Paul Pogba left stunned after IShowSpeed names his ex-Manchester United teammate among top 3 contenders for 2025 Ballon d’Or

Paul Pogba was left stunned after IShowSpeed named Manchester United's Harry Maguire as his top three contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or. The French midfielder, who joined AS Monaco this summer, recently sat down with the American YouTuber to have a chat.Pogba asked IShowSpeed to name his three favorites for the coveted prize this year. The YouTuber responded (via Sport Bible): &quot;Okay, Imma go Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele and Harry Maguire.&quot; Pogba is visibly shocked at hearing his former Manchester United teammate's name. Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele are among the front runners for the Ballon d'Or this year after enjoying great success in the 2024-25 campaign.Yamal won the LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana with Barcelona. The 18-year-old finished the campaign with 18 goals and 25 assists from 55 games.Dembele, meanwhile, won a historic treble with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), including the coveted Champions League trophy. The Frenchman also powered the Parisians to the FIFA Club World Cup final which they lost to Chelsea.Dembele scored 35 goals and setup 16 more from 53 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions. While he and Yamal are in the mix for this year's Ballon d'Or, the likes of Raphinha, and Vitinha are in the race as well.Manchester United, meanwhile, finished the campaign on 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. The reference to Harry Maguire, as such, is likely to be in jest.Who was the last Manchester United player to win the Ballon d'Or?Denis Law, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Bobby CharltonCristiano Ronaldo is the last Manchester United player to win the Ballon d'Or. The Portuguese superstar won the first of his five awards in 2008, during his time with the Red Devils.Ronaldo powered the Premier League giants to the league title in the 2007-08 season, while also winning the Champions League. His efforts would earn him the top individual prize in football.The Portuguese finished ahead of bitter rival Lionel Messi in the race, securing 446 points to the Argentinean's 281. La Pulga, interestingly, won the first of his eight Ballon d'Or trophies the following year, igniting a rivalry unlike anything the world had seen before.Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is only the fourth Manchester United player to win the coveted prize after Denis Law (1964), Sir Bobby Charlton (1966) and George Best (1968).