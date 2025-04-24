Paul Merson predicts Liverpool vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW34 fixtures

Gameweek 34 of the Premier League is already underway, with Manchester City securing an incredible late win over Aston Villa and Arsenal dropping points against Crystal Palace. Both these results have had a huge impact in the overall context of the league. City climbed to third in the table, while Arsenal's draw now means Liverpool just need a point this weekend to be champions of England!

If you support Liverpool, get ready for the crowning party. If you had to pick any football team to play this weekend, you would pick Tottenham Hotspur even ahead of Southampton! Liverpool are definitely becoming champions this weekend. If Arsenal lost to Palace, it wouldn't have been this fun for Liverpool. Now they can win it in front of their fans at Anfield, which is perfect because they couldn't do it the last time due to the pandemic.

There's no doubt that Anfield will be rocking on Sunday. On that note, let us dive straight into my predictions for gameweek 34 in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Everton

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Chelsea got a big result last weekend when they beat Fulham through a late winner. But unfortunately, the other results did not go their way. Manchester City won late on against Villa, Nottingham Forest beat Spurs and that's the problem. So this is a must-win game for Chelsea. They need to get three points, put pressure on others around them and hope someone slips up!

I know Chelsea have to play the Europa Conference League semi-final after this game. But come on, they have to be serious about the Premier League. Getting back in the Champions League should be their number one priority.

Cole Palmer has now gone almost 16 games without a goal. We say this every week now, he must find a way to get back to his best. What has gone wrong for him? There are three things I can think of. First, he got injured and I suspect if he was rushed back in too early. Second, as obvious as it sounds, teams are now finding a way to block him. And lastly, the system. When Palmer was at his best, he was free to do anything he wants on the pitch but we don't see that now.

It could be any of these reasons. It's a shock to me that he has gone so long without a goal. Top players always find a way though and he must do it now. This will be a difficult game for Chelsea because Everton are a tough team to beat. You cannot understimate them. I'm still going for a narrow win for Chelsea here.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Wolves vs Leicester City

Leicester City FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

If you're Wolves, you want to keep on winning now. It was a brilliant result for them when they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend. And now they have the perfect game coming up to make it two wins on the trot. It's such a big thing to finish the season well in the Premier League in my opinion. That will help Wolves keep the mood high among the fans ahead of next season.

I know Leicester only got beat 1-0 by Liverpool last time out. But they conceded so many chances in that game. I was impressed by Leicester when they held Brighton to a draw the week before last, but I don't think they can replicate any of that against Wolves.

Matheus Cunha has made it clear that he wants to leave in the summer. He's a very talented footballer but his attitude needs to be in check. If you play for a big club, you cannot miss seven or eight games in a season for petty issues. That is the only thing holding him back at the moment.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town

Newcastle United FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This fixture is the reason why Chelsea have to win because Newcastle are definitely getting three points here. I can't see anything else happening. I know that defeat against Aston Villa would have hurt Newcastle so much. They were flying before that and the emotions of joy were so high at the club ever since the Carabao Cup win.

Listen, everybody is allowed to have a bad game. I expect them to take that loss to Villa on the chin and bounce back with a comfortable win.

Alexander Isak is expected to attract interest from a few clubs this summer. But I feel like he could play the waiting game before he decides on his future.

Newcastle could be playing Champions League football next season and have already tasted silverware. Let's not forget that they are a big club and if they qualify for the Champions League, they are an attractive project to be a part of for any player. I think Isak surely wants to be involved in the Champions League next season and that could play a key role here. Arsenal seem like the best possible move for him if he leaves Newcastle though. If the Gunners get him, they will win the league by 10 points!

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-0 Ipswich Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Both these teams are in desperate need of a win, aren't they? I watched Brighton at home against Leicester and I was so disappointed. They were barely hanging on in the end against one of the worst teams in the division in that 2-2 draw.

West Ham are 17th in the table and were held to a draw by Southampton recently. And that just shows there is nothing great to write home about them either. In all honesty, at this point in time, both these teams are equally bad!

We've spoken in detail about Brighton crumbling under pressure this season. We saw that happen not once but twice already and I think that's quite strange. On the other hand, I like Graham Potter but I just don't think he has been at his best at West Ham. It's funny because West Ham have players who can be good with the ball, but their work off the ball is letting them down.

We saw it with PSG when they had Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Look at PSG now compared to back then. Even if you are super talented, you have to be good without the ball! West Ham are probably waiting to see out the season and start fresh under Potter. I'm going to give with Brighton here just because of their home advantage though.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 West Ham United

Southampton vs Fulham

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Southampton finally got the point they needed to match Derby County! They don't need to worry about that now and that must be a relief. Fulham went 1-0 up against Chelsea last weekend and then fizzled out. Similar to Brighton, Fulham are a team that get to a place and then they just melt.

I don't think Southampton getting that point against West Ham last weekend makes them a good team overnight though. So I'm going to back Fulham to win this clash.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Fulham

Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Manchester United FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

I know it sounds weird but this match means absolutely nothing to Manchester United. If Ruben Amorim uses his best players in this game, I would be shocked. If you are Manchester United, I think you should just forget about this trip to Bournemouth, write it off!

Amorim is 100 per cent right when he says the Europa League is the priority for Manchester United. They are just three games away from returning to the Champions League. So it shouldn't be a problem if they field a second string team against Bournemouth and get beaten in the process, which I think will happen. I mean, even with their first team, this is still a very tough game for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes should not start this game. He has played enough football this season and must be completely rested for the Europa League semi-final. They cannot risk him here and then complain later if he picks up a knock. If Manchester United miss out on Champions League football again, it will be extremely hard for them to rebuild their squad.

But if I had to pick an English team to win the Europa League now, it would still be Tottenham. Athletic Club will be a massive challenge for Manchester United. The fact that the final will be held in Bilbao is added motivation for the LaLiga club.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Manchester United

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Nothing but a Liverpool win here. Tottenham will surely rest key players for the Europa League semi-final vs Bodo/Glimt. Even if Spurs played their main team, I wouldn't fancy them to beat Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool have basically signed two £100 million-worth players with the renewals of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. They are basically the best players in the world in their respective positions. Liverpool now need a new left-back and I expect them to get Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, which will sort out their business for the summer.

There is talk of a few outgoings at Liverpool. In addition to Trent Alexander-Arnold, one or more forwards may also leave Anfield according to reports. I know Federico Chiesa hasn't been involved regularly, but if they have the option to keep him, they should in my opinion.

He has just been unlucky. I mean, how do you get into that front three? Liverpool did not have many injuries this season but that could change next year. Salah will also be away for the Africa Cup of Nations next season, so it makes sense for them to keep Chiesa at the club.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a difficult game for Nottingham Forest. If I get the other scores right, Forest will be sixth at the time of kick-off against Brentford. Now that is a huge psychological pressure they must deal with against a tricky opposition.

Brentford are a decent team. They might be inconsistent but can certainly get results against anyone on their day. Forest are fourth and Brentford are 11th in the Premier League table at the moment but I don't see a lot of difference between these teams if I'm being honest. If you asked me which one of these teams will finish higher next season, I wouldn't know!

If Forest win this, I think they will qualify for the Champions League by the end of the season. But I have a feeling this will end in a draw.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford

