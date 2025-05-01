Paul Merson predicts Liverpool vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW35 fixtures

Before we get into the Premier League action this weekend, we've got to talk about the Champions League. Arsenal have a lot to do in the second leg against PSG after that 1-0 loss at the Emirates. They must now come out and score early at the Parc des Princes. If Arsenal get that goal, it wipes out what happened in the first leg. But if PSG score first, I think that will be the end of it!

Ad

People talk about how PSG lost the second leg against Aston Villa in the quarter-final. Let us not forget that Villa were playing that game at home and had nothing to lose. Thet went gung-ho and got that result. Arsenal won the game at the Bernabeu because Real Madrid had to chase the tie. PSG won't have to do that next week and if I'm being honest, I'd have to pick the Ligue 1 champions to reach the final.

Ad

Trending

In the other semi-final, Barcelona are going to play only one way and that's open and direct attacking football. Fair play to Inter, they have always had the reputation of being a defensive team but had a real go in that 3-3 draw. Since there are no away goals, I can't pick a winner yet. But there will be more goals in the second leg! I think it will be 2-2 and it will go to penalties. If I had to pick one team, it would be Inter. Since the first day, I've backed them to win the Champions League and I stick by that.

Ad

Now that the Champions League talk is done, let us dive straight into my predictions for Premier League gameweek 35.

Manchester City vs Wolves

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Semi Final - Source: Getty

This is a huge game. I know Manchester City got an important win over Nottingham Forest to reach the FA Cup final last weekend. It was 2-0 but you and I know that the old City would have won that game 5-0. That edge is still missing from this team in my opinion.

Ad

Wolves travel to the Etihad with nothing to lose. They have won six games on the bounce and are now 13th in the table. What an incredible turnaround for them in recent weeks! I believe this will be a really difficult game for City. If Nottingham Forest win against Brentford later tonight (Thursday), they will go above City. Now that's added pressure on Pep Guardiola's side with just four games to go.

Ad

I'm still backing City to get the win here albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Wolves

Aston Villa vs Fulham

Manchester City FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Another massive football match when you look at the race for Champions League qualification next season. This is a must-win game for Aston Villa. Fulham, meanwhile, will have to pull up trees to be in Europe!

Ad

Villa have a better chance than Fulham in the race for European qualification, but they have some tough fixtures coming up. After this game, they travel to Bournemouth, face Tottenham at home and finish the season at Old Trafford against Manchester United. I think they can beat Spurs and United could have one eye on the Europa League final by the time they meet Villa, so that game is also winnable.

Ad

I'm not entirely sure where Marcus Rashford will end up this summer. Villa gave him a fantastic opportunity. I haven't been blown away by him, but he has done alright. He has certainly looked a lot better than how he was at Manchester United. I'm sure Rashford will want to play Champions League football next season. Villa should just wait until the end of the season and then make a decision on him.

Ad

Whatever happens, I don't think this game will be a draw. That wouldn't be a good result for both teams. I think Villa have the edge here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham

Leicester City vs Southampton

Southampton FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This game is the definition of a dead rubber! Over the last couple of months, Southampton have been the better side out of the these two. They have been a bit more harder to beat and certainly been more involved in games than Leicester. It would be an absolute shock to me if Leicester won this game!

Ad

Can any of the relegated teams return to the Premier League in 2026/27 season? Well, these teams have a lot of in between players. The kind of players that are not good enough for the Premier League but they would be more than enough to be among the best in the Championship. So I think they will be involved in the race for promotion next season.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Southampton

Everton vs Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest FC v Everton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

It's getting towards the end of an era at Goodison Park. It was always one of the hardest grounds you can play at as a player in England. It did not matter where Everton were in the league, a trip to Goodison was always tough! It is an amazing ground, very old-fashioned with the fans on top of you. A lot of teams will be glad Everton won't be playing there from next season.

Ad

Everton will want to bid goodbye to Goodison with a bang and I expect them to win here. The atmosphere will be rocking and I don't expect Ipswich to trouble them. I won't be surprised if Liam Delap ends up at Everton though. Both Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with signing him, but I think he suits Everton quite well. He will chase the ball, close teams down and work hard. Delap ticks all the boxes for Everton if you ask me.

Ad

Prediction: Everton 3-0 Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Arsenal v PSG - UEFA Champions League semi-final - Source: Getty

It's a nothing game for Arsenal. If Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest win this weekend, Arsenal not winning against Bournemouth will be a problem. Suddenly, that second-place will star to come under threat from the chasing pack and Arsenal don't want that!

Ad

Arsenal were a million miles off PSG the other day. That early goal from PSG killed them. The atmosphere went quiet quickly and the players knew another goal would kill them in the tie! Arsenal were lucky enough to get beat by only 1-0 in the end. I thought they looked nervous, this group has not played in a Champions League semi-final before and it showed. People take it for granted and think players will go out and play like they play against Ipswich at home, but that's not how it works in games like these.

Ad

I wasn't shocked by the fact that PSG dominated Arsenal in midfield. The Gunners got overrun because Thomas Partey wasn't playing. I would have played Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield and asked Mikel Merino to play up front. Arsenal made too many changes for a game like that in my opinion. When Partey comes back in the second leg, that midfield will be a lot stronger for sure.

Arsenal must beat Bournemouth this weekend to stand any chance of turning things around against PSG. So they could be forced to start the likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice among others once again. I think they will get the job done this weekend.

Ad

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Brighton had a good result last weekend when they secured a late win, but that was against West Ham. I think Newcastle win this one. It's not the Brighton we've seen over the years and I don't expect them to trouble Newcastle.

Ad

I don't believe Eddie Howe deservers to win manager of the year award. I would pick Arne Slot. Winning the league with four games to go in his debut season is an incredible achievement. Howe and Nuno Espirito Santo have done quite well, but I'd have to go with Slot.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Newcastle United

Brentford vs Manchester United

Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Manchester United should forget about this game. They have two important games in the Europa League against Athletic Club and that is what they must focus on. I don't think Ruben Amorim will pay much attention to this game and I expect Brentford to take full advantage.

Ad

I would pick Athletic Club as slight favourites in the Europa League semi-final. But I wouldn't underestimate Manchester United over two legs in that tie. We saw Real Madrid crash out in the Champions League and even when Barcelona are so good going forward, they are still open at the back. When was the last time Inter scored three goals? It makes me wonder about LaLiga and the teams there. I wouldn't be surprised if United reached the final and faced Tottenham!

Ad

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Manchester United

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg - Source: Getty

This is one of West Ham's biggest games of the season - Tottenham Hotspur at home in the Premier League! And this will hurt Spurs fans because they have to completely write this game off, unless they beat Bodo/Glimt by a huge margin in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Ad

Spurs beating Bodo/Glimt by a huge margin is a possibility though. Bodo/Glimt are a much better team at home and if Spurs win 3-0 in north London, that could settle the tie in my opinion! But the question is, will Tottenham turn up? We know how inconsistent they can be, so it isn't a foregone conclusion that they will go through.

West Ham have been terrible all season but I'm backing them to win because I don't think Spurs will prioritise this game.

Ad

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

I always speak about timings in football. And there is no better time for Chelsea to face Liverpool! Three weeks ago, this would have been a tough game, but now Chelsea have a good chance of winning it. I say that because Liverpool just won the league and they would have been partying!

Ad

I'm not saying Liverpool players won't be professional enough. But even if you step off the gas by five per cent in this league, you will get punished. Let's not forget this is a must-win game for Chelsea and they will be hungry for the three points. If Chelsea want to qualify for Champions League next season, they must beat Liverpool.

After this game, Chelsea face Newcastle away and Manchester United at home before the game against Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season. A draw would be a good result at Newcastle and I believe they can beat United at home. Then it all comes down to that final game against Forest, which could basically become a cup final to decide Champions League qualification.

Ad

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Emirates FA Cup Semi Final - Source: Getty

The pressure will be on Nottingham Forest in this game. On paper, they have two easy games coming up. But in reality, it isn't as easy as it looks. Crystal Palace will be buoyed by the fact that they are going to play the FA Cup final after beating Aston Villa.

Ad

We all know how dangerous Palace can be while going forward. And trust me, Selhurst Park is an intimidating place to go play football when their fans are in the mood. That makes this one a really tough game for Forest. If they can beat Palace, that would be a huge result. But I think this will be a draw.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Paul Merson Paul Merson is a former professional footballer who is best known for his stint with Arsenal. He won five major trophies in a career spanning over 12 years with the Gunners and remains a firm fan-favorite at the club.



After his retirement, Merson has continued to be involved in the beautiful game as a media personality. Know More