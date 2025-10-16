Paul Merson predicts Liverpool vs Manchester United and other Premier League GW8 fixtures

That international break seemed to go on forever! We're all glad it's done and dusted, the Premier League can now finally return. I don't think anyone needs a reminder about what happened before the international break. But just to sum it up quickly, Arsenal have leapfrogged Liverpool in the title race. Arne Slot's men host rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, and if they fail to win for a third straight league game, this title race may even be over!

I'm not exaggerating when I say that. I know there are plenty of games left to play, but Arsenal look unstoppable at the moment. Mikel Arteta's team look determined to banish the ghosts of the past by going all the way this season. And the longer they stay in front of Liverpool, the more confident they will be about getting the job done.

I'll speak more about the title race later in this column. So without further ado, let us dive straight into my predictions for gameweek 8 in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Chelsea had a great result against Liverpool and I must admit, I didn't see that coming. This is a difficult game though. I know it sounds crazy when I say this after just seven games, but it could be last chance saloon for Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest. If he loses this game, I don't think he will make it to next week!

The fans will make it obvious that they want him gone if he cannot get a result against Chelsea. Let's not forget that there wasn't a lot between these two teams last season, even though Chelsea finished above Forest in the end.

Chelsea are crying out for consistency. It was a great win over Liverpool but they must back it up with another three points in this game. There's no point in beating the reigning champions and then failing to win against a struggling Forest. It has been a bit of a stop-start season for Chelsea and they must now put together a run of good wins to take charge in the race for a top four finish.

The early kick-off after an international break sometimes works as a leveller for the underdogs. And this is a cup final for Postecoglou and his team. So I have a feeling that it could be an advantage for them. Looking at the table, Forest are 17th and it'd be a massive shock if Chelsea cannot beat them on Saturday. But Forest are a decent team on paper, and they have to turn the tide sooner rather than later. so I'm backing them to get a point.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

Sunderland vs Wolves

This is an absolute cup final of the highest level. If Sunderland win, they go 12 points clear of Wolves. That lead will take some catching, especially if you're a team like Wolves, who are still searching for their first win of the Premier League season!

Everyone will say there are still 30 games left after this gameweek, but 12 points is such a humungous gap. Just imagine this, if you give Manchester City a 12-point lead at the top now, will you still back Liverpool or Arsenal to win the title? I don't think so, that's the difference a lead like that makes in this league!

When you think of it, Wolves have been a bit unlucky this season. They took the lead and conceded late equalisers in each of their last two games against Tottenham and Brighton, respectively. I don't think they are a million miles off it, so this is still a dangerous game for Sunderland.

I'm going to back Sunderland here only because of the result they got against Aston Villa, despite going down to 10 men. They are solid at home and I expect them to keep things tight at the back and nick a win in the process.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Wolves

Burnley vs Leeds United

Leeds United win would send them seven points clear of Burnley and the relegation zone. If Burnley get three points, they are just a point behind Leeds! That explains how much of a high-stakes clash this is for both teams.

I don't think Burnley have got going just yet. There's only four points between them and Leeds, but honestly, there's a lot between the sides if you look at just performances. Leeds have comfortably been the better side out of the two so far this season.

If Leeds perform like they did against Wolves, they win this game. Purely based on the first seven games this season, Leeds have proved they have what it takes to survive in the Premier League, unlike Burnley. But if I'm being very honest, I can't pick a clear winner here. And if it ends up being a draw like I think, both Burnley and Leeds will be in that bottom five or six all season!

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Leeds United

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

This is a massive game for Crystal Palace. They were unbeaten in 19 games and I don't know how they went and lost to Everton after that! Palace missed chance after chance in that game. Now they have to face Bournemouth, a very difficult game followed by Arsenal away and Liverpool in the EFL Cup. Before you know, Palace could may well end up being on a run of four or five games without a win.

Good teams always bounce back and Palace need to show that this weekend. If you look at the teams that can break into the top six at the moment, it's these two sides. So I expect this game to be an entertaining one. Bournemouth are obviously flying at the moment and could even go top of the table before Arsenal play Fulham, if they win here.

I've always liked Antoine Semenyo. I remember seeing him at Bristol City many years ago and I thought, 'he'll become really good'. Credit to him, he has carried that on very well. No disrespect to Bournemouth, but I'm shocked to still see him there! I cannot believe no club tried to sign him in the summer, he's a major threat no matter who he plays against.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Brighton have turned a corner now. I would say Newcastle are also starting to find a bit of rhythm. I thought Arsenal destroyed Newcastle even though it was just 2-1. But they have bounced back quite well after that loss, scoring six goals and conceding none in the next two games since then.

Nick Woltemade has done really well at Newcastle. It was an absolutely unbelievable penalty from him against Forest last time out. If you put the ball in the box, he will score goals. It's as simple as that. Woltemade's a big lad, a real handful and he couldn't have started any better in my opinion. When you go to a club like Newcastle, you have to start well and he has settled in quicker than snow!

This will be a decent game to watch because Brighton have managed to get some results in really difficult games recently. I feel these two teams are very similar to each other. So it's tough to pick a clear winner here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Everton

Manchester City are starting to roll now. After that defeat to Brighton, I think they have improved. Everton's performances haven't been great recently. I know they beat Crystal Palace last time out, but that was the most snatch-and-grab win I've seen in a long time! With Jack Grealish ineligible to play, I'd be shocked if City didn't win this game.

Erling Haaland is in the form of his life. If he stays fit, he wins the golden boot. What makes Haaland different from other strikers is that he can just score four or five goals in a game, no one else can do that so easily! I'm not saying City are title contenders but they are not far off it either. If they win against Everton, they can go top of the table before Arsenal play Fulham.

After the Everton game, City face Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Newcastle, in addition to Champions League matches in midweek, and that run will determine how good they really are and whether they can be challengers for the title.

In the absence of Grealish, I don't expect Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to be as effective as they have been this season. Nothing but a City win.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Everton

Fulham vs Arsenal

If you're Arsenal, these are the games that are going to win you the league. I've seen them slipping up in games like these too many times. Arsenal did not beat West Ham last year and they did that this season. They also lost to Fulham last season, so they can send a huge statement with a win against Fulham.

Three points in this game will send a strong message to their rivals about them learning from the mistakes of the past. Last season, when Arsenal finished second to Liverpool, they lost to West Ham, Fulham and Newcastle. If Arsenal win this Saturday, that's all of those three teams beaten this season, and nine points they missed last time in the bag already!

I actually think that if Arsenal win this game, they will walk the league title! It's an unbelievable squad and the depth is insane. Arsenal have two good players for every position on the pitch. When you compare it to Liverpool, if Virgil van Dijk gets injured, goodnight! Ryan Gravenberch injured? Goodnight! Even Mo Salah, again goodnight.

Arsenal look unstoppable. Nobody can catch them if they keep playing like this! If they hadn't lost to Liverpool, we would've been thinking, 'can anyone actually beat them this season?'. Arsenal have had the toughest start to a football season and they are still the league leaders! I expect them to kick on from here starting with a comfortable win over Fulham.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa are finally starting to find some form after that nightmare start. The draw against 10-man Sunderland must have stung them quite bad, but since then there has been a solid uptick in form. The only concern for Villa would be the lack of clean sheets, they are still conceding goals.

Tottenham are doing really well under Thomas Frank. We all know they won't win the league, but I also feel they are going a bit under the radar at the moment. What stood out for me is how they produced a comeback against Brighton. You don't see the Spurs teams of the past doing that to be honest.

I also like the fact that Frank is very open to the idea of changing his players and his style depending on his opponents. Spurs' defence has also improved and it's not like they have to score five or six goals to win a game. Tottenham will be fighting for fifth or sixth place this term and that's not bad considering their performance last season!

Having said that, I believe Villa can get something out of this game. If Unai Emery's team play to their full potential, I don't think there will be much to separate these two sides.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Liverpool

This is one of the biggest games in England and it has provided great entertainment in recent seasons too. Liverpool have lost three in a row in all competitions and if Arsenal win on Saturday, this is a must-win game for them.

I thought Liverpool fully deserved to get beat by Crystal Palace and Galatasaray. They must get back on track now. All the three Liverpool defeats have come away from home and now they return to Anfield. We all know Liverpool are a different beast on home turf, and Manchester United haven't been great on their travels!

I said this before as well, Liverpool went too top heavy in the summer transfer window. People told me Alexander Isak would help Liverpool walk the league. But what it has done is, created a confusion inside Arne Slot's head! It will be at least until December when Slot knows his best team. And if you don't know your best team, you can't win the league title!

I have a feeling Isak will start this game because of the transfer fee. You just can't leave him out when you pay that kind of money, can you? If you pay over £100 million for players, they have to be in the line-up for the big games and this is one of them. I also think Florian Wirtz is a decent option for this game. Manchester United are not strong in midfield and I wouldn't be surprised if Slot deploys Wirtz in that no.10 role. I believe Wirtz can cause problems to United too.

We have to talk about Mohamed Salah as well, he has struggled so far this season. Without Trent Alexander-Arnold, he isn't the same player. When Liverpool had Trent, he was so good on the ball that opponents had to get close to him and always put pressure on him whenever he had the ball. Now that he's gone, teams are just doubling down on Salah on that flank and giving him no space.

I don't think Liverpool will lose at home, they will snap out of this run. Manchester United will be lucky if they can walk away with something from Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

West Ham United vs Brentford

Just three points between these two teams, so whoever wins, it's a massive result at the bottom of the table! Brentford haven't been as bad as West Ham, who have already sacked their manager. But if West Ham win this, they go level on points with Brentford, which is somewhat crazy to think.

Brentford have not been at their best away from home and I think West Ham have a good chance to win here. You could say this is a must-win game for West Ham and a must-not-lose game for Brentford! West Ham haven't won at home since February and I can't believe I'm still backing them here. I just feel Brentford's poor run away from home will continue, much to the delight to the Hammers' fans.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Brentford

