Paul Merson predicts Chelsea vs Tottenham, Liverpool vs Everton and other Premier League GW30 fixtures

The Premier League is back with a set of midweek fixtures following the international break. It seemed like a really long break, life without this league is quite boring! Arsenal last played 18 days ago, can you believe it? Quite unbelievable.

Like we've discussed before, except for top four, everything else has been decided already. Liverpool will lift that league title unless they endure an unlikely collapse in these final few weeks. All of Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town are also set to go back down to the Championship.

For what's left to be decided, we now shift our focus to the upcoming games. Without further ado, let us dive straight into my predictions for Premier League gameweek 30:

Wolves vs West Ham United

Southampton FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

To be fair, some of the games now are going to become insignificant like this one. This is a nothing game because of what happened to Ipswich and Leicester. Both Wolves and West Ham have nothing to play for in terms of the league.

Wolves are more than safe now. They are nine points clear with eight games to go. Ipswich have to win half of their remaining games and hope Wolves never get a point again this season for something to change. That is definitely not happening, so the relegation battle is completely and utterly done!

I'm going for a draw here. We're going to get many fixtures like this from now until the end of the season. So we'll have to get used to watching these.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 West Ham United

Arsenal vs Fulham

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

This is a huge game that Arsenal must win. Fulham are a decent side, but the thing with them now is that their season is at risk of fizzling out. They got thrashed in the FA Cup by Crystal Palace and I'm not sure how effectively they can pick themselves up from that loss. That defeat would have really affected them because let's be honest, they would have fancied themselves to reach the semi-final when the draw came out!

If Fulham had won against Crystal Palace, I would have given them a chance in this game. But as things stand, I can't see anything but a win for Arsenal. Fulham are still in contention to qualify for Europe next season and they should go all in to try and achieve it.

I personally don't think Bukayo Saka will start for Arsenal against Fulham. Mikel Arteta should not rush him in a game like this. If they are 2-0 up in the second half, maybe he can come on and get some minutes under his belt. But I would never force him onto the pitch if the game is still 0-0. I think the priority has to be keeping him at 100 per cent for the Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

I give Arsenal no chance in the title race now. I know they still have to play Liverpool, but I don't think Arne Slot's men will endure a catastrophic collapse in the league.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Leicester City FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Nottingham Forest just keep going on and on, don't they? Semi-final in the FA Cup, third in the league. If you said this at the start of the season, no one would even believe! It's just absolutely phenomenal from them.

Manchester United are clicking here and there. I wouldn't say everything is right with them, but it's certainly better than how it was in the past. Ruben Amorim is doing a decent job, some amount of change is definitely visible at Old Trafford.

I believe Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's best player this whole time. He's been steady and the catalyst during a very poor season for the club. Manchester United need seven or eight new players though! They are so far behind the other teams at the moment and this whole summer rebuild is a worrying concern for them because they have to get it right.

Forest, with the way they are playing, I think they will finish inside the top five. This is a tough game for Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying men, but I don't think Manchester United can beat them.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester United

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Fulham v Crystal Palace - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

Crystal Palace are flying at the moment. I can't see anything but them winning here! It's just a matter of time before Southampton get relegated officially. If Palace play like we know they can, they could wipe the floor with Saints!

Jean-Philippe Mateta is back, Eberechi Eze is in form and they got a brilliant result in the FA Cup last weekend. I know they rode their luck early on in that game against Fulham, but they ended up winning 3-0. Brilliant result for the club and now they are in the semi-final.

Palace have that X-factor in them and they showed it in the cup game. Oliver Glasner has done a great job as manager. I actually think they are a well-balanced and massively underrated team in the Premier League. Palace will get the win here and I think they can give Aston Villa a real run for their money in the FA Cup semis.

Prediction: Southampton 0-3 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Ipswich Town

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

You know what? It's not a bad time to play Bournemouth considering their defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup. But Ipswich are basically at last chance saloon, they must win this game if they need to avoid relegation. In all honestly, Ipswich would rather lose 3-0 than get a 1-1 draw!

Ipswich must go all guns blazing in this game and I think that plays straight into Bournemouth's hands. I don't think Ipswich can win all their games from now. They need more wins than they have managed all season to avoid the drop, which is why it's impossible! From here on, it's all damage limitation for them. The manager has to decide which players he wants to keep for next season and plan accordingly in the remaining fixtures.

Bournemouth will face a battle to keep the likes of Milos Kerkez, Evanilson, Dean Huijsen and Antoine Semenyo at the club next season. All of them are expected to attract interest from top clubs. However, I wouldn't be surprised if Bournemouth rebuild themselves well though. They are a well-run club and have probably decided who to bring in if they lose some of their star players!

For me, Ipswich got relegated on the day they lost to Southampton at home. I don't see them getting anything out of their trip to Bournemouth.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Ipswich Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Preston North End v Aston Villa - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

This is the biggest game of the weekend, absolutely huge football match for both teams. Aston Villa have some tough fixtures coming up, but this is what they need when they are chasing top four. If they were playing Ipswich next, they could have won the game and every other team around them could have also won. But here, if Villa beat Brighton, Unai Emery's men can go above their opponents!

Whoever loses this game, will miss out on Champions League football next season. It's as simple as that for me. That doesn't make it any easier to pick who wins though! Villa have seven games coming up across competitions in the next 21 days. I don't expect them to win all the league games during this run-in.

Let's not forget Villa also have to face PSG in the Champions League. I believe they have players who can hurt PSG. But it all depends on which PSG turn up for the game. If we see the one that stunned Liverpool in the first leg, it could be a problem. But if PSG play like they played at Anfield, Villa will look to trouble them. Emery has to sort out his defending with the high line, if they are to have any chance though!

If I had to pick a winner, I would go for Villa here because they have a better squad than Brighton. But something tells me this will end up being a draw.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Liverpool v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final - Source: Getty

For Newcastle, this game comes after an incredible achievement. They must switch back on quickly though. It was amazing to win the cup, but they need to get into the top four and return to the Champions League next season!

This isn't the time to relax and Brentford are not easy opponents. At first, Brentford were incredible at home and now they are outstanding on the road. So this is far from an easy game for Newcastle.

I can't see Newcastle keeping hold of Alexander Isak next season if I'm being honest. I know it sounds unfair but still. I think Arsenal need to sign Isak. If they can get him, Arsenal win the league by 10 points next season! I'm not kidding, I can actually see Arsenal winning the league comfortably if they sign Isak.

I expect Liverpool to lose some key players this summer and that will severely weaken them. This is the chance for Arsenal to bring in a quality player like Isak and end that Premier League title drought.

Big game coming up for Newcastle and I expect them to win here.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 Brentford

Manchester City vs Leicester City

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

4-0 Manchester City! Leicester are letting goals in for fun and have never looked like winning a football match recently. I don't see anything but a City win. Pep Guardiola's men need to qualify for the Champions League next season, finishing outside the top four will be a huge disappointment.

To be fair to them, it was a good comeback win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup. I thought that game could end up becoming cagey after City conceded the lead. But they dominated Bournemouth and looked scary during most parts of the second half.

Jack Grealish did a decent job after coming on in that game. I don't know if you rememeber but there was this one time where he cut inside and it opened up space for him to shoot but he didn't take the shot on. It was an easy chance and I was shocked he didn't go for goal there! Omar Marmoush got a bit lucky with his goal, but he's definitely a natural goal-scorer. He always looks to find the back of the net and it will help City in the long run.

Big game for City to put pressure on others in the race of top four and I fully expect them to do the same.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Leicester City

Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

I've got to go with Liverpool here. David Moyes has done a mind-blowing job at Everton. He proved me wrong when I said it won't work for him the second time at Goodison Park. I had no doubts about him being a top manager, no question about that! I just thought Everton as a club changed a lot from the last time he was here. It just shows how top managers can work their magic whenever they want!

I expect Everton to make it hard for Liverpool, but I look at them and I don't see an X-factor that can hurt the hosts at Anfield. Liverpool have not consistently blown teams away this season. They have just been efficient and consistently better than the others. I don't want to make it sound like Liverpool are not a good team or that they don't deserve to win the league. But they are not like the best Manchester City side that dominated the league under Guardiola.

Liverpool were looking a bit leggy before the international break, so the rest came at the right time for them. The holy grail for Liverpool is winning the league and I expect them to do it. If you asked any Liverpool fan what trophy they wanted to win at the start of the season, they would've picked the Premier League.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea FC v Leicester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is Chelsea's main game of the season. It's definitely high stakes but still a fixture they are expected to win! We always wait for Tottenham to come good, saying stuff like, 'Oh, they will get better when they have all their players fit', but it never happens!

Chelsea have not been great this season, but I'd be shocked if they don't win this game. It's a must-win game for them too. I expect Manchester City and Newcastle to win this gameweek and Forest will also get a point. Now that puts pressure on Chelsea in the race for top four. If they don't beat Tottenham, they could slip to sixth in the table.

Cole Palmer has hit a bit of a brick wall with his form now. Nicolas Jackson returning to the line-up will be a boost to him. But there is no doubt that Palmer has to get back in form if Chelsea want to finish inside the top four.

Believe me, the remaining fixtures are not very kind to Chelsea. If they are not careful, they could be in big trouble. That game against Forest on the final day of the season could end up being hugely-significant, who would've thought that at the start of this campaign?

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

