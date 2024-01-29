Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW22 fixtures

After what's been an unbelievable week headlined by Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League is back! This week could be crucial at the top and the bottom as games are coming thick and fast as we head into the business end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Liverpool's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Anfield is the standout fixture of the weekend and one that could shape the rest of the season. On that note, here are my predictions for matchday 22.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Enter caption

Arsenal have got to keep winning to stay in the Premier League title race. After this one, they have a big game against Liverpool at the Emirates and if they get six points, they are right back in it as they have a run of winnable fixtures after that.

Forest aren't the worst team in the world - they will look to play on the counter and Arsenal don't have a good record at the City Ground. I think it'll be difficult, but I fancy the Gunners to record a narrow win.

Arsenal have a fantastic squad, but they need a world-class center forward to take them to the next level. I also feel they should be more consistent if they are to sustain a Premier League title challenge season after season. If you look at some of the games they lost this season - like Fulham and West Ham - they should be winning those games if they want to get their hands on the prize. Manchester City have shown over the years how relentless they can be, while Liverpool are once again a force to be reckoned with this season.

If Arsenal win their next two games, they are right back into the Premier League title race without a shadow of a doubt.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal

Luton Town vs Brighton

Enter caption

Brighton are a pundit's nightmare as you never know what you're going to get from them. One day, they'll wipe the floor with anyone, but on another day, you'll see them lose a game they should have won. Luton, on the other hand, cause teams problems at home as we've seen this season, so something tells me they'll get a massive result here.

It would be disrespectful to bet against Luton at home after what they've done this season and with Everton faltering in recent weeks, I expect them to make it count with a big three points.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Brighton

Fulham vs Everton

Enter caption

Both these sides have fizzled out in recent weeks. While Fulham have nothing to lay for after suffering elimination from both cup competitions, Everton are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone and are in desperate need of all three points.

There are good times to play teams over the course of a season and I think this is the perfect time for Everton to come up against Fulham. If I get my predictions right, it could spell bad news for the likes of Brentford and Crystal Palace, who could get dragged into the relegation battle in the coming weeks.

Prediction: Fulham 0-1 Everton

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

Enter caption

If Crystal Palace could pick a game to play this weekend, it would have to be against Sheffield United at home. This is a defining week in the Premier League as teams play twice in almost 4-5 days, so things could change massively at the top and the bottom.

With Roy Hodgson under massive pressure, Palace fans have been calling for a change in recent weeks. Fans are putting out banners and are protesting, but I just get the feeling that Roy is here to stay. If they wanted to sack him, they'd have done so after they were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal, allowing the new manager to start afresh with a winnable game against Sheffield United at home.

This is a must-win game for both sides and I fancy Palace to make their home advantage count.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Enter caption

Newcastle United absolutely have to win this game if they want to have any chance of making it into the Premier League top four. If they lose, it's completely and utterly out of the question.

Villa, on the other hand, are a force to be reckoned with at home and will start to feel the pressure in the coming weeks as expectations are naturally increasing after their strong start to the season. This is a dangerous game that will test their credentials, but Newcastle will come out and play, which will play into their hands.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Burnley

Enter caption

Pick a scoreline, it could be anything you want! Manchester City are going to cruise to victory here and Burnley just need to make sure it doesn't turn out to be ugly for them. City's pressing against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup was absolutely outstanding - they won by the odd goal but some of the football they played was sensational.

Kevin de Bruyne is back and will play a key role in the Premier League title race, but I wouldn't rush him if I were Pep Guardiola. They don't really need him for a winnable home game against Burnley, so I think it's best if he comes off against tired legs in the second half to get some game time under his belt.

If De Bruyne does start, I think Phil Foden will be the one to miss out, as Bernardo Silva is too good a player for Guardiola to leave out of the starting XI. Jack Grealish has had a bit of a stop-start season, but he works his socks off in the big games and is a fantastic team player, so I expect him to play a big role for City in the coming weeks.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

Enter caption

Tottenham were quite disappointing in the FA Cup clash against City - they couldn't lay a glove on the reigning Premier League champions. Pedro Porro is a player who deserves a special mention - he's been fantastic this season and is a massive threat going forward. Spurs like to play out from the back and I think that suits Porro's strengths.

There's been a lot of talk about Spurs' frontline in the absence of Son Heung-min, but between Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson, I think the latter is more likely to lose his place when the South Korean returns from the Asian Cup. Werner has had some hard games since he joined the club earlier this month, so we have to wait to judge him. When everyone's fit, I think their front line would be Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Son, with James Maddison playing behind them.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Brentford

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Enter caption

Liverpool have to keep on winning and if they get six points against Chelsea and Arsenal, they'll take some beating in the Premier League title race. I expect them to win, but if you look at Chelsea's last ten games, they've lost just twice and this game has been a bit of a banana skin for the Reds over the years, so it won't be easy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are back to full fitness and should come straight back into the team, while Alexis Mac Allister should also feature after missing the FA Cup clash against Norwich City. Andy Robertson made his long-awaited injury return against the Canaries, but Joe Gomez deserves to be there on merit based on what he's done over the past three points, so I think he retains his place in the XI.

Conor Bradley is another young player who has made a massive impression, but Alexander-Arnold will replace him in the XI as he's just different class. I wouldn't be surprised if this game foes either way as form is usually thrown out of the window when two top six sides come head to head, but I think Liverpool will just edge it.

I think the players will still be reeling from Klopp's shock decision to leave the club at the end of the season and it'll be interesting to see what they do. As long as they keep winning games, the players will be focused as they are still alive in all competitions. At the moment, I don't think Liverpool are getting the praise they deserve as they are at the top of the Premier League standings, have a cup final against Chelsea next weekend, and are amongst the favorites to win both the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League!

If they had to hire a new manager tomorrow, I don't think they'd look past Xabi Alonso, who has taken his Bayer Leverkusen side to the Bundesliga summit ahead of Bayern Munich. However, by the end of the season, if Bayern Munich pip them for the title, then Liverpool could even look at Thomas Tuchel as a potential option.

Roberto de Zerbi has been fantastic since joining Brighton, but Liverpool might look at what happened with Graham Potter at Chelsea and err on the side of caution.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

West Ham vs Bournemouth

Enter caption

Much like Brighton, West Ham are a bag of revels and a pundit's nightmare. Bournemouth are on a funny little run as well, so this is a hard one to call.

I expect both sides to cancel each other out in a goal fest at the London Stadium.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

Enter caption

Manchester United were cruising at 2-0 but were pegged back to 2-2 by Newport County in the FA Cup. They managed to win the game, but the fact that they put out a nearly full-strength squad and suffered such a scare is a startling example of where they are as a club at the moment.

If Wolves win this, they go above Manchester United in the table. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise - Wolves are nine games unbeaten at home, while Manchester United were on a run of five winless games on their travels before beating Wigan Athletic and Newport.

Since it's Manchester United, everything is going to be magnified, but I feel for Erik ten Hag, especially after his incident with Marcus Rashford. The Dutchman did well to bite his tongue and say he would sort it out internally, but he can't have players going to nightclubs and failing to show up for training! I never missed a day of training in my professional career even if I only got in at 6 AM, so I really feel for the manager here.

I think Wolves will win this one and end Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish once and for all.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Manchester United