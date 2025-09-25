Paul Merson predicts Newcastle vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW6 fixtures

As soon as Arsenal announced their line-up for the Premier League clash against Manchester City last weekend, I lost all my excitement. Mikel Arteta went with three midfielders and decided to leave Eberechi Eze out. You pay the top dollars and bring in someone like Eze for these type of games, so what's the point in leaving him out then? Eze didn't come here to play Port Vale in the cup!

It also makes me laugh when I think about how Arsenal were trying to get rid of Leandro Trossard not too long ago, but then he was in the starting line-up to face City. I know it's easy to have a go at Arsenal after the game. But we have now realised how far behind Manchester City are and Arteta will be disappointed.

I said last week that Arsenal need four points in the next two games to be favorites for the league title. Well, they got one at home to City and now they go to Newcastle. If Arsenal return to winning ways this weekend, we will look back on that point against Manchester City as a good one. But I fear for them if the exact opposite happens at Newcastle. Only time will tell.

On that note, let us dive straight into my predictions for gameweek 6 in the Premier League.

Brentford vs Manchester United

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Source: Getty

Ruben Amorim needed that the other day against Chelsea. I don't see Brentford losing this game though. This is a nightmare game for Manchester United! Brentford won't make this an open game, they will sit back and make life difficult for the visitors. They are also great from set-pieces and long throw-ins, which is obviously a concern for Manchester United because their goalkeeper is not confident enough.

Casemiro made a ridiculous mistake last weekend. Considering his experience, I thought it was silly from him to get that second yellow card against 10-man Chelsea. If Casemiro was available, I think he would have started this game at Brentford. Manchester United are expected to enjoy a lot of the possession in this clash and would not need the extra legs in midfield. However, he is unavailable due to suspension.

Benjamin Sesko needs better service to score goals. Manchester United are not playing the kind of football that suits him. Bryan Mbeumo wants to score goals and Matheus Cunha likes to dribble. I don't expect either of them to drift wide and swing in crosses for Sesko. I honestly don't know where Sesko will get his first goal from at the moment and it's a massive worry for United. They should have gone for a striker like Julian Alvarez, that type of player would have worked well with Mbeumo and Cunha.

It would be a great result for Manchester United if they can win. Brentford are fourth from bottom and in an ideal world, this should have been an easy win for Amorim's men. But the Red Devils' situation has been far from ideal for a long time!

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Manchester United

Leeds United vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - Source: Getty

This game should be a good watch. Bournemouth are flying and Leeds had an incredible result against Wolves last weekend. Since returning to the Premier League at the start of the season, Leeds have struggled to score. But three of their new signings scored in the win over Wolves and Daniel Farke will be hoping it's a sign of things to come!

But the problem for Leeds here is that their fans will turn up for this game in the hope that they will take the game to Bournemouth. If Leeds show respect to their opponents and keep things tight at the back, they may have a chance. But they're playing at home and I don't think any of their fans would want to see that type of football.

Bournemouth may be a small club but they are incredible. Don't get me wrong, I call them small only because their stadium can hold just 12,000 people! They sold three of their best players last season to Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). And yet, it's like nothing even changed! Do we even think about those three players now?

When Andoni Iraola first came to Bournemouth, I think he was the last manager to get a win in the Premier League that season. The club could have easily decided to let him go, but they didn't and deserve a lot of credit for doing that because he's doing an unbelievable job there.

I've been impressed with Leeds at home this season, but I just think Bournemouth will pick them off for fun.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 Bournemouth

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Source: Getty

Big game for all the Brighton players because they are on trial. If they have a good game, they can join Chelsea! I remember this game last season, Cole Palmer scored four goals and it was an incredible first half to watch. But honestly, I'm not expecting anything similar this weekend.

Chelsea haven't started well this season. This is a club that is used to winning the big trophies and they must get back to where they belong. It's a must win game for Chelsea if you ask me and if they don't get all three points, the manager will be under pressure.

I was flabbergasted by what Enzo Maresca did after Robert Sanchez got sent off against Manchester United. The first thing he has to do is bring on a goalkeeper and I get it. But Pedro Neto should be the last player coming off after that! He's the quickest player on the pitch, so you put him up top and let him occupy the two defenders. If you can do that, it is 9 v 9 on the rest of the pitch! This is one of the best managers in the country and he's making decisions like this, I was shocked.

Palmer looks to be injured and Chelsea need to rest him. But the reality is that they can't do it! You look at Arsenal, if they have Bukayo Saka injured and Noni Madueke comes in and performs well. Now that Madueke is injured, Saka just comes back in. My point is, whoever plays there, it does not weaken Arsenal. Look at all the money Chelsea have spent and still, if Palmer gets injured, they are in trouble. Palmer is being forced to rush back into the line-up because Chelsea don't have anyone else who can do what he does for them!

And for all the money they spent, I can't believe they did not go out and get a goalkeeper. Can you tell me about a team that won major trophies without a good goalkeeper? You won't find anybody.

This is a tough game for Chelsea and as a fan, I'm worried. But I'm still going to back them only because I don't think this Brighton team is as good as the ones we've seen in recent years.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City vs Burnley

Juventus FC v Manchester City FC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

I'm not going to lie, I was shocked by what I saw from Manchester City against Arsenal last weekend. 33 per cent possession with all the quality they have on the pitch? In the end, Pep Guardiola took off his forwards and replaced them with defenders and still, they conceded! Unbelievable stuff.

This a nice game for City though, and I think they will win. If they held on and beat Arsenal last weekend, another win here would have all of us screaming, 'City are back'. But after how they played at the Emirates, it's hard to see them being in the top two at the end of the season.

Phil Foden is very important to Erling Haaland. If Foden does not perform well, I can't see too many other people in that City team who can give Haaland the ball. So it is crucial for Manchester City and Haaland that Foden returns to playing in the way we all know he can.

I just don't see how Burnley can live with City in this game, comfortable win for the hosts at the Etihad.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Liverpool v Southampton - Carabao Cup Third Round - Source: Getty

Crystal Palace have not lost a game since April, that's a run stretching back to 17 or 18 games. If Liverpool or Arsenal were on a run like this and won two trophies during the time like Palace, we would be going crazy, it's simply phenomenal.

Should Liverpool win at Selhurst Park, they will go eight points clear of Arsenal before the Gunners play Newcastle away from home. So if Liverpool win this game and Arsenal lose on Sunday, the title race is over, finished! I know it sounds crazy and Arsenal have good fixtures coming up, but eight points between them will be too much.

We were all choosing between Liverpool and Arsenal at the start of the season. And if anyone was on the fence back then and I told them Liverpool would have an eight-point head start, no one would have backed Arsenal for the title! That was when we still had 38 games left to play, and we only have 32 after this weekend.

Arne Slot was frustrated with Hugo Ekitike's red card because now it forces him to play Alexander Isak for longer than he may have wanted initially. We all know Isak is still only getting up to speed, so it would have been nice to have Ekitike coming off the bench later. But he's unavailable now.

I told you last week that Liverpool should go back to Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield and they did that against Everton. I expect Slot to respect Palace and play the same midfield trio in this game. You don't want Adam Wharton to be dictating things in midfield, so I'd be shocked if Florian Wirtz started this game through the middle.

If you get three points away from home against Palace, it is a massive boost in the title race because they are a team that can upset one of your rivals. I think this will be a tight game and Liverpool could be forced to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland

Burnley v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Source: Getty

Nottingham Forest were bang unlucky in the Europa League, they should have won that game quite comfortably. It will be interesting to see if that late draw against Real Betis will have an impact on them this weekend. Their opponents, Sunderland, have been outstanding so far this season. Sunderland followed up that impressive draw away from home to Crystal Palace with another point against Aston Villa despite going down to 10 men!

It's incredible that Villa scored first in that game and newly-promoted Sunderland found the equaliser in the 75th minute with a numerical disadvantage. The last time Forest played at the City Ground, West Ham sat back and rode their luck before scoring three late goals to win 3-0. Sunderland will take inspiration from that game.

Igor Jesus has been on fire. He has scored four goals in the last three games. Maybe Ange Postecoglou prefers him because of the mobility he provides up front compared to Chris Wood. As long as he keeps scoring goals, Postecoglou has every right to play him. I would personally pick Wood for this game though. He's more of a focal point and could be useful against Sunderland.

Even though I think Sunderland are a team that can shock anyone on their day, I'm going to go with home advantage making the difference here.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Source: Getty

I couldn't believe how Wolves lost last weekend. When they went 1-0 up, I thought the game was done and dusted but they got absolutely destroyed by Leeds! So in all honesty, I can't see anything but a Tottenham win here.

You take away that loss to Bournemouth and Spurs have been good. As long as they turn up and play the way Thomas Frank wants them to play, there should only be one winner here.

I would say a top five finish would be great for Tottenham this season. They are truly capable of achieving it too. Liverpool and Arsenal can take care of themselves, so there are three more spots left. I won't put Manchester United in that race, Aston Villa won't be able to catch up unless they really get going.

Newcastle? Maybe, but they have to be more consistent. If Spurs play their cards right, they can finish in the top five.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Wolves

Aston Villa vs Fulham

Sunderland v Aston Villa - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a huge game for Aston Villa, the pressure is on them to get that first win. They were 1-0 up against 10-man Sunderland and I thought that would kick-start their season. But Villa never looked like scoring after that and they let Sunderland back in it.

It's strange with Fulham because they don't get enough credit for what they've done this season. The only game they've lost this season is against Chelsea and let's be honest, they did not deserve to lose that match, it was the referee who cost them!

Fulham are now on a three-game winning streak and will look to hurt the hosts here. If Villa fail to win this game, they are in trouble. I say that because they have had a relatively easier start to the season. After facing Newcastle, they have had games against Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton and Sunderland. Three of those teams finished in the bottom half of the table last season, while Sunderland are newly-promoted. Yet, Villa have failed to win a game.

This is a dangerous game for Villa and I expect their wait for three points to go on.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Athletic Club v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 - Source: Getty

Newcastle always turn up against Arsenal. The fans at St James' Park are always good, but they just get a bit more electric in this fixture! Arsenal have lost their last three games there, so this a tricky game for them.

If Liverpool are held to a draw at Crystal Palace, Arsenal wouldn't mind walking away with a point here. But if the league leaders get another three points, this game automatically falls into the must-win category.

When you look at Arsenal, they would have faced all of Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle after this weekend. Imagine spending big and not beating any of these three teams that finished in the top five last season? Where is the progress then? Arsenal have a good run of fixtures coming up after this game. But if you don't beat Newcastle, you are basically entering that run with an eight-point lead to chase down.

If you're a team in the title race, you don't want to be playing catch up when the easy fixtures come along, you want to use them to get away from other contenders and kick on instead!

Arsenal must not sit back in this game, if they do that, Newcastle will score. I'd play Saka, Eze and Viktor Gyokeres as the front-three here but I don't think Arteta will do that if I'm being honest. I have a feeling Gabriel Martinelli will start instead of Eze. He's a disciplined player and can be useful with his pace. But Eze is the X-factor, he can unlock defences like he showed it against City.

We saw how Newcastle gave Liverpool a strong fight with just 10 men at St James' Park earlier this season. Liverpool were very fortunate to come away with a win in that game. If you're Arsenal, you want to match what Liverpool did here, but I don't think they can do it.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Arsenal

Everton vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton - Carabao Cup Third Round - Source: Getty

I'm disappointed with Everton. They had a cup game in midweek against Wolves, a real opportunity for them to have a go at silverware and they blew it! Where are Everton going to finish in the Premier League this season? They won't come for top four and they won't be in the relegation battle either, so why not go for it in the cup?

Shockingly, they rested everyone and were knocked out by Wolves. Now Everton have just the FA Cup to play for and if they miss the trick in that too, they have nothing else to fight for this season.

I was shocked by David Moyes' team selection for the loss against Wolves. He ended up bringing on Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Beto and Vitalii Mykolenko from the bench. If you want to rest them, leave them out of the squad. Now they are in a situation where these players aren't 100 per cent fresh for the weekend.

Fortunately for Everton, West Ham have been really poor. That win over Forest papered over the cracks. Graham Potter's side were lucky. This is the perfect fixture for Everton to put the disappointment of losing in the cup behind them.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 West Ham United

