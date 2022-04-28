Paul Merson predicts the result of Manchester United vs Chelsea

As we edge closer to the conclusion of the 2021-22 Premier League season, a handful of teams across England are scrambling to reach their respective goals. Considering everything that's happened on and off the pitch, Chelsea have performed reasonably well this time around and will look to tighten their grip on third place, while they also have an FA Cup final against Liverpool to look forward to.

Manchester United, though, have capitulated spectacularly this season and are running out of time to save their season. As they prepare to face Chelsea, they know that anything less than a win will do no good to their fading hopes of a top-four finish.

As I've said time and again this season, you never quite know what you're going to get with Manchester United. To be fair to them, I thought they played well against Arsenal despite losing and if Bruno Fernandes had scored that penalty, they'd have probably gone on to win.

Cristiano Ronaldo was fantastic in that game and I felt like it was one of his best ever games for Manchester United since rejoining the club. Chelsea, on the other hand, aren't playing well at all at the moment, but their position in the Premier League top four looks pretty safe at this point in time.

Manchester United are in a spot of bother and still have a slim chance of securing a UEFA Champions League spot for next season, so they will look to go out there and try to win this game. They have a lot of injuries, though, so I think this game will finish 2-2.

Werner could be Chelsea's danger man against Manchester United

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Timo Werner has really come into his own in recent weeks, but if I'm being honest, I don't think he's the kind of player who could eventually win them the Premier League. Don't get me wrong, he's a proper handful and always gives it everything when he plays, but he's been in and out of the team this season, which is hard for a player because you need a run of games to perform consistently.

One moment, he goes out and does something unbelievable, but a few minutes later, he loses it completely in front of goal - Werner is that kind of player. You could say he's been a bit unlucky, but fair play to him for returning to the starting XI in recent weeks.

As for Romelu Lukaku, he's really struggling at the moment and his big-money move to Chelsea hasn't worked out at all. He's been disconnected from the game at times and hasn't been able to get across the pitch to help out defensively, so I'm not sure what to make of him.

That said, maybe he needs a season to settle in, as a handful of things have gone wrong for him this season. I see him being in the squad next season, so we'll have to wait and see if he can return to his best and justify his price tag for Chelsea.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Chelsea

Edited by Paul Merson