Paul Merson's predictions for Arsenal vs Manchester United and Premier League GW 34 fixtures

With the Premier League approaching the business end of its 2021-22 edition, it's a huge week coming up for every team in the top flight. Then again, every week from now till the end of the season is going to be massive.

Arsenal's result against Chelsea this week was massive. The top-four race is in their hands, and they will have much more of a chance if they win their game this weekend.

While Arsenal and Tottenham are not going to win every game, I don't see how Manchester City and Liverpool don't win all their Premier League games for the rest of their season. There's such a gulf in the Premier League at the moment - the top two are in a class of their own.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool won their midweek games by comfortable margins and will need another successful weekend. Chelsea suffered a derby defeat against Arsenal and have a point to prove in their next game.

The relegation zone has also witnessed its fair share of drama this season and the likes of Burnley and Everton could make or break their Premier League campaigns this month. Without further ado, here are my predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

This is a harder game than most people think. Most fans think Arsenal are going to turn up and win, but this is a difficult game. Arsenal are a young team and are very inconsistent. They've lost three games on the trot but defeated Chelsea easily.

Manchester United are going to turn up here - I've just got a feeling. No one expects them to do anything this season, so they'll just go out and play. That might make it a little difficult for Arsenal.

It'll be hard for Cristiano Ronaldo to play this game but if he does, I'd expect the others to turn up for him. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as Manchester United's manager this week - very good luck to him. I don't think his appointment will have much of an impact on this game, but Arsenal will not find it easy this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Leicester City have turned a corner in the Premier League. They've got a big game in the Europa League next Thursday - their last shot at silverware this season. Will they rest their players against Aston Villa? If I'm Brendan Rodgers, yes.

Philippe Coutinho has been impressive for Villa, but a permanent deal will depend on his wage demands. If he drops his wages, Villa will sign him but otherwise, they're out of the running.

This is an important period for Aston Villa. The next few games will tell Steven Gerrard which players he can count on and which players he can let go ahead of next season. They might be able to win this game if Leicester rest their players.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

What scoreline do you want? Manchester City are winning this game, end of. The Premier League title race could go down to the wire, and Manchester City are six goals behind Liverpool in terms of goal difference. They'll go for it this weekend.

City are still massive favourites this season, despite Liverpool's form. They don't panic - they kept playing their game against Brighton and won 3-0 at a canter in the end. They have so many options in midfield and in the final third, and you could pick six of any 12 players for these positions.

Watford just look gone. They're not getting the results they need, and they're missing chance after chance in the Premier League. They'll probably get relegated this season, and I think Manchester City will win this game easily.

Prediction: Manchester City 5-0 Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Norwich are a funny team. They played well against Burnley, and they were impressive against Manchester United. They've got nothing to lose and the shackles are off. They'll just go out there and play.

Newcastle are safe now, and they've got nothing to play for this season. I'd be shocked if this ended in a 0-0, but a draw is a definite possibility. This should be an entertaining football match.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford are on a run in the Premier League, and they're playing very well. Tottenham cannot afford to underestimate them. Brentford won at Watford, and they were brilliant against Chelsea.

This could be a tough game for Tottenham. Don't get me wrong - Spurs have the ammunition to win this game as well. Brentford have nothing to lose, however, and that makes them very dangerous. If Arsenal do win, Tottenham will need to make sure they don't lose.

Christian Eriksen has been unbelievable for Brentford. Tottenham are his former employers, and he could haunt them and keep them from a Champions League spot this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

I didn't see Sean Dyche's sacking coming, and I'm majorly shocked. Burnley work on a shoe-string budget and he's kept them in the Premier League before. I would've kept him all day long The Norwich defeat was a bit of an eye-opener, and that could be why they decided to sack him.

Burnley are playing a Premier League game tonight, so this is a hard game to call. If Burnley lose tonight, I think that'll be it for them. If they get four points from their next two games, they could go level on points with Everton. If Burnley do win this, it'll put Everton in relegation trouble.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs West Ham United

West Ham have a massive football match on Thursday night - probably their biggest game in the past several years. They have a great opportunity to make history here and aren't getting into the Premier League top four anyway.

Chelsea will be in trouble if they don't sell the club soon. If no one puts money into the club, they won't be able to buy new players next season. Chelsea's going to have a very hard time next season if a deal isn't done quickly.

West Ham are not going to play their strongest team this weekend and that could play right into Chelsea's hands. Chelsea have a good squad at their disposal and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Southampton are so up and down at the moment. I'm a big fan of James Ward-Prowse. He had the opportunity to leave last season, and he might stay yet again this year. A move to a big club could hamper his chances of getting into the England squad.

The first goal in this match is very important - the team that scores the first goal is probably going to win. Brighton have turned a corner in the Premier League. They did lose to City but should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Southampton

Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool do take their foot off the gas some times. They had United on the rack the other day and could've easily scored six or seven goals. They can't take their eye off the prize - one draw and that'll be it for them.

Jurgen Klopp won't rest any of his players this weekend. This is a big football derby - the pride of the city. I'd be amazed if Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah didn't play. You play them, get in front, and then take them off - not the other way round.

Luis Diaz has also come in and made a massive difference. Diogo Jota is a player who scores big goals in big matches. It's a nice situation to be in if you're Jurgen Klopp. Everton will work hard and they'll give Liverpool a game, but I don't think they're winning this match.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Everton

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Burnley's game tonight is a particularly important fixture for Leeds. If Burnley win their next two matches, Leeds are still in danger. The other teams will need to pull up trees to get Leeds back into a relegation fight.

Crystal Palace are a great team, and I think they'll have too much for Leeds. This is a hard game for Leeds, and I think Palace are the better team at the moment. Crystal Palace should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Leeds United

