Paul Merson's prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool FA Cup clash

Arsenal and Liverpool recently met in the Premier League at Anfield and shared the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 draw, as Gabriel Magalhaes' early goal was canceled out by Mohamed Salah. Since that game, the Gunners have lost successive games against West Ham United and Fulham as they find themselves five points behind Liverpool, who lead the way in the Premier League with 45 points from 20 games.

The two sides are set to lock horns once again, this time in the FA Cup. I don't think Arsenal can afford to lose this one as they are on a bit of a bad run. Over the years, they have been renowned for getting eliminated from all the cups in a season and could find themselves in a similar position if they get beaten at home.

Everyone rests players for the cup games, but when two Top Six teams play against each other, it could be a different story. Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo for this one and that could be a big issue for Jurgen Klopp. Salah is on a different level and those are big shoes to fill, but Diogo Jota is a decent player and should slot into the right-wing role in the Egyptian's absence.

Egypt have a good squad and should be right up there at the AFCON, meaning Salah could miss 4-5 weeks of action for Liverpool. That said, this isn't really a game they'd be worried about as it's a cup fixture. However, Liverpool have crucial Premier League games coming up against the likes of Bournemouth, Chelsea and Arsenal and that's when Salah's absence will really be felt.

The Reds also have a Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham on the horizon, so they are unlikely to play all their key players for this one. Arsenal are playing at home and face a Liverpool team without Salah, so I fancy them to win this one.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool