'Paul Pogba can come back to Juventus'- Mino Raiola reveals possible destination for Manchester United star

Super-agent Mino Raiola has revealed that his client, Paul Pogba, could return to Serie A champions Juventus soon. The Manchester United midfielder is said to be unhappy at Old Trafford and could make a move back to his former club, according to his agent.

Paul Pogba came through the youth system at Manchester United, making his debut for the Red Devils in 2011. He left Old Trafford to join Juventus on a free transfer due to a lack of playing time.

The Frenchman went on to become one of the best and most sought-after midfielders in the world during a four-year spell at Juventus. He eventually rejoined Manchester United in 2016 for a then world-record fee transfer fee of £89 million.

Paul Pogba has, however, been unable to replicate his good form at Manchester United. His performances have been inconsistent, and the midfielder has constantly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner has had a poor start to the 2020-21 season. He was called out for his poor performances against Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal by many football pundits and Manchester United fans.

As a result, he was dropped from the starting XI by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who prefers to play Fred and Scott McTominay due to their defensive capabilities.

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United to join Real Madrid, Eurosport claims.



The midfielder’s agent said that his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end and that he is not happy at the club.



He has been linked with Madrid ever since his return to United from Juventus. pic.twitter.com/AqBY1lXD7n — Goal (@goal) December 8, 2020

Mino Raiola reveals Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United for Juventus

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

Paul Pogba started his first game in a month in Manchester United's 3-1 away win at West Ham on Saturday night. The 27-year-old scored a stunning goal to equalise for the Red Devils after the Hammers took the lead in the first half. He was, however, criticized for his overall performance during the game.

Advertisement

His agent, Mino Raiola, has now revealed that the midfielder's time at Manchester United is 'over'. He said in an interview with Tuttosport.

"Yes, Paul Pogba can come back to Juventus. He's not happy at Manchester United."

"Paul is unhappy with Manchester United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air. He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022."

Paul Pogba has regularly been linked with former club Juventus and La Liga champions Real Madrid. The France international has previously described a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a 'dream'.

Paul Pogba's agent says player wants to leave Manchester United in January. By @JamieJackson___ and @FabrizioRomano #MUFC https://t.co/OsB2wgSFf5 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) December 7, 2020

Advertisement

In the past, Manchester United would not have entertained the thought of letting their star midfielder go. However, Bruno Fernandes' form has made them re-consider Pogba's position at the club.

Fernandes is viewed as the player around whom Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can build a squad for the future. Therefore, it seems like Paul Pogba's exit from Manchester United is imminent.