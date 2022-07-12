Paul Pogba names 3 'problems' he faced at Manchester United after Juventus unveiling

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has claimed that he failed to be at his best during his time at Manchester United due to three major problems.

Pogba, who left the Red Devils last month after his contract expired at the club, recently joined his former club Juventus on a free transfer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old signed a four-year contract worth €8 million plus add-ons. He is expected to receive a commission of €2.5 million too.

Speaking at his unveiling in Turin, Pogba expressed his excitement at rejoining the Old Lady. He, as quoted by Football Italia, said:

"I am happy to be back, I feel at home here. The way I was welcomed was more than a dream to me, I am really happy. I spoke to [Massimiliano] Allegri also when I was at Manchester United, I spoke to him before coming here. This is the right moment with the right person."

He continued:

"I believe in destiny. I am happy with all the choices I have made. That's life. I am happy about the years at Manchester. I have become a man. I don't feel I made mistakes. I am happy now. There were other clubs interested, but when I chose Juventus, my heart told me that it was the right destination."

The four-time Serie A winner added:

"I had many problems in Manchester like injuries, different managers and position on the pitch. I know we play more with a three-man midfield here. Left or right, that's where I feel confident. I can also play in front of defence, but only playing will make me happy."

Pogba, who joined Manchester United from Juventus for €105 million in 2016, spent four years in Turin during his first spell. He registered 34 goals and 40 assists in 177 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady.

Football Daily @footballdaily 📸 Paul Pogba holding his new number Juventus shirt 📸 Paul Pogba holding his new numberJuventus shirt 🇮🇹 📸 Paul Pogba holding his new number 🔟 Juventus shirt https://t.co/wyhqxfKr3A

Andrea Barzagli explains why Paul Pogba struggled at Manchester United

Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli believes the burden of a world-record transfer fee weighed Paul Pogba down at Manchester United. Speaking to Tuttosport (via Mirror), he said:

"In Manchester, he suffered the burden of having to prove that he was worth the €105 million invested by the club. That weighed a lot. The player, however, is not disputed. He is still young and is one who shifts the balance. He will have a great desire to get back on track and win. For Juventus, it is a great deal."

