Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Tottenham, Chelsea vs West Ham United and other Premier League GW36 fixtures

Arsenal and Manchester City continue to breathe down each others' necks as the Premier League title race edges closer to its climax. In terms of the relegation battle, Burnley have got a chance all of a sudden - it's just unbelievable!

What does the coming weekend have in store for us?

Luton Town vs Everton

This is one of the biggest games of the season and could turn out to be a pivotal week at the back end of the Premier League table. If Luton win this and Nottingham Forest fail to beat Sheffield United, you have to give Luton a chance of staying up! There's no margin for error for the home side - they absolutely have to win this one.

Everton have won their last three Premier League games without conceding after losing 6-0 to Chelsea, but they could take their foot off the gas now that they're safe! Elijah Adebayo is back for Luton and I'm backing them to win despite the odds being stacked against them.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Everton

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth will cause problems with Dominic Solanke up front. They've looked good in recent weeks, but Arsenal are something else and I can't see anything but a home win.

I doubt Mikel Arteta will change his starting XI between now and the rest of the season - they have to stick to their guns and see where it takes them in the title race.

Kai Havertz's signing was heavily criticized at the start of the season, but he's shown his class during the title run-in and is a proper big-game player. I was always a fan of him, he's such a clever player who suits the way Arsenal play. Germany use him as a left-back at times which just goes to show that managers always want him on the pitch.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Bournemouth

Brentford vs Fulham

Brentford had a bad result against Everton but it doesn't matter as they're safe. Ethan Pinnock is back in the side and they look solid at the back, so I think they'll just get one over Fulham in this one.

The likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney are fantastic players, but I doubt we'll see too many players getting sold for £60-70m this summer due to the financial fair play restrictions. They won't be short of takers, but if Brentford stick to their guns and demand massive transfer fees, I can't see them moving.

Prediction: Brentford 1-0 Fulham

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Burnley have lost just one of their last eight games - that is a creditable run of form despite the fact that they only managed to get two wins in that period. They have the best fixtures of anyone in the relegation battle and something tells me it's going to be tight at the bottom, so I'm going for a Burnley win.

They should have beaten Manchester United the other day and were unlucky not to come away with all three points at Old Trafford. If Newcastle play the way they did against Palace, they'll lose and that's exactly what I think will happen at Turf Moor.

Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have to win this game - no two ways about it. Sheffield United have officially been relegated but have performed much better in recent weeks. Even when they get blown away, they always score a goal. Forest, on the other hand, are in so much pressure and haven't been as free-scoring as they'd have hoped.

I can't really explain it, but I have a sneaky feeling Forest win this.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

I can't see anything but a Man City win. Wolves have gone off the boil in recent weeks, but they've been severely hampered by injuries this season. As for the Cityzens, they will look to win all their games and retain their domestic crown, but will Erling Haaland come straight into their starting XI after recovering from his injury?

I'd persist with a front three of Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish despite Haaland's return and look to use the Norwegian as a super-sub.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Wolves

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Chelsea have two massive games against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United coming up and this one will depend on their result against Spurs.

West Ham played well against Liverpool, but the Reds missed chance after chance and were made to pay. The Hammers are going nowhere in the league and will want their season to finish as soon as possible. They don't have much to play for, so I can see Chelsea getting a result here.

Mauricio Pochettino inherited a young team when he took the Chelsea job and he's got exactly what I expected from his players - brilliance and inconsistency in equal measure. If they finish the season strongly, I don't think his position will come under question.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 West Ham

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

This one will depend on what happens with Tottenham against Chelsea. If Spurs don't beat Chelsea, it's all over for them in terms of the race for the top four, so Aston Villa's performance could depend on the result in midweek. Unai Emery and Co also have a European semi-final against Olympiacos, so it remains to be seen how they line up for this one.

That said, Brighton are nowhere close to where they were last season, so regardless of the team of the team Villa put out, I think they'll win this one.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Jurgen Klopp only has two more home games and his players will want to put on a show to give him the send off he deserves. Tottenham always have a go and score a lot of goals, so this game could be incredibly entertaining.

Liverpool hadn't won the league title in over 30 years, so Klopp is definitely their best manager in the Premier League era. I'm a big fan of him, he's an outstanding manager who has made them a force to be reckoned with again. Arne Slot has big shoes to fill, let me put it this way. I don't know much about him, but it's hard to follow in the footsteps of someone so legendary, so he has his work cut out for him.

The Klopp-Mohamed Salah touchline incident was a bit sad to see. They're both Liverpool legends, so I don't want to see it end like this. I'm not aware of the exact details of the incident so I don't want to speculate, but whatever it was, I hope they can put it past them and enjoy the rest of the campaign.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

If Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are fully fit, Crystal Palace will beat Manchester United and anyone who has watched the Red Devils in recent weeks will agree with me.

Manchester United are a massive football club, but not a massive football team anymore. Their team is not even remotely close to being considered good enough considering the size of the club. I'd be more shocked if Manchester United won this game - that's where it's got to at the moment!

There have been reports that Marcus Rashford could be offloaded this summer. I like him but blows hot and cold far too often for teams to pay silly money for him, so I can't see him getting a transfer this summer.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Manchester United