Paul Merson's predictions for Manchester City vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW25 fixtures

Games are coming thick and fast domestically as well as in Europe as teams begin to scramble to reach their respective targets for the 2023-24 campaign. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, among others, will play twice this game week, with the Reds also keeping one eye on their Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on the 25th of February.

Manchester City versus Chelsea is the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend and is expected to be an intriguing battle at the Etihad Stadium. On that note, here are my predictions for game week 25.

Brentford vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp doesn't really like these early kick-offs, but Liverpool can get a win and put massive pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal, so I think that's a huge advantage. Brentford winning their last game takes a little bit of pressure off them. They are in a decent position right now, so this is a much bigger game for Liverpool than it is for the home side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured and I'm excited to see what Conor Bradley can do in his absence. His dad's untimely demise was the reason he was out of the team, so Klopp will put him straight back into the XI. He's an absolutely outstanding talent and should hopefully pick up from where he left off.

Mohamed Salah is back in training, but I can't see Liverpool rushing him back into the XI, especially with the Carabao Cup final on the horizon. The other forwards have been productive in his absence, so there's no need for Klopp to gamble with Salah's fitness.

This will be a tough game, but I expect Liverpool to win and retain their place at the top of the table.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

Burnley vs Arsenal

If Arsenal play the way they did against West Ham United, Burnley stand no chance. People wrote Arsenal off after two successive Premier League losses to West Ham and Fulham in December, but they've responded brilliantly since then and are right back in the hunt for the title after their 3-1 win against Liverpool.

However, they have to keep on winning and the pressure is on them as they are playing catchup, and their two title rivals are pretty experienced in such situations. Jorginho was outstanding against Liverpool, but it didn't come as a big surprise to me that he didn't play a single minute against West Ham. In terms of his midfield selection, it's horses for courses for Mikel Arteta. In Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, he's got two guaranteed starters, but the other position is likely to be filled based on who they face.

Arsenal have been among the goals in recent weeks and should score a few away from home. Burnley actually played well against Liverpool, but the Reds were much better in the second half and saw off the game comfortably. I can see the home side succumbing to defeat in similar fashion here.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Newcastle got a really good result against Forest and I expect them to win once again this weekend. I can see a few goals in this one, so I'm going for a 2-1 home win.

Getting into Europe should be the name of the game for Eddie Howe and Co. They are a bit behind the eight-ball in the race for a top-four finish, but they still have enough games to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa League or the Conference League. When Newcastle finished fourth last season, I thought it happened a bit too early for them.

Had they got into one of the other two competitions, they'd have been more comfortable and might have even had a chance of going all the way. They haven't won a trophy since god knows how long and need to get their hands on silverware soon.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Fulham are a funny team. Armando Broja really struggled to score goals for Chelsea in the first half of the season, but they suddenly took him on loan thinking he'll score a bunch for them! The home side always have a go and that will play into Aston Villa's hands, so I expect them to win this one.

Right now, I fancy Tottenham to finish above Villa in the race for a top-four spot, but as we've seen countless times before, football changes so quickly!

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

This is a must-win game for Forest. If they don't get three points here, I'd start worrying for them badly. There are good times to play against a certain team and I'd say this is the perfect time for Forest to take on West Ham, who are coming on the back of a 6-0 hammering against Arsenal.

This is nothing less than a cup final for Forest and I expect them to record a big win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves wiped the floor against Chelsea but lost at home to a struggling Brentford side, so it wouldn't surprise me if this game goes either way. Tottenham will come out and play as usual, which is lovely to watch as a neutral.

I have a strong feeling about this game - I can see it being entertaining with bags of goals. With Son heung-min ready to come back into the starting XI, it remains to be seen who misses out from the front three. I could be wrong, but I think Dejan Kulusevski will be the one to make way, with Timo Werner and Richarlison playing alongside the South Korean in attack.

Kulusevski is a fantastic player and I'm a big fan of him, but Werner's pace and ability to run in behind defenders could open up a lot of space for James Maddison to exploit.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-2 Wolves

Manchester City vs Chelsea

What Chelsea are turning up? If someone knows, let me know and I'll predict this one accordingly. They are so hard to predict! Mauricio Pochettino's side will give everything and scored two late goals to get a smash-and-grab win against Palace. They were horrible in the first half but slowly grew into the game after the interval and that game typifies their season.

They have enough to hurt City, but the home are just on another level, especially at this stage of the season. They are coming on the back of a 3-1 away win against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League and could even afford to rest a few players for the return leg, so Pep Guardiola's complete focus will be on this game.

It'll be an entertaining game played at a nice level, but I think City will come out on top.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Chelsea

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

I was quite disappointed with the way Brighton took the lead and came out on the losing side against Tottenham. On their day, they can pass the ball around anybody and play outstanding football, but they have been so inconsistent this season.

Sheffield United are coming on the back of a massive 3-1 win against Luton, but I think they'll lose this one as Brighton are a tricky side to play against. Chris Wilder and Co will look to build on their win from last week, but the way I see it, it's going to be a case of 'one step forward, two steps back' for the Blades.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Brighton

Luton Town vs Manchester United

Luton Town took Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all the way until the end at home, but they lost 3-1 to Sheffield United in front of their own fans! They do all the hard work and fail to make it count, so they need to start winning games and soon.

Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are playing well at the back for Manchester United, while their front three of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford have shown their class in recent weeks. I'm a huge Hojlund and genuinely believe he's a superstar in the making. He's just 21 but looks like a man already, I really like how he's come into his own since the turn of the year after what was a tough start to life at a new club. There isn't much he can't do and I can only see him getting better!

I'm not saying this only because he came off the bench to score another match-winning goal, but I think Scott McTominay will start this one for Manchester United. Luton are a set-piece threat and with the presence of McTominay, United can nullify some of that threat.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Manchester United

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Everton are on a bit of a slippery slope at the moment, but Palace are a beatable side when they play without Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, so I expect the home side to get three crucial points in this one.

With all the uncertainty about their managerial situation, I don't think this game is coming at the right time for Palace. They are also without two key players in Olise and Eze and have shown this season that they lack the killer instinct without the pair, so I only see this game going one way.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Brentford

Brentford did the double over Manchester City last season, I think Guardiola's side will win this one quite comfortably. If they win here, they will go top and put the pressure back on Liverpool and Arsenal.

In terms of the Champions League, I think they got the job done by scoring three goals away from home against Copenhagen, so they can afford to rest players for that one and focus on the Premier League. If you think about it, they can lose more games in the Champions League than in the Premier League between now and the end of the season, it's that simple for them. Guardiola is the master of these situations, I'm sure he knows how to work it.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Brentford

Liverpool vs Luton Town

This is a dangerous game for Liverpool as Klopp will have a few selection headaches with one eye on the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. However, I think he will play his best players for this one and try to take them off with time left on the clock if they've managed to get the job done early.

The League Cup is great and Liverpool have already won it once under the German, but they will want to win the Premier League to end the Klopp era on a high.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Luton