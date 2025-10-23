Paul Merson predicts Manchester United vs Brighton, Brentford vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW9 fixtures

After three straight losses in the Premier League, Liverpool returned to winning ways on Wednesday, when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League. I agree that the win is a confidence booster for Arne Slot's men, but you can't really call it a massive sign of things to come.

Frankfurt are not the best team out there and Liverpool even conceded first in that game! I'm not one to take credit away from the players, especially considering the kind of run they have been on in recent weeks. But surely, Liverpool still have plenty of work to do if they are to retain the league title this season.

Hugo Ekitike produced a display that showed why he deserves to start every single game. With the Frenchman replacing Mohamed Salah to good effect in the line-up against Frankfurt, it will be interesting to see if the Egyptian returns to the starting XI versus Brentford this weekend.

On that note, let us dive straight into my predictions for gameweek 9 in the Premier League.

Leeds United vs West Ham United

West Ham United v Brentford - Premier League - Source: Getty

I watched West Ham against Brentford on Monday and I must admit, I haven't seen anything as bad as that for a long time! West Ham got ripped to shreds and it wasn't even like they were playing Liverpool or Manchester City, it was Brentford, who were only three points ahead of them before that game. They looked petrified and nervous, it's really worrying signs if you're a West Ham fan.

Leeds have done a decent job so far, but they will be extremely disappointed about losing to Burnley last weekend. That is a game they know they should have won. The battle to avoid relegation will be really tight this season, with Leeds and West Ham expected to be involved throughout.

I don't think West Ham can afford to lose this game and Leeds can't afford to not win! If I said this at the start of the season, you'd think I'm mad because what does this even mean, right? An established Premier League team like West Ham and newly-promoted Leeds fighting each other for survival after just eight games? No way!

But that is the reality now and it shows how unpredictable things are in the Premier League. If West Ham lose this game, I don't know what can save them. I've got to pick a winner now? Wow, this is hard! Only because of what I saw on Monday with West Ham, I'm going with Leeds here. In footballing terms, that was a really disturbing West Ham performance and I know they can't do any worse than that this weekend. I'm still backing Leeds though.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 West Ham United

Chelsea vs Sunderland

Chelsea FC v AFC Ajax - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 - Source: Getty

I was at Stamford Bridge for the game against Ajax in the Champions League. It was a really young Chelsea team and I thought they did great in that 5-1 win. But when I look back at Chelsea's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last Saturday, I think they were really fortunate. Forest had a lot of chances in that game.

Sunderland basically have a free swing at Chelsea this weekend and that makes it a dangerous game for the hosts. Everyone will be expecting Chelsea to win at Stamford Bridge and that could work in favour of Sunderland, if they can punch above their weight like they've done all season. Sunderland are just six wins away from staying up in the Premier League and I think they will do it quite comfortably.

What I noticed about Chelsea in their win over Ajax is that when Moises Caicedo came off, they were cut open through the middle like knife through butter. It just shows how good he is and no matter what happens, Caicedo has to play every week for Chelsea. I don't put Declan Rice in that holding midfielder role because Martin Zubimendi plays there for Arsenal. So I can confidently say that Caicedo is the best in the world in that position at the moment. I can't remember the last time he had a bad game. The biggest compliment I can give him is that no one even mentions his price-tag anymore!

Chelsea should start Estevao, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto as their front-three against Sunderland. Jamie Gittens had his best game in a Chelsea shirt against Ajax but I just think Neto should be first-choice down that flank. As a Chelsea fan, the sooner we put this game behind us, the better because Sunderland are a tough nut to crack. I'm hoping for a hard-fought Chelsea win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Sunderland

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Newcastle United FC v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 - Source: Getty

I can't believe where Newcastle are in the league table. I thought they were going to be top six at this stage, but they are 14th instead! But even their next opponents Fulham have underperformed so far this season. I'm not sure underperformed is the right word though, because there were games where Fulham deserved more in my opinion, but at least in terms of results, it has not gone according to plan at all.

When Newcastle play with energy, close teams down quickly and press high up the pitch, they are a great team. But as soon as the energy drops and they get tired, it's a huge struggle for them. I have a feeling they will move up the table soon though. Newcastle have a good team, the midfield is great and with Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade hitting form, they can soon go on a roll, winning three-four games on the spin! I'm not worried about them at all.

Fulham did well against Arsenal. But that defeat was their third straight loss in the Premier League. Unfortunately for them, I expect that run to continue this weekend as well. Fulham have Wycombe coming up in the fourth round of the EFL Cup next week and I think they will have one eye on that game. Marco Silva's team should look to have a real go at enjoying a deep cup run.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Fulham

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester United were very good against Liverpool. They have now won three out of the last four games, but this is a very tricky game coming up for Ruben Amorim's men. Brighton won this fixture quite easily at Old Trafford last season.

The jury is still out on Manchester United. If they win this game, it would be a great result. Amorim made a bold decision to bench Benjamin Sesko in the game against Liverpool and it paid off quite brilliantly for him. But I doubt he will do that again because unlike Liverpool, Brighton may decide to sit back deep in this game. So I'm not sure how effective Matheus Cunha can be in drawing defenders out of position like he did against Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

I know Amorim really likes Mason Mount, but I'd be shocked if Sesko doesn't play because this game really suits the big forward more. I don't think Manchester United will win this game, going for a draw here.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Liverpool

Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 - Source: Getty

Liverpool are not playing well. If 10 people, including me, you and some Liverpool fans sat down and thought of picking their line-up for this weekend's game, we could all be wrong and that's the problem. If we do the same with Arsenal, we would actually do well, with the only doubt being whether Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli starts on the left. That's not the same with Liverpool and I don't like it when teams are like that. We're already in October, how can Arne Slot win the league if he doesn't know his best team?

I don't want it to sound horrible but the injury to Alexander Isak has done the manager a huge favour because he can now pick Hugo Ekitike. The thought of picking the right striker for games would have been driving Slot up a wall. He doesn't have to deal with that anymore for a few weeks!

The million dollar question heading into this weekend is, 'will Mo Salah play?' He didn't start against Frankfurt and Liverpool won. But this is a must-win game, if Liverpool lose, they could be seven points behind Arsenal.

I called this a long time ago, didn't I? I said that within six months of him signing that contract, we could be sat here thinking, 'why would they give him that deal when they knew he would be on the decline?' I know what Salah did last year, but that's in the past. Look at what Florian Wirtz did last season, that isn't enough for him to be in the Liverpool XI now, right?

Slot will have to make a big decision this weekend. Salah looks nowhere near the player we've known all these years. But he's just one of them players you just can't leave out, isn't he? Brentford are really good from set-pieces, so I expect both Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo to start because of their height and how they can help out in them situations. I just think he will go with Salah as the third attacker and hope for the best here.

Brentford play well at home and I have a feeling they will do Arsenal and Manchester City a huge favour by taking points off Liverpool here.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Liverpool

Wolves vs Burnley

Burnley v Leeds United - Premier League - Source: Getty

Massive, huge, how do I even define this game? Burnley got a big result last weekend, when they beat Leeds. Wolves lost to Sunderland, but I actually think they did alright in that game. If I'm not wrong, Wolves had 16 shots but not one clear-cut chance, they dominated that game.

At this moment in time, I don't see a lot wrong with Wolves. Their only worrying performance was the game against Leeds at home, which they lost 3-1. I know they haven't won a game yet, but I just think they will be fine at the end of the season. I have seen enough from Wolves to think they can avoid relegation!

I expect Wolves to win because they desperately need a result in this game. If they don't get three points, they are in serious trouble with the fixtures also not being the best from next week.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Burnley

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 - Source: Getty

I don't think Crystal Palace can play like they did against Bournemouth in this game. People are talking about Jean-Philippe Mateta missing that chance in the end and how close they were to winning, but that goal would have never stood because there was a clear foul in the build-up. Palace deserve credit for getting back into that game though.

Arsenal are so efficient and they have quality players. I'd be shocked if they don't win the league from here. Arsenal steamrolled Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Who does that to Diego Simeone's team? Atletico were 2-0 down against Liverpool and drew 2-2 before eventually losing 3-2. When they went 2-0 down to Arsenal, it felt like game over already.

Arsenal are mind-blowing at the back and they have some nice fixtures coming up. In fact, Arsenal don't play Manchester City or Liverpool until the New Year. The title race could be all over by then!

Declan Rice affects the game more than any other midfielder playing the no.8 role in the Premier League. As an all-round package who contributes at both ends of the pitch, I don't see anyone better than him. Enzo Fernandez is good when he goes forward with the ball, but he can't do what Rice does in defence, no way.

Palace did well to go unbeaten in 19 games and now they are without in win in their last two. I don't think they will get a result at the Emirates this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Villarreal CF v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 - Source: Getty

Erling Haaland has to play every single week for Manchester City to become title challengers. He got injured, missed a lot of games last season and City could do nothing in them! Let's not forget they even had Kevin De Bruyne then. You take Haaland out of that team and they aren't the same anymore.

If Viktor Gyokeres gets injured, Arsenal will still be a force. The same with Martin Odegaard as well. But what about City? They have no one to step in for their best player. We will know if City can really win the league by the end of November. They have some tough fixtures coming up from now until then and it will truly test their credentials. If City can get 10 points out of the next four league games starting with Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Newcastle, they have a chance of winning the title!

Playing Villa five weeks ago would have been different but they have now found some form. Should they beat Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League, which I think they will, City will be facing a team that has won six straight games. Villa are bang in form and a team that can cause City problems. I expect them to get a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth - Premier League - Source: Getty

Even though Nottingham Forest have now brought in Sean Dyche, I have to go with Bournemouth here. Forest will soon get back to how they were playing under Nuno Espirito Santo. They are a team comfortable playing that way and I've said it before, Ange Postecoglou's style would never suit those players. Dyche ticks the box for how these players can play to the best of their abilities.

But this is a tough start for Dyche. Bournemouth are one of the most entertaining teams in the league. Forest might be hard to break down under Dyche, but I feel Bournemouth have the quality to unlock them. This isn't like Postecoglou's first game in charge against Arsenal where he basically had a free swing. Dyche has to get results quickly but I would be shocked if Forest got anything from this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League - Source: Getty

Tottenham still have that 'Spursy' mentality in them, don't they? They got a late draw against struggling Wolves, were lucky again in the draw vs Bodo/Glimt, won at Leeds but then got the lead versus Aston Villa before losing that game last weekend! Even in the Champions League game against Monaco on Wednesday night, they were held to a draw and conceded many chances.

Everton started well but have hit a blip now. They need a result and they need it quick. Jack Grealish returning to the team will make a difference, and he will cause Spurs problems. But the problem for Everton is that they don't have a centre-forward! No disrespect to Beto, but he's not good enough to win games for Everton.

Tottenham perform better when the spotlight is not on them. But it will be the opposite here because they need to get back to winning ways. I think this will be an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Everton 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

About the author Paul Merson Paul Merson is a former professional footballer who is best known for his stint with Arsenal. He won five major trophies in a career spanning over 12 years with the Gunners and remains a firm fan-favorite at the club.



After his retirement, Merson has continued to be involved in the beautiful game as a media personality. Know More