Paul Merson predicts Tottenham vs Manchester United and other Premier League GW25 fixtures

If Liverpool held on for a few more seconds and got the win over Everton in the Merseyside derby, the Premier League title race would've been all over. The Reds were so close yet so far, as they watched their bitter rivals pull a point out of the fire at Goodison Park. You could say I'm feeling a lot better now, haha!

Don't get me wrong, Liverpool are still favorites to win it. But I have a feeling it won't be as straightforward as we all thought it would be a few weeks ago. If you remember, I've always stressed on how games in hand don't matter as much. Now after the draw against Everton, Liverpool will start to feel a lot more heat in my opinion. We've seen strange things happen in football, so if you're Arsenal, just keep going and pile the pressure on Liverpool.

Trending

Ahead of what promises to be another intriguing weekend of football in the Premier League, here are my predictions for gameweek 25.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round - Source: Getty

I was disappointed with Chelsea last weekend. They were 1-0 up against Brighton in the FA Cup and should have won that game. Instead, we saw them crumble and get knocked out in the fourth round!

Nicolas Jackson is out injured and he will be a massive miss for them. Even though some fans are unhappy with him and have been demanding the club to sign a new striker, they will now realise how much he will be missed. I think him being injured will definitely affect Cole Palmer. The way Jackson runs off the ball, it actually helps Palmer become a better, impactful player.

I worry for Chelsea in the race for top four now that Jackson is injured. I've always said that Christopher Nkunku is more of a no.10 and playing him at centre-forward isn't the ideal solution.

Unlike Chelsea, Brighton are under no pressure here and I expect them to play the kind of good football we know they can. I'd be shocked if Chelsea win this game. I'm actually going for a repeat of what happened in the FA Cup.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Chelsea

Leicester City vs Arsenal

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

This is a good game for Arsenal even though they've been rocked by the injury to Kai Havertz. I know they are struggling when it comes to the centre-forward department, but I expect them to win here. Leicester are terrible defensively and could be put to the sword in this one!

Raheem Sterling has to step up for Arsenal now. I know it has not gone according to plan for him, but I expect him to stand up and make his presence felt. He will get a consistent run of games due to the injuries at Arsenal and I believe he can make it count. Mikel Arteta could be like, 'here are a few games for you, go out and play with freedom', and I think that could work in favour of Sterling.

Until Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli return from injury, it's going to be Sterling, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri in attack. That is a lot of responsibility for these players. Also, Arsenal kick off early this weekend and that is a huge boost for them. By the time Liverpool play Wolves on Sunday, Arsenal will likely be just four points behind them.

If you look at the upcoming fixtures for Liverpool after this weekend, they face Wolves at home, Aston Villa and Manchester City away before hosting Newcastle at Anfield. Now that is a tricky run! If Arsenal keep winning and Liverpool win just one out of four remaining games in February, it's game on! Arsenal don't have a slip in them anymore, but Liverpool do and that's why I think the title race is still open.

I don't see Leicester winning. But I will say this one thing, it's a different game for them now compared to how it was maybe six weeks ago. Ruud van Nistelrooy should tell his players to have a go at Arsenal here.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal

West Ham United vs Brentford

Chelsea FC v West Ham United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Brentford are experiencing a bit of a lull now. They had that run where they were dominating everyone on home turf and now the results have dried up a bit. Considering how Tottenham have been all season, they would be gutted to have lost to Spurs at home in their last game.

Even though they need to start winning games away from home, I don't expect Brentford to do that this weekend at the London stadium. I was impressed by West Ham against Chelsea and I thought they were unlucky to lose that game. The Hammers are under no threat when it comes to the relegation battle either. I expect two teams out of Wolves, Leicester and Ipswich to join Southampton in going down this term.

Everything points to a win for West Ham here. I see no other outcome.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Brentford

Southampton vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Source: Getty

I know Southampton beat Ipswich last time out in the Premier League, but how did they lose to Burnley's second string team in the FA Cup after that? I actually like Burnley. In fact, they are my dark horses in the competition this season. But you literally have nothing else to play for and you go out that way to Burnley? Come on!

I'm more confident of Bournemouth thrashing Southampton than Arsenal winning against Leicester this weekend! Now that is saying something about how poor Southampton have been all season. I must also admit it's been a joy watching Bournemouth. They are a top team, very good going forward too. Bournemouth have suffered just one defeat in 14 games, so don't underestimate them in the race for top four!

Andoni Iraola has been excellent this season, but if I had to give the manager of the year award to someone right now, it would either be Arne Slot or Nuno Espirito Santo though.

Prediction: Southampton 1-4 Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round - Source: Getty

Nothing but an Aston Villa win here. I think Ipswich don't stand chance against them and Unai Emery's men will cruise to a victory! The new signings at Villa looked good during that impressive win over Tottenham in the FA Cup.

Marco Asensio is a quality player as we all know and Marcus Rashford having that extra bite to prove himself will be a huge boost for Villa. In all honesty, I never expected Villa to sign these superstar players! It speaks volumes about where this club is now heading.

I was fortunate enough to play for Villa and I know how big the club really is. Credit to them for what they're doing now. I expect these new signings to flourish under Emery at Villa Park and Ipswich could bear the brunt of the same.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-0 Ipswich Town

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

The big problem for Manchester City is that they have to face Real Madrid just four days after this game. This is why the Premier League is tough. Real Madrid were in action against Atleti four days before the first leg against City, but that happens only once in a blue moon in LaLiga!

Newcastle at home will be a massive challenge for City. I don't know what I will get from City anymore. The way City started that game against Real Madrid, they could have been 2-0 or even 3-0 down in the opening stages. Later they got a grip on things and looked like their best self before giving it away in the end. They are too up and down during games and that's a problem.

City have conceded plenty of late goals. That is the sign of an ageing team, certain players get tired and it affects them. As a team, City don't have a good 90 minutes in them anymore! These players have played so many matches over the last few seasons and that's taking a toll on them now.

I'm not entirely convinced about City's recruitment in January either. I like Omar Marmoush, but I think he will need time to become his best self in the Premier League. And Abdukodir Khusanov looks a bit lost at the moment if I'm being honest!

Do you remember the Man City of the old? They had Julian Alvarez as an understudy and he was a World Cup winner for christ's sake! Even Riyad Mahrez produced plenty of goals for them, but City haven't been successful in replacing him. I don't think Jeremy Doku and Savinho can match Mahrez's numbers.

City might win the league again but they will never dominate it like they did in the past. With Financial Fair Play (FFP) now firmly in the picture, I doubt they will be able to rebuild like they would ideally want as well.

Newcastle will have one eye on the Carabao Cup final and that could be a problem in the race for top four. The players could even hold themselves back due to the fear of getting injured and missing the cup final. If you're a Newcastle fan, you would pick the Carabao Cup trophy any day instead of a place in the Champions League though! I'm not sure the owners will think the same way, but Newcastle fans know this is their best chance of tasting some silverware again.

I don't see how Man City can win this game and I'd be shocked if Newcastle get beat, even though they're away from home.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-2 Newcastle United

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

If Fulham win this game, it makes a massive difference to their season. Three more points and they will just be eight behind third-placed Nottingham Forest, who will play Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester City in the weeks to follow! In the same timeframe, Fulham face Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton - all winnable games if you ask me.

If things go their way, Fulham can make a surprise push for a European berth this season. They certainly have the quality to do it as well. I actually think they will beat Forest this weekend.

Picking the final top four places in the Premier League this season is really hard at the moment. I'd have to go Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea. Wait, how can I count Bournemouth out? I'm not doing that because they have some really nice fixtures coming up. You know what? I'm backing Bournemouth to get top four as long as they stay away from injuries!

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

It was amazing what Everton did in the derby against Liverpool. But I don't think they can back it up with another good result this weekend. Crystal Palace will turn up confident for this game at home and that will suit them well.

I thought Everton really messed up when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Bournemouth. So the draw with Liverpool was much-needed. If I'm being honest, I did not believe David Moyes would have such a big impact on his return to Everton. It just shows what a great manager he is, it's phenomenal what he does! What he did at West Ham and what he did at Everton, just amazing.

I doubt Moyes can get a result at Selhurst Park on Saturday though. I'm backing Palace to win this.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Everton

Liverpool vs Wolves

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

There are only 13 games left after this weekend. Liverpool could either win the league in the next few weeks or Arsenal could further close that gap. There is very little margin for error in the title race now and this will be a hard game for Liverpool.

The Reds must pick themselves up from that late draw at Everton. They could have wrapped up the Premier League trophy but that draw has now left them with the possibility of Arsenal moving to within four points of them! That's a lot of pressure on Liverpool. But make no mistake, I would still rather be in Liverpool's shoes though.

Arne Slot has to rotate his front three in this game. Some players including Cody Gakpo looked a bit jaded in the Merseyside derby. Liverpool should consider getting knocked out of the FA Cup as a blessing! There are plenty of games coming up for them and if Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk get injured, it would be the equivalent of Arsenal losing three players.

I'm backing Liverpool to return to winning ways against Wolves though. They have enough quality to bounce back here.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Manchester United v Leicester City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round - Source: Getty

Whoever loses this game is in big trouble. I don't even know where to start because both Tottenham and Manchester United are as bad as each other! Spurs can point to their injuries, but what's United's excuse at the moment?

Ruben Amorim has to change things up. I know he has been true to his philosophy but he needs to realise the players available at Old Trafford are not fit to play that way. You can't stay adamant like this at the cost of losing games! Next year, when you have the right players for your system, try it out.

I saw him put the new kid Patrick Dorgu in an unnatural position on his debut. I mean, what is this?

I'd be shocked if Manchester United win this game. I think Spurs have the better forwards and that will end up being the difference between the sides. This is Manchester United we're talking about and they should be smashing Tottenham in an ideal world. But I can't even seem them beating Palace at the moment, how can I expect them to win this game then?

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United

