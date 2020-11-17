Paul Pogba asked to join Juventus by Claudio Marchisio

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has advised Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Twitter to return to Juventus 'to be happy again'.

There have been suggestions in the media that the Frenchman has been unhappy at Old Trafford for a while.

Please @paulpogba

Come to @juventusfc 😉...you will be happy again 🏳🏴😎 me too #tilltheend — Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) November 16, 2020

Pogba has been in and out of the Manchester United starting lineup this season, owing to his poor form.

The 27-year-old contracted COVID-19 during the pre-season and started the new Premier League season off the pace as Manchester United lost to Crystal Palace on the opening day of the league season.

Paul Pogba isn't in the best period - France manager Didier Deschamps

Paul Pogba of Manchester United is challenged by Allan of Everton.

Paul Pogba put on an impressive performance in France's 1-0 win against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League. The midfielder, along with N'Golo Kante, shut down Portugal's impressive attacking ranks that included his club teammate Bruno Fernandes.

Advertisement

🎙 It's time for the first snippet of @B_Fernandes8's UTD Podcast 👀



Here, our Portuguese magnifico tells us about his ambitions at #MUFC! 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/cH2Zz4i7QX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 16, 2020

France manager Didier Deschamps told RMC Sport that the former Juventus player is in a difficult situation at Manchester United:

He’s not at his best, obviously. I knew that before. That game was meant to get him some rhythm. He knew he’d only have 60 minutes. It’s hard to take positives. Obviously, Paul isn’t in the best period. Like all players who don’t have a positive situation in their club, they’re impacted mentally as well. I know him well enough. It can happen at some point to anyone. They know the high level, the pride of being able to turn up. I then have decisions to make when taking into account the other players too. He knows thatm" Deschamps said about Paul Pogba.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred a midfielder pivot of Fred and Scott McTominay, who have been impressive when playing together. Paul Pogba himself admitted that it has been a difficult time for him at the club, saying so in an interview translated by Sky Sports:

"This is a period that I haven't previously experienced in my career, as I've been used to playing all the time and getting into my rhythm, so that's suddenly changed. I feel I'm gradually getting back into it now. I'm rediscovering my form. That's the sort of performance that I need to produce, and I need to do so consistently. (Playing with France) is like a window that opens up. It's a breath of fresh air when you come here."