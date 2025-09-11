Paul Merson predicts Manchester City vs Manchester United and other Premier League GW4 fixtures

You realise how much you miss the Premier League whenever an international break comes around. When I played, it was different. You leave and go play for your country on a Wednesday, and then it's back to your club the following Saturday. It seems to go on forever these days!

Thankfully, we are out of it now. People still talk about many games being left in the season, but every match from here on is huge. Like I always say, you simply cannot play the waiting game in this league. A poor run of form can really knock the wind out of your sails.

On that note, let us dive straight into my predictions for gameweek 4 in the Premier League:

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a difficult game for Arsenal because everyone is expecting them to get back to winning ways against Nottingham Forest. And apparently, they have to do it in style too! I agree that maybe Eberechi Eze should have played from the start against Liverpool. But it's ridiculous that after Dominik Szoboszlai scored, everyone started questioning Arsenal for not pushing enough and being negative.

I was watching that game and thought Arsenal looked comfortable at Anfield. It was almost the perfect result away from home, and if they had held on for a few more minutes to get the draw, everybody would have given them the league title already!

Let's not forget that Liverpool were an absolute force at home last season. Not only have they scored in every league game at home since last September, they have also been unbeaten during that time. So Anfield is not a place where you go and not show respect.

After the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, it will take Forest some time to get used to Ange Postecoglou. It's like chalk and cheese. Nuno made them tight at the back and relied on the counter-attack, but we know how Postecoglou is someone who goes gung-ho with his approach.

Don't get me wrong, I like watching Postecoglou's teams because his playing style is entertaining. But I'm not sure I would like it if it was being played by my team!

Noni Madueke has impressed me in recent weeks. I thought he looked good against Liverpool and he has sort of carried that form into the England team as well. With Bukayo Saka still out injured, Madueke will have a big role to play for Arsenal this weekend. It's definitely a good start to his career in north London, but we need to see more of the same on a consistent basis to call him a success.

Arsenal need to win because they have some tricky fixtures coming up. I expect the Gunners to get the job done at the Emirates.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth - Premier League - Source: Getty

It was weird how Brighton beat Manchester City last time out. They were never in the game, made a few substitutions and before you know it, a win in the bag! Make no mistake, they will take that against City all day long. But it just feels like their performances this season have not been anything to write home about.

Bournemouth are a good team and we saw that in all the games they have played so far this season. That win against Tottenham before the international break will give them a huge vote of confidence. With home advantage to count on, I expect them to get all three points here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs Wolves

Leeds United v Newcastle United - Premier League - Source: Getty

I can't see anything but a Newcastle win here. Wolves are really struggling at the moment. I know Newcastle haven't been ripping it up either, but this is a great fixture for them to get back on track.

Eddie Howe has to start with Nick Woltemade, if not both him and Yoane Wissa together. Wissa hasn't played a lot of football recently, so I'm not sure if he goes straight into the starting eleven. But if you're those two forwards, there is no better opportunity to get off the mark than facing Wolves at home!

I always go with the logic that if the best team in the league wants to sign you, then you're a good player. Bayern Munich wanted Woltemade, so he must know how to play! If him and Wissa can together get the goals scored by Isak last season, it's a good transfer window for Newcastle in my opinion.

Newcastle have played better than what their points tally suggests so far this season. I expect them to win.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-0 Wolves

Everton vs Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton - Premier League - Source: Getty

Everton have become the entertainers, haven't they? Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish clicking straightaway has been a real delight for them. It's also a good time for Everton to play Aston Villa, who can't score a goal for a toffee!

Buoyed by his return to form, Grealish will be hoping to make the England squad for the 2026 World Cup under Thomas Tuchel. There's not many England games left before that squad is finalised, and things can change very quickly in football. I thought Morgan Rogers and Noni Madueke did really well when they were given the chance. England also have Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham coming back into the squad later. So it won't be easy for Grealish to make that team.

I'm a big fan of Grealish and I'm happy that he's enjoying this purple patch at Everton. But the competition will be intense. If Madueke is forced to sit out of the Arsenal team when Saka returns from injury, Grealish has a good chance since he's guaranteed regular minutes at Everton. We'll have to wait and watch how it all unfolds.

I can't believe I'm backing Everton here because Villa are a good team. It's just that Unai Emery's men are not clicking as a unit and I expect their wait for a win to go on.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Source: Getty

Sunderland have been amazing. I didn't see them beating Brentford after conceding first, but what an incredible turnaround! I must admit they were a bit fortunate though. If Brentford scored that penalty, it would have been a different game. But Sunderland deserve credit for being strong at home and getting two wins so far.

Now they go to Crystal Palace, which is a tough place to visit. I actually think Palace are really underrated. On their day, they can trouble any team in this division. If you get six points off them in a season, you have done a terrific job!

I don't think the failed transfer to Liverpool on deadline day will have a huge impact on Marc Guehi's performances. He has been a true professional in terms of how he has behaved in recent weeks. I think it's unfair that people who complained like Alexander Isak got the move, while Guehi did not. But I don't think he will ruin his image by behaving in the wrong way now.

Sunderland have been brilliant, but Palace are way better than what people think and they will get the three points here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Sunderland

Fulham vs Leeds United

Chelsea v Fulham - Premier League - Source: Getty

I have been impressed with Leeds, in fact, all the newly-promoted teams have done better than what I initially thought. Like Sunderland, I think Leeds should look to make their home ground a fortress. Elland Road can be an intimidating place to go to when things are going right for Leeds.

But I have a feeling they will struggle on the road. We saw that against Arsenal at the Emirates, where Leeds looked alright for the first 20 odd minutes. As soon as they conceded the opening goal, they started to crumble.

Fulham have established themselves as a seasoned Premier League team now. They were bang unlucky against Chelsea. The VAR was bordering on scandalous in that game. It looked like that decision was made by someone who has not got a clue about football, and I'm saying this as a Chelsea fan!

I have to go with Fulham here. I think they will be solid and keep a clean sheet at home.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Leeds United

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United - Premier League - Source: Getty

Two unbelievable results for both these teams last time out. I did have a feeling about Tottenham messing up that Bournemouth game and I said it here too! But I never expected West Ham to win, hugely-significant three points for them before the international break.

Don't get me wrong, it was a great result for West Ham against Nottingham Forest, but three goals in the last 10 minutes can sort of paper over the cracks! This is West Ham's cup final, Spurs at home is their biggest game of the season. So they must play on the front foot from the start and I don't think it suits them.

There isn't much pressure on Graham Potter this weekend as compared to in the past few weeks. But if he doesn't win, he will be back to square one. That is exactly what I think will happen at the London stadium, Spurs win.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs Chelsea

Chelsea v Fulham - Premier League - Source: Getty

Chelsea weren't great against Fulham, but they still won so it's still a positive result. They will have to be patient away from home against Brentford this weekend. But the longer this game goes on without a goal, I would be worried. Brentford will sit back and I don't think Chelsea will be able to create a lot of chances here.

The Nicolas Jackson situation at Chelsea was very interesting. He was on his way to Bayern Munich and all of a sudden, Liam Delap gets injured. They initially wanted to cancel Jackson's loan but later decided to let him join Bayern, possibly with one eye on balancing the books as well. If I were Chelsea, I would have kept him. I don't think he's a bad player.

I'm surprised Newcastle did not sign Jackson though. He fits the bill more than Nick Woltemade in the sense that he can be direct and make good runs like Alexander Isak.

Brentford away is never an easy place to go to and I expect Chelsea to be up against it. I still think they can hold on to a nervy 1-0 lead though.

Prediction: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea

Burnley vs Liverpool

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Source: Getty

I don't know how Burnley can keep Liverpool quiet for 90 minutes. It just feels impossible. But the real challenge for Arne Slot begins when all his players are fit. He spent big on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, so those two must definitely start?

But who do they take out of this team? Where do you play Dominik Szoboszlai? He's been terrific but you surely can't keep playing him at right-back? The midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister an Szoboszlai played a huge role in Liverpool's success last season. So I think Slot has a big headache in terms of team selection now.

Wirtz is a top player. But there isn't any need to change something which isn't broken! The Liverpool midfield looks a bit weak now and if they get overrun in that part of the pitch, it's a huge problem.

If I had to pick Liverpool's best front-three right now, I would go with Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo. If I had to do the same with their midfield, I would put Szoboszlai in there instead of Wirtz. Should Wirtz play ahead of Gakpo on the left then? He's probably better off doing that because he will definitely get more space than in the middle. But let's not forget the knock-on effect it will have on the likes of Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike, who will also fancy playing there after Isak's arrival.

Liverpool were at their best when they had Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane alongside Salah. Firmino dropped deep and allowed Salah to cut inside and cause havoc. Isak isn't that type of a striker. So at this point, there are a lot of questions to be answered by Liverpool. And that is why I don't think Liverpool winning the league this year is a foregone conclusion!

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League - Source: Getty

I thought Manchester United were really good the other day against Burnley. It was a bit like the Manchester United of the old times. But they still needed a penalty at the end to win that game and that is a concern if you ask me.

Manchester City looked comfortable until the substitutions changed the game for Brighton. I'm looking for reasons to back City here and I can't find any if I'm being honest! They don't have a player like David Silva or Kevin De Bruyne anymore, so who is going to step up?

Julian Alvarez was the kind of player who could have picked the ball up and pulled off something special in games like these, but they don't have him either! Erling Haaland isn't that type of a player, he relies on people like Silva and De Bruyne for service. And I've always said that Jeremy Doku is a hit-and-miss, so this isn't the dominant Manchester City we once knew.

City were terrible against Tottenham at the Etihad. I actually think Manchester United's front-three can hurt them in this game. I say that despite having the opinion that United will not finish in the top six this season, so you can imagine what I think of City at the moment!

I'm going to go for a draw but if someone told me I had to pick a winner, I would only choose Manchester United. I just don't think Ruben Amorim's men will lose this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United

