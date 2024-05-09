Paul Merson's predictions for Manchester United vs Arsenal, Aston Villa vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW37 fixtures

We're entering another big week as the Premier League campaign draws to a dramatic climax. We're down to just two weeks and things are looking interesting at both ends of the table. With Arsenal continuing to push Manchester City in the race for the title, the Gunners can take it into matchday 38 if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In terms of the relegation battle, Sheffield United are dead and buried, while Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Luton Town still have a chance of avoiding the drop. Will the penultimate game week of the 2023-24 Premier League season have some dramatic twists and turns?

Fulham vs Manchester City

You look at it now and see this as Arsenal's last chance. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are out of form, so this could be City's most difficult game. Despite that, I can't see anything but a Man City win. They absolutely blew Wolves away last week with Erling Haaland scoring four goals and are a much better team when they have to win.

Fulham are a nice team but they would need to score first to stand a realistic chance of getting anything from this game. All Arsenal can do is win their game and take it to the last game of the season. Football is a funny game - who'd have thought Real Madrid would turn the tie around yesterday when they were a goal down with a minute to go?

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Manchester City

Everton vs Sheffield United

This is a lovely end-of-the-season kind of game for Everton which I think they'll win quite easily. They've done brilliantly well in recent weeks to claw their way out of the relegation battle, but in the coming season, they are going to have to improve to avoid setting a dangerous precedent. Something has to change quickly at Everton, but Sean Dyche is a top manager and knows what it takes to keep the club in the top-flight.

Sheffield United missed chance after chance last week and were ripped to shreds due to some bad defending. I can see that continuing this week, so I'm going for a comfortable Everton win.

Prediction: Everton 3-0 Sheffield United

West Ham United vs Luton Town

Luton have to win this football match, if they don't they are virtually relegated. They need at least four points from their next two games to stay up. This is the perfect time to play West Ham considering their recent run of form.

This is David Moyes' last game at home and he deserves a good send-off after what he's done for the club. It also represents a huge chance for Luton to get some points and take it to the last day of the season - they need to at least avoid defeat to keep the relegation battle alive. West Ham are going nowhere in the table, so this a decent chance for the away side to get a headline result.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Luton

Bournemouth vs Brentford

This is bit of a nothing game in the sense that both Bournemouth and Brentford are just playing for positions on the league table at the moment and not much else. Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke have led the line well for their respective teams and could be in the transfer market this summer.

Brentford have already signed Igor Thiago as a potential replacement for Toney, so it looks increasingly likely that the England international will be on the move. As for Solanke, I think teams will want to see him replicate his form next season before paying the big bucks for him. I do like him though - he's a talented striker who has well and truly enjoyed a breakthrough campaign.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

Wolves have had bad injuries this season and have fizzled out in recent months. That said, I don't want their season to finish on a low, which would lead their fans to forget all the good work they did before the turn of the year.

Crystal Palace were absolutely outstanding against Manchester United and emphatically put them to the sword last weekend. Eberechi Eze has an outside chance of making it into Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 - he can be England's x factor.

This will be a good game of football and both teams will look to play on the front foot, so I can see a lot of goals being scored.

Prediction: Wolves 2-2 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

I don't see Tottenham beating Manchester City, so all of a sudden, this becomes a must-win game to confirm fifth spot. A few weeks ago, Spurs were going head-to-head with Aston Villa for a place in the UEFA Champions League, but suddenly, they could be leapfrogged by Chelsea if they continue their free fall!

Burnley miss chance after chance and concede a lot of goals, so I'm going for a Tottenham win in a game that could see a lorry load of goals.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-2 Burnley

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton got a great result against Aston Villa, but Newcastle are on a bit of a run and look well set to finish the season on a positive note. I fancy them to carry on, so I'm going for a big home win here.

Kieran Trippier has been a key player for Gareth Southgate over the years and I think he will start as a left-back if Luke Shaw is absent. At right-back, Kyle Walker should start with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad to deputize for him.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-0 Brighton

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Todd Boehly praised Chelsea's recent run of form in an interview earlier today but I don't want that to cover over their cracks. They've been a bag of revels this season under Mauricio Pochettino - you never quite know what you're going to get from them!

Forest are decent at home and might not need anymore points to stay up if Luton don't get a positive result. However, they are still fighting for safety and will be on their toes to add to their points tally, so I'm going for a draw.

I like Raheem Sterling and still think he's got lots to offer, but I don't know how many takers he'll have due to his wages. It'll be interesting to see how his future pans out this summer.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Arsenal

The only thing that can work against Arsenal is their complacency. They'd have watched Palace take Manchester United to the cleaners and probably thought what chance do this guys have against us, but I hope that's not the case. They are a well oiled team at the moment and should win this game.

That said, I'm not as bullish as I was with my prediction for the North London derby as United tend to turn up for these games. If Arsenal score an early goal, this game could be over before half-time and that is what they should look to target. The last few times Arsenal won the league - they've always gone to Old Trafford and won, so it's not a bad omen!

As for Manchester United, I couldn't believe what I was watching against Crystal Palace. People will say they had injuries, but they had all international footballers on the pitch! It was an absolutely shocking performance and if they play like that against Arsenal, they'll concede four or five goals again.

I don't think United are top four material next season and it'll be interesting to see what they do with Erik ten Hag. I've seen some shouts for Thomas Tuchel to get the job, but look what he did yesterday! With five minutes left on the clock, he decided to bring Harry Kane off and that obviously wasn't the greatest decision in the world.

Manchester United are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but in my opinion, not a lot of managers will queue up to take the job because of how the club has been run in recent years.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Aston Villa play tonight against Olympiakos and need to overturn a 4-2 deficit for a spot in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina. Liverpool will just go out and try to open up the game as they aren't playing for anything, so I think this will be a fun game to watch.

It largely depends on the atmosphere and the result of Villa's Conference League clash, but I'm going for a 2-2 draw.

I think Mohamed Salah goes to Saudi this summer and Arne Slot will have a huge tast in his hands to replace the Egyptian's goals, if he ends up leaving. A lot of coaches and backroom staff from the Jurgen Klopp era will also be on their way out, so the Dutchman has his work cut out for him. They have to keep Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, though, as these two players form the spine of their backline.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool