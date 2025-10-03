Paul Merson predicts Chelsea vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW7 fixtures

The Premier League returns after some interesting results in midweek for the top teams in this division. Arsenal looked comfortable in their win Olympiacos in the Champions League, but the same cannot be said for any of their rivals!

Ad

Liverpool lost away from home to Galatasaray, while Manchester City conceded a late penalty to draw 2-2 against Monaco. Chelsea beat Benfica, but I don't think they were exceptional in that game. Anyway, it is now time for us to shift our attention back to this weekend's fixtures. With the international break coming up next week, teams will be keen on securing maximum points.

Without further ado, let us dive straight into my predictions for gameweek 7 in the Premier League.

Ad

Trending

Bournemouth vs Fulham

Leeds United v Bournemouth - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a good game. I was quite shocked with what happened to Fulham last week. They took the lead early on against Aston Villa and ended up losing that game 3-1! And now, it only gets tougher for them with a trip to face Bournemouth.

Ad

I actually think Bournemouth are one of the most underrated teams in this league. They are very solid and have been consistent. Thanks to their promising start to the season, Bournemouth are sitting in sixth-place at the moment. Can they qualify for Europe? Well, it depends on the manager. I'm guessing Andoni Iraola will be a wanted man if one of the top clubs decide to bring in a new coach this season.

Ad

Also, as long as they have Antoine Semenyo in that line-up, they will always be a threat. He's quickly become one of the best players in the Premier League. I'm actually surprised he didn't leave the club in the summer! Expecting Bournemouth to secure maximum points here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Source: Getty

Tottenham are a bit strange, they aren't a 90-minute team! I've noticed that Spurs start playing their best football only after they go behind in games. It's easy to play when you're losing, that takes the pressure off your back. But they can't keep doing it if they want to be ambitious under Thomas Frank this season.

Ad

Spurs showed good character to come from 2-0 down to draw against Brighton. But since then, they have struggled against both Wolves and Bodo/Glimt, failing to win them games. So I don't think they're as great as some people say!

This is a tough game for Tottenham because Leeds have been quite good at home. If at the start of the season, you told Leeds that they can get a point from this fixture, they would have happily accepted it. And that's exactly what I think will happen here. Leeds' form at home will be crucial to their chances of avoiding relegation and they have shown enough to suggest they can hold Spurs to a draw at Elland Road. I expect goals in this one.

Ad

Prediction: Leeds United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs Sunderland

Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League - Source: Getty

You know what? I ain't so sure about this game if I'm being honest. I wouldn't even be shocked if Manchester United lose! Sunderland have been absolutely outstanding so far this season, and United just lost to Brentford. As a football pundit, this is a game that can come back to haunt you. You can go around and say Manchester United will win because they have the better squad, but Sunderland are the better 'team' here right? So whatever you predict, you may end up looking silly!

Ad

If Ruben Amorim gets beat here or fails to win this football match, I think it may even be his last game. It's been nearly an year since he took over and I still don't think he knows what his best options are in midfield! Manchester United have to change it up in this game. Sunderland are good in midfield and will outrun United. Bruno Fernandes has to play further forward and not as part of a two-man midfield, it just isn't working.

Ad

We saw that with Arne Slot, didn't we? He went back to using all three of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield for Liverpool. Well, United don't have such good options but still, they can't keep doing what they're doing now!

Amorim has to find the right balance and it's very tricky when you think about it. If they play Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes a little ahead of them as the three in midfield, the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are players that like to play narrow. Manchester United don't have wide players anymore, they got rid of them all, Garnacho, Rashford, all gone!

Ad

I don't think Manchester United are a better team than Sunderland, but I'm still backing Amorim's men to win this game. Don't ask me why, I just don't know why I feel that way. Maybe it's because of their name!

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 - Source: Getty

Getting that win over Newcastle was massive for Arsenal, what an incredible result. But let's not forget that they lost to West Ham last season! More than anyone, Mikel Arteta will know that these are the type of games his team needs to dominate.

Ad

Arsenal played Newcastle away, then had the Champions League game in midweek and now they host West Ham. It's not an easy run no matter how bad West Ham have been playing. Like I said before, these are the type of games where Arsenal slipped up last season and it cost them.

This is a defining month for Arsenal. Their fixtures look decent and Liverpool have some tough games coming up. If Arsenal can put all these games to bed in the next five to six gameweeks, they can run away with the league title!

Ad

Does Arteta pick Eberechi Eze or Gabriel Martinelli for this game? I'd always go for Eze because he can break teams down. It's crazy Arsenal have so many options now. I just said I'd go for Eze to partner Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres in attack, but they can still throw in Martinelli or even Leandro Trossard. When Kai Havertz returns from injury, they have another option who can play in attack and midfield! Their squad depth is just ridiculous.

Ad

Arsenal have quietly assembled an unbelievable squad and even if they rest a few players this weekend, I expect them to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 - Source: Getty

If Liverpool fail to win at Chelsea and Arsenal beat West Ham, which I think they will, the Gunners will be top of the league. Before last weekend's games, we were thinking of a possibility in which Arsenal would be eight points behind Liverpool. This is how quickly things can change in the Premier League!

Ad

I'm a Chelsea fan but I must admit they don't wet my appetite. They looked good for the first 20 minutes against Brighton and eventually crumbled. This is the problem with Chelsea, they only play well in patches.

I told you Nicolas Jackson would be a huge miss. It was a bad decision to sell him. Chelsea have no player up front who can do what Jackson did for them. People will read this and be like, 'what are you saying? He wasn't even good.' But it's not about how many chances he missed, it's about what he did for the team. I know Cole Palmer is injured, but Jackson made him a better player!

Ad

I expect Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto to start this game for Chelsea, but does Enzo Maresca trust Alejandro Garnacho against Liverpool? Jamie Gittens is behind the eight-ball at Chelsea, he's really struggling and I don't expect him to play here. Estevao looks like the best option and don't get me wrong, he's a good player. But Chelsea have spent a billion pounds and we are still second guessing on who would play for them, unbelievable.

Ad

I've been saying that Liverpool should play Florian Wirtz down the left side but I didn't expect them to do that against Crystal Palace. I was surprised because Palace have strong wing-backs and they are quite phenomenal. But against Chelsea, it could be a good option since the Blues' defence isn't very solid.

I still think Slot will go with Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak and Mo Salah as the front-three though. Chelsea have a strong midfield with Moises Caicedo in there, so Liverpool must play Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai through the middle. I also expect Milos Kerkez to retain his place at left-back even though Andy Robertson is the better defender out of the two. I just think Robertson isn't a good fit for this game since he could be up against Neto. Conor Bradley should also be an automatic selection at right-back for Liverpool.

Ad

Liverpool are playing badly, but I just don't see them losing this game. I'd be shocked if Chelsea won too, but the hosts could get a point here in my opinion.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League - Source: Getty

I have run out of things to say about Crystal Palace. Simply phenomenal, 19 games unbeaten now and they are showing no signs of slowing down. Palace played away from home to Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and still won that game quite comfortably.

Ad

I can't think of any game in Palace's unbeaten run where they were lucky! This is a team in which every player knows what he must do on the pitch. From defenders to wing-backs to midfielders and the attackers, everyone does their job perfectly.

Manchester United should have signed Jean-Philippe Mateta. They could have got him for half the money they spent on Benjamin Sesko! He's one of the only players I wouldn't want to play against, if I'm a centre-back. Mateta can take on the opponents' entire back four on his own.

Ad

If Mateta played for Everton, I think they would have been a top-six, or top-seven team in the Premier League. Even if Beto and Thierno Barry were rolled into one, it still wouldn't be better than Mateta. That is the problem for Everton, they need a good centre-forward.

It will be interesting to see how Palace cope with playing in the league after their first away trip in Europe during midweek. It's a tough game coming up as well, Everton are unbeaten at home so far this season.

Ad

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

R. Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 - Source: Getty

What is happening to Nottingham Forest? They are in trouble and their upcoming fixtures look very bad. Ange Postecoglou will do well if he can outlast this run! Some section of the fans have already voiced their concerns about Postecoglou and it's quite understandable. Forest went from being a solid team under Nuno Espirito Santo to conceding way too many goals after Postecoglou took over.

Ad

Newcastle got blown away by Arsenal last weekend. I was honestly surprised by the gulf in class between the two teams in that game. Even then, Newcastle were in the lead for about 84 minutes and that tells you this is actually a nightmare game for Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Wolves vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - Source: Getty

Brighton rode their luck and made Chelsea pay in the end last weekend. They were nowhere in the game during the first 20 minutes, but as the game progressed, we saw shades of the Brighton we knew.

Ad

I thought Wolves would be safe from relegation. But that loss against Leeds United was completely shocking for me. Last weekend, they got a good point against Tottenham. Wolves cannot be so up and down, they have to be more consistent if they want to stay in this division. After the international break, it's a huge game coming up for Wolves against Sunderland. There's already a 10-point gap between these two teams and it cannot get any bigger!

Ad

All the newly-promoted sides are competitive unlike last year and if Wolves fail to get four points from the next two games, they are in serious trouble. I don't think they will get them points because I can't see them beating Brighton here.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Feyenoord v Aston Villa - UEFA Europa League - Source: Getty

Aston Villa are starting to turn a corner now. They got a good win over Fulham last weekend and followed it up with another against Feyenoord in the Europa League. Emiliano Buendia has scored in each of the last two games and is starting to find some form. When he first came to the club, I don't think Buendia delivered what was expected of him. But he's an intelligent footballer and is finally showing his quality after regaining his confidence.

Ad

Buendia will be crucial to Villa turning it around this season and with Harvey Elliot also in their ranks, this team can still do wonders, if all of them click together on the pitch. Burnley have been very competitive so far, but I don't know for how long they can remain solid while defending. This is a ruthless league and teams will eventually break you down.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Burnley

Ad

Brentford vs Manchester City

AS Monaco v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 - Source: Getty

Brentford have been outstanding in recent weeks. Keith Andrews is new to football management and just look at the way he's adapting himself to different games. He played three at the back and got the draw against Chelsea but switched to a back four against Manchester United and beat them. Ruben Amorim needs to learn a thing or two from him!

Ad

I say this every week, Manchester City are not the same team anymore. Two or three years ago, this was the best team in the world. Some players got old, while others moved on and that cycle is now over. So it's quite understandable that they are struggling at times. I still believe this is a decent City team. Liverpool have some tough fixtures coming up and if City do well over the next few weeks, they are back in that title race equation with an outside chance.

Ad

This is a difficult game and I don't think City will run away with the win. They have enough quality to get the three points, but I expect it to be tightly-contested.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Manchester City

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Paul Merson Paul Merson is a former professional footballer who is best known for his stint with Arsenal. He won five major trophies in a career spanning over 12 years with the Gunners and remains a firm fan-favorite at the club.



After his retirement, Merson has continued to be involved in the beautiful game as a media personality. Know More