to the Europa League, a spot held by the west London outfit. As for the Blues, they were demoted to the Europa Conference League following Manchester United's FA Cup win.