Paul Pogba chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is the latest footballer to weigh in on the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The French World Cup winner chose not to select former Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo when giving his opinion on the topic.

The Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate has been ongoing for over a decade now. Several fans and pundits have given their opinions of the two based on goal contributions, trophies, and current performances.

Lionel Messi has won six Ballon d'Or trophies and is also a six-time winner of Europe's Golden Shoe award. The Argentine has led Barcelona to ten La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Messi is widely considered to be the most talented player the sport has ever seen but is often criticized for his inability to lead his national team to glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has won five Ballon d'Or trophies, five Champions Leagues and seven league titles across three different countries. The Portuguese international has won the Premier League with Manchester United, La Liga with Real Madrid and Serie A with Juventus. He also led Portugal to victory at the 2018 European Championships in France.

When asked about the better player, Paul Pogba refused to choose between the two stars.

"Messi or Ronaldo? It's a nice but a trick question as there is no best for me. Two different players. They are twoplayer who both bring joy to watch. Many people are going to have their own opinion of them, just two legends," Pogba told the official Manchester United website.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could reignite their rivalry in the Premier League

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi approach the latter stages of their careers, both superstars have been linked with a move away from their respective clubs.

After a difficult 2020-21 campaign with Juventus, reports have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could seek a move away from Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Portuguese international once again.

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season. Barcelona are confident that Messi will extend his stay with the club. Still, rumors have indicated that he could be enticed by a potential move to Manchester City, where he would reunite with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.