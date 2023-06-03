Paul Parker says 3 Manchester United players could walk into Manchester City's starting XI

Paul Parker has said that three Manchester United could easily walk into the Manchester City starting XI. The trio comprises David de Gea, Casemiro and Luke Shaw.

Manchester City won the Premier League this season as manager Pep Guardiola changed his tactics drastically in the second half of the season. The Cityzens have been in top form as many pundits have compared them to Sir Alex Ferguson's 1999 treble-winning squad.

However, Parker reckons three Manchester United players would further improve Manchester City, telling MyBettingSites:

“If we look at performances this season, I think that Luke Shaw could go into Man City’s starting lineup. But temperament wise, I don’t think he could play under Pep Guardiola because his players are very controlled and disciplined. We also need to keep in mind that they are not playing with a natural left back."'

About Casemiro, he added:

“I think that there is a good chance that Casemiro could go into their lineup as well. His education is very good, and his qualities could be used at almost every club.

"But of course, Rodri is really an amazing player, and I’m not going to say that he 100% would walk into their lineup, but there is a good chance that he could.”

De Gea has been criticised by fans this season, but Parker beleives he's better than his City counterpart Ederson:

“David de Gea is a tough one, because he wouldn’t be fancied by Pep Guardiola, but, I think, he is a better goalkeeper than Ederson, and he is not getting the appreciation he should.

"Everyone wants to play out from the back, but the most important thing for a goalkeeper is to make saves, and David de Gea does that. People are questioning him, but he has kept Man United in games so many times."

Manchester United take on Manchester City for domestic double

Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup this season and are looking to end the season on a high. They finished third in the league and are now keen on winning the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday (June 3) against Manchester City.

City have also got one trophy in the bag and are on course to win the continental treble. They won the Premier League and face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final next Saturday (June 10).

Erik ten Hag's side are battling to keep the club's record of being the only English side to win the continental treble.

