Paul Merson predicts Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup final result

The Premier League returns with another intriguing set of fixtures, but the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium to decide the winner of the Carabao Cup is undoubtedly the standout attraction this weekend. When I look at the two teams and how they’ve performed this season, I think this could be an absolute humdinger of a game with lots of goals. Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world defensively, but Liverpool’s front three is extraordinary and I fancy them to score against most teams across the continent.

That said, I do think Chelsea have enough firepower to score goals despite question marks surrounding Romelu Lukaku's form, so this is a tough game to call. Liverpool went to Stamford Bridge earlier this year, went 2-0 up and looked like they’d run away with the game, but Chelsea bounced back in some style and threatened to win after restoring parity. That’s what you’re up against - two world-class sides managed by two outstanding managers who are looking to get their hands on some silverware.

There are so many potentially game-defining personal battles to look out for, but I do think Chelsea have better midfielders than Liverpool. Thomas Tuchel, though, needs to decide who starts in the middle of the park, with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho all vying for a spot. I feel sorry for the one who is going to miss out, because they are all top players in their own right. It’s not to say Liverpool are short-staffed or devoid of quality in midfield, but the Blues have more quality in that area of the pitch, as we saw in the Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge last month.

If we can overcome Chelsea and lift the Carabao Cup this weekend, Jürgen Klopp would consider it a triumph produced by the whole club "You face a lot of challenges on the way and then when you make it to the final, then it's big and I know the people are buzzing as well."

Jurgen Klopp also has a couple of big calls to make in terms of his midfield trio and with Liverpool spoilt for choice in terms of options, it remains to be seen who gets the nod. I think Jordan Henderson plays alongside Fabinho, with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and James Milner among other players in contention for a place in the starting XI.

When it comes to the threat posed by Liverpool’s full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson can wreak havoc with the quality of their deliveries. If Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso get pinned back, the Liverpool pair will bend crosses into the box for their front three to feed on.

Another interesting talking point ahead of the big final is Romelu Lukaku’s form. Last week against Crystal Palace, he had a meager seven touches - I don’t see how a striker playing for a top club can get away with something like that! It’s not like he played against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and the opposition had 85% of the ball, so I understand all the stick he got. I’m 53 years old, but I’d fancy myself to have more than seven touches if I played a competitive game of football now! With Lukaku misfiring, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech should start upfront for the Blues, with Christian Pulisic likely to complete the attack if he proves his fitness ahead of the game.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Liverpool boast two world-class attackers who have been delivering consistently for Klopp over the years. Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of the game with an adductor issue and Diogo Jota faces a race against time to make the matchday squad, but in Luis Diaz, Liverpool have got another outstanding attacker who has shown flashes of brilliance since joining the club in January.

The goalkeeping situation is also one worth keeping an eye on as both Liverpool and Chelsea have opted to field their second-choice keepers in the Carabao Cup. Both Caoimhin Kelleher and Kepa Arrizabalaga have made a series of defining contributions when they’ve had the chance to impress this season, but this is a major chance to win a trophy, so I hope the understudies keep their spots in the team. I’d like managers to stay faithful to the ones who got their respective teams to the final, but I’ll also understand if they don’t.

There’s always a possibility that the final could go down to penalty lottery, and especially after what happened to Mohamed Salah and Egypt at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations final, I’m firmly of the belief that your best penalty taker has to take the first one. With the stakes high and pressure soaring, it’s important to get off to a flier, so the best ones go first to set the tone for what’s to come. If you miss, you’re under the cosh, so there’s absolutely no room for error in a penalty shootout.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been among the best teams in world football this season and are blessed with top-class players across the pitch, so when you look at a potential combined XI, there is a case for both teams to have enough players. Alisson Becker and Edouard Mendy are unlikely to feature in the final, but they’re both world-class goalkeepers in their own right and I believe there’s not a lot between them in terms of quality. For the rest of the team, we have to keep a system in mind before you pick a team, as Liverpool and Chelsea deploy different formations. Alexander-Arnold and Robertson make the team regardless of formation, as they are by far the best pair of full-backs on the planet currently. I think I’m gonna go with three central defenders, so Virgil Van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva make up the rest of the rearguard.

We touched upon the quality of Chelsea’s midfield earlier, so I’d personally choose Kante and Kovacic to run the show in the middle of the park. Salah and Mane are automatic picks up front, while Kai Havertz is the man I’ve chosen to spearhead my attack.

The Wembley Stadium is an iconic venue and we’ve witnessed some sensational games of football in the capital over the years. Predicting a game like this is an impossible task, but I’m going for a 2-2 draw! As for penalties? Flip a coin, because there’s absolutely no one on the planet who can predict which one of these two sides would prevail in such a situation.

