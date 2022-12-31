Paul Merson predicts Premier League top 4 race and sends warning to Chelsea

Former England international Paul Merson has given his prediction for the Premier League top-four race and warned Chelsea that they risk missing out.

Writing in his column for Daily Star, Merson praised the Blues hierarchy for backing current manager Graham Potter. He said:

"I think Chelsea are right to back Graham Potter, 100%. They look like they will be buying young players he can make even better, so he will be given a chance."

He then went on to warn the Blues about Newcastle and Arsenal. Both teams have not been in the race for the top four in recent seasons, but Arsenal currently sit at the top of the table while Newcastle are in third. The Blues, on the other hand, are stumbling in eighth and look unlikely to meet their target for a spot in the Champions League.

According to Merson, Newcastle and Arsenal don't look like slowing down, which would seriously affect the Blues:

"The only problem is that Newcastle and Arsenal have thrown a spanner in the works. They have started so well those two teams, that Chelsea are behind the eight ball and fighting for the top four."

He added:

"Normally there are always two top teams who miss out but this year you’re talking three, because I don’t see Newcastle or Arsenal letting up at the moment."

Merson also discussed who could take up the potential top four slots remaining, with Manchester City a title favorite. He said:

"There is so much competition. I mean, they [Chelsea] are nearly 20 points behind Arsenal! Erik Ten Hag has got Manchester United playing this season. And Liverpool are going to come back into it as well."

He concluded that the Blues needed a striker to reach the heights they were hoping for at the end of the season. He stated:

"I can see Liverpool winning ten games in a row when they’re firing on all cylinders. I can’t see Chelsea doing that. Chelsea need a striker because they can’t blow teams away at the moment. But even if they buy a striker it’s a big ask to get in the top four now."

Chelsea are favorites to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella

According to reports from La Repubblica, Chelsea are the front-runners to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

It is believed that the Blues are planning to invest in midfield either in January or at the end of the season. This is possibly due to speculation that N'Golo Kante and Jorginho may leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of this campaign.

However, recent reports suggest that both players are now closer to staying after positive discussions. Despite this, rumors of heavy investment in the midfield continue to circulate.

The club have also been linked to Benfica player Enzo Fernandez, who has gained attention for his performances at the World Cup.

