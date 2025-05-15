Paul Merson predicts Chelsea vs Manchester United, Arsenal vs Newcastle and other Premier League GW37 fixtures

Are you ready for the penultimate gameweek of the Premier League season? Time flies, doesn't it? With every passing week, the race for Champions League qualification is getting intense. As we expected, it will go down to the wire on the final day of the season!

There are a lot of hugely significant matches coming up this weekend with the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest hoping to secure crucial wins. Manchester City are involved in the FA Cup final on Saturday and will only be playing Bournemouth on Tuesday to wrap up the gameweek.

Without further ado, let us dive straight into my predictions for gameweek 37 in the Premier League:

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Aston Villa win - the most obvious result of the weekend alongside the Manchester United game, which also kicks off on Friday. I always speak about timings in football so you know where I'm going with this. Imagine telling Villa at the start of the season that they must beat Tottenham and Manchester United in their last two games to seal Champions League qualification? Now that would have been a really difficult task!

But just look at it now. Tottenham won't care about this game because of the Europa League final. And no matter what happens in that final, it's an advantage for Villa. Either United will be celebrating their Europa League win or be depressed about a loss to Spurs when they meet Villa on the final day of the season.

Ange Postecoglou should rest his main players in this game. If they beat Villa 5-0 and lose to Manchester United on Wednesday, what's the point? You can't risk players being injured now. I wouldn't worry about their rhythm. All of them players know this is the game of their lives and should be prepared like professionals. If I was a Tottenham player, I wouldn't want to be playing this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Newcastle United FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

It's a nothing game for Manchester United and I expect Chelsea to secure an easy win. Don't get me wrong, this is still a huge fixture for the fans but I think the United players should look at the bigger picture, which is the Europa League final.

Manchester United were getting well beat at home against West Ham United, what are they going to do away from home at Chelsea? Ruben Amorim came out and said it will still be a terrible season if they won the Europa League and I don't blame him. But he must be fully aware of the fact that United need to win that trophy to attract better players to the club. If they fail to win and miss out on Champions League football, they are going to remain a mid-table club!

The last thing Manchester United should do is start Bruno Fernandes against Chelsea. He's been their best player and you can't risk him being injured ahead of the big final. I expect Chelsea to take full advantage and secure a crucial win here.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Manchester United

Everton vs Southampton

Fulham FC v Everton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

What a game, it's going to be a massive atmosphere at Goodison Park. Southampton frustrated Manchester City last weekend, but I don't think they will spoil the party on Merseyside. Everton bidding goodbye to Goodison Park will be an emotional moment for many of their fans. This has been an iconic venue and frankly, we'll all miss it.

Moving to a new stadium will be a challenge for Everton next season. But with David Moyes in charge, I think they will be fine. It won't become a fortress, that's not how it works. I have a feeling they can finish mid-table and should try and string together a decent cup run next season. That would be a big achievement for Everton.

Prediction: Everton 3-0 Southampton

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest FC v Leicester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Nottingham Forest have to get something out of this match. If they don't, it's game over for them. I'm backing Aston Villa and Chelsea to win this weekend as well. So both of them teams could be at 66 points before Forest (62) kick-off at West Ham.

I have a feeling Forest will fizzle out here. I don't think they can beat West Ham away from home. We saw Forest's owner confronting Nuno Espirito Santo after the draw against Leicester last weekend. I think the problem here is that people get carried away. Last season, Forest were 17th and now all of a sudden, they have a chance of finishing fifth or in the worst case seventh at least. That is an incredible achievement, no matter how you look at it!

Then the owner still comes in and makes a problem out of it. Why don't you just enjoy it? Next season, if Forest finish in the top half of the table, that would still be one of their greatest achievements. It's just mind-blowing how the owner came out and confronted Nuno in my opinion.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs Fulham

Brentford FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

I have to go with Brentford here. Fulham have hit a bit of a brick wall here. You look at Brentford over the last few weeks and I think they have been brilliant. Four wins on the trot after back-to-back draws against Chelsea and Arsenal.

If Manchester City win the FA Cup, Brentford can play in Europe by finishing in eighth-place. I hope that happens because it would be well deserved.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Fulham

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Newcastle United FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Leicester had a very good result the other day against Nottingham Forest. They played well against Southampton the week before that too. On the other hand, Ipswich don't win games even when they are playing well!

Apart from Liam Delap, no player from that Ipswich team will continue in the Premier League. That is an advantage for them because I feel that squad has enough quality and experience to do well in the Championship. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if they come straight back up into the Premier League in 2026. I don't think I can say the same about Leicester even though I'm backing them to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Newcastle will be in trouble here. I don't see anything but an Arsenal win. Looking back at last week, Arsenal were 2-0 down and still got a result against Liverpool at Anfield. Considering the disappointment in the Champions League, Arsenal will want to ensure they don't give up on second-place in the table.

If Newcastle lose this game, that puts them in a tricky position. Out of all the other teams fighting to secure Champions League football, Newcastle have the toughest match on the final day of the season in my opinion. Chelsea vs Forest is a virtual shootout, Aston Villa will face Manchester United after the Europa League final and Manchester City Fulham. Newcastle host Everton and that will be a tricky game.

The only advantage Newcastle have is their goal difference compared to the others and they will be hoping not to hurt that too much against Arsenal.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

If Brentford win, Brighton have no chance of playing in Europe. But I still think they can get a result here. We know how Liverpool can be hot and cold after their title win. We saw that against Chelsea and Arsenal.

When you are at the top, you need to ensure you do the things that help you stay at the top. I love how Liverpool are already planning about next season. There is talk of them signing Jeremie Frimpong and reports of an enquiry about Florian Wirtz. That kind of recruitment is what will help you dominate football. Some teams refuse to do that after finding success and they get caught!

We're hearing the release clause for Frimpong is just £35 million, that's a brilliant deal for a player of his quality. A cup of tea at this day and age if you ask me.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Whatever happens during the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, Crystal Palace will get an incredible reception from their fans at Selhurst Park. It has been an incredible cup run for them and they deserve all the plaudits.

When the crowd gets behind them, Palace can be an intimidating team to face. I fully expect them to get the job done against Wolves.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Southampton FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester City cannot afford to drop points. But this is a really tricky game considering they would have played a final at Wembley a few days before it.

Bournemouth beat City in the reverse fixture this season and will know they can hurt any opponent on their day. I think this will be a really difficult game for City, but I just feel they will get the win somehow.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth

