Paul Merson predicts Liverpool vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW3 fixtures

We had an incredible finish to gameweek 2 on Monday. Newcastle and Liverpool proved why everyone loves the Premier League so much. Newcastle were relentless and I felt sorry for them at the end. I said it would be 2-2 and that only changed in the 100th minute! It was a special game.

Before we dive into this weekend's games in the Premier League, I just want to talk about Manchester United. It was an embarrassing defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. That's what happens when you don't work hard as a team!

Bryan Mbeumo never looked like a missing a penalty at Brentford. The ball hardly ever came off the ground when he took them so well there. All of a sudden, it's just different at Manchester United. This is what I always say about playing for big clubs, the pressure is just on another level.

If I were part of the hierarchy at Old Trafford, I would also be worried about what Ruben Amorim said after the game. More on that later, so without further ado, let us go straight to my predictions for gameweek 3 in the Premier League:

Chelsea vs Fulham

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League - Source: Getty

Even though people don't treat it that way, this is still a massive London derby. Chelsea and Fulham have been miles apart in terms of their stature in the Premier League, but they will always be neighbours that live just down the road.

Chelsea had a great result against West Ham last weekend. I still think this will be a difficult game for them, though. Fulham were unlucky not to win against Manchester United and are solid at the back. Marco Silva's men are also tough to break down when they want it to be that way.

I was very surprised with Enzo Maresca deciding to take Liam Delap off, when they were 5-1 up against West Ham. He should have kept Delap on and given the striker a chance to get his first Premier League goal for the club. The sooner you get off the mark in the league, the better for a striker. Delap hasn't scored because he's a bad striker, he just needs that first one under his belt and more will follow. It's a shame he was taken off by Maresca!

Chelsea have to start doing better without Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro was excellent in that number 10 role last time out. But let's be honest, Fulham will be a bigger challenge than West Ham. If Chelsea win this game, it's a good result. I'd even take a 1-0 win any day, but I think the actual scoreline would be slightly different.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Fulham

Wolves vs Everton

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - Source: Getty

Everton looked great last weekend. They have something different in attack now. That trio of Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, they give Everton an X-factor now. In the past, Everton were a bit predictable going forward, but that's not the case anymore!

I also loved what David Moyes did during the Carabao Cup game by playing a strong team in that 2-0 win over Mansfield Town. Everton aren't going to get relegated, so why not look for a cup run?

Wolves, on the other hand, are really struggling at the moment. They produced a good fight back against West Ham in the cup game and honestly, it was much-needed. Wolves have got to keep Jorgen Strand Larsen at the club. He's a top player and will be crucial to their chances of avoiding relegation.

I feel like Wolves will be buoyed by their win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup. That performance will breed confidence and it could in turn produce a better result this weekend.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a difficult game for Tottenham. They have been outstanding so far this season, looking really good under Thomas Frank. Spurs went to the Etihad and took the game to Manchester City. They were brave and thoroughly deserved that win.

Everyone at Tottenham will now turn up at their stadium on Saturday expecting Spurs to win and that's the problem here. When people expect Spurs to win, they usually blow it. How many times have we seen that happen in the past?

But I think this year they are a bit different because of the manager. As a coach, Frank is flexible and he will have different plans for different teams. This is a massive chance for Tottenham to prove they aren't 'Spursy'. What good is it if they beat City and then lose to Bournemouth at home?

This is a dangerous match because it's Bournemouth. I'm still going to go with Spurs to edge it.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Burnley

Grimsby Town v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round - Source: Getty

Every time Manchester United play, it's a huge football match. But this is just huge on another level because of what happened at Grimsby Town. After the game, Ruben Amorim was talking like he doesn't want to be there. He said the players showed that they didn't care, at least that's what I understood from his comments. Now that's a big problem for Manchester United!

In a way, United are lucky to be facing Burnley next. I know they beat Sunderland last weekend, but they were battered by Tottenham in the opening game. Burnley will be up and down this season and we have seen this with Manchester United in the past. Whenever they are in deep trouble, they will always get this one fixture which is relatively easier and they end up winning it to keep the manager in the job.

But I must also admit that if Manchester United fail to beat Burnley this weekend, I don't think Amorim will be at the club beyond the international break! I'm not saying they will sack him, but will he really stay on? Especially after making that kind of a statement about his players following the defeat to Grimsby Town.

It just feels like there's a disconnect between Amorim and the players. I know they came from 2-0 down to draw the game, but it shouldn't even be happening in the first place!

My big worry from that loss would be Benjamin Sesko. He has been bought for £60 odd million, why was he taking the 10th penalty? He's a striker bought in to score goals for the club and he took the 10th penalty, that is a big concern for Manchester United!

I'm going to back Manchester United to win here because I think it will be the Burnley we saw against Tottenham. Sesko must start and he has to get off the mark, otherwise the pressure might just become very intense.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Burnley

Sunderland vs Brentford

Brentford v Aston Villa - Premier League - Source: Getty

This will be a good contest. I saw Brentford against Aston Villa and they deserve credit for that win. The mood in the build-up towards that game wasn't very positive, but they still managed to get off the mark for the season with three points. Brentford are going to be very hard to break down and they have this dig-in mentality, which will help them against Sunderland.

It was a dream start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign for Sunderland when they beat West Ham. But last weekend was a reality check. I don't think they were as bad as maybe the scoreline suggested against Burnley. In fact, I thought they were the better team in the first half. But this could be another tough test for them.

Prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Brentford

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League - Source: Getty

Newcastle were outstanding the other day against Liverpool. But they got no points to show for that brilliant performance, which will be quite hard to take for the players. The bigger problem here is that they could be without Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, who both limped off with injuries in that loss to Liverpool. Alexander Isak is obviously missing and to make matters worse, his deputy at centre-forward Anthony Gordon is suspended!

If Newcastle had all of them players fit and available, they would easily win this game. William Osula came on and scored against Liverpool but I still don't think he's ready to start week in, week out in the Premier League.

This is the perfect time for Leeds to take on Newcastle and they should try to make the most of it. Leeds will be disappointed about losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, that is a game they should have won. I expect a better result this weekend.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Source: Getty

I was flabbergasted by Manchester City last weekend. I've seen City lose football matches in the past, but that was a really poor performance. Thomas Frank's tactics were on point and City had no answer.

I don't think anyone in that City front-line, apart from Erling Haaland of course, are clinical finishers. Never been convinced by Jeremy Doku from the day he signed for Manchester City. They have to bring Phil Foden back into the mix. I cannot understand why he isn't playing in that team!

City look too open at the back as well. When Rodri is at his 100 per cent, it will be different. But Nico Gonzalez is really struggling in that role at the moment. Brighton have the kind of pace that can hurt City. I expect them to get a result here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Second Round - Source: Getty

Nothing but a Nottingham Forest win here. I like their team, they have bought well in the transfer window. I'd be shocked if they failed to beat this West Ham team. The Hammers are in trouble, they've conceded 11 goals in their last three games!

I don't understand West Ham. They keep searching for the 'West Ham way' of playing and it's getting worse day by day. What is the 'West Ham way'? David Moyes won them a trophy but they didn't like the way his team played and let him go. You can only play with what you've got!

Whatever the result this weekend, Graham Potter will be under pressure during the international break. The problem is that Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley have already registered a win this season. You don't want to be giving these teams a head start in the battle to avoid relegation.

West Ham have to face Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Everton, Arsenal, Brentford and Leeds between the first and second international breaks in the coming months. By the time they get to that game against Leeds, how many points can West Ham win? Based on their current form, I'd reckon none!

If Potter isn't sacked after this international break, he may well be gone by the second one in October. Comfortable win to Forest.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham United

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League - Source: Getty

What a huge football match this is before the international break. Bukayo Saka is definitely out and we're waiting to find out if Martin Odegaard plays. Arsenal need to come out of this trip to Anfield with at least a draw. If they lose, Liverpool have a massive advantage because of the fixtures they have played till now.

I always go with the comparison of the fixtures teams have played and the points they get from it. Even if Liverpool weren't at their best away from home to Newcastle, they still got three points. I don't expect Arsenal to do the same thing if they were in that situation!

Good teams win even when they don't play well and Liverpool certainly did that against Newcastle. If Arsenal play like they did against Manchester United, they have no chance and they will get blown away at Anfield. I don't think Arsenal will be that poor though.

Eberechi Eze should start this game and he's a top player. Sometimes, when Liverpool go attack, attack, attack, it can be relentless for their opponents. That's where you need players like Eze to keep hold of the ball. So if they play like they did at Old Trafford, this game will be over by half-time!

I have a feeling Arne Slot will go back to using Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield in this game. All of them have not been available together so far this season. Midfields win you league titles and so they must start together.

If Florian Wirtz isn't at his best, he may have to sit out of this team. Liverpool look a bit open with him in the team. They just get overpowered when Wirtz is playing in midfield. You want your £100 million player to start in these games, that is the reason why you've bought him in the first place. So I don't really see Wirtz not playing this game, but it can certainly become a big conundrum for Arne Slot in the future.

It's the same with Milos Kerkez. Even though he isn't at his best, I'd be shocked if he's dropped for this game.

I'd be happy with 1-1 if I'm Arsenal. But for some reason, my head still says Liverpool. I'm going to listen to my heart here and go with 1-1!

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Source: Getty

I've been really disappointed with Aston Villa so far this season. I can understand the draw against Newcastle, they were down to 10 men and did well to hold on to a point. But they did nothing at Brentford, that was a really poor performance.

Villa have not scored a goal yet. I remember Crystal Palace did really well in all three meetings between these two sides last season. Oliver Glasner's men knocked Villa out of the EFL Cup before grabbing a 2-2 draw in the league game away from home. Palace also secured a thumping 5-0 win over Villa in their final league game at home last season.

Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta will be a threat and Palace will not sit back. This is a tough game for Villa, but I expect them to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

About the author Paul Merson Paul Merson is a former professional footballer who is best known for his stint with Arsenal. He won five major trophies in a career spanning over 12 years with the Gunners and remains a firm fan-favorite at the club.



After his retirement, Merson has continued to be involved in the beautiful game as a media personality. Know More