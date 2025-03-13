Paul Merson predicts winner of Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United

This is now a completely different game to what we were thinking earlier, thanks to Liverpool crashing out of the Champions League! A few weeks ago, Liverpool were still on course to win four trophies. But now, the EFL Cup is the only other trophy apart from the Premier League title that they can get their hands on. How quickly things change.

For Liverpool, the Premier League is still the holy grail. Let us not take anything away from what they have done so far this season just because of that defeat to PSG. Remember, Liverpool absolutely destroyed PSG in the second half of both legs despite eventually getting knocked out!

Like I said before, this has suddenly become an interesting game with Liverpool going through extra-time and penalties before crashing out of the Champions League. Let us not forget that both Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold are struggling with fitness ahead of this final too! If you're a Newcastle fan, you will definitely feel hopeful ahead of this game.

I know this is a cup final and that should be enough motivation for any footballer. But Liverpool need to be picked up after that loss. That kind of defeat can really break you at times.

Darwin Nunez missed his penalty against PSG in the shootout, but I would still want him to start this game against Newcastle. He is someone who always creates problems to defenders. If I'm Dan Burn or Fabian Schar, I want to play against Diogo Jota on Sunday. Jota is someone who likes to drop deep, whereas Nunez would work those centre-halves a lot more by constantly engaging with them. I doubt he will get a chance after the penalty miss, but he's a menace inside the box and no defender wants to play against him in a final like this!

Another big selection call Liverpool must make is with respect to their goalkeeper. Caoimhin Kelleher is probably the best no.2 in the world right now and has been incredible in cup games for Liverpool. Alisson is in fine form as well like we all know. I think Arne Slot will go with Kelleher here. And rightly so, he shouldn't leave the kid out after relying on him all throughout this competition. It's not even a gamble because Kelleher has proven himself more than once in the past.

I'm someone who always gives teams a chance in games, but I didn't give that to Newcastle in this fixture a few weeks ago! Now I think they have a chance though. I think this game will end 1-1 and go to penalties. If I had to pick a side to win on penalties, I'd choose Liverpool. I'm only saying that because I know Liverpool will turn up for this game and I can't say the same for Newcastle!

Liverpool have been in this situation before and they know their way around finals. Newcastle, on the other hand, will have a few nerves to handle if the game goes deep like I expect it to. I guess it all comes down to whether Newcastle can turn up for this clash knowing and believing they've got every chance of beating Liverpool.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle; Liverpool to win on penalties

