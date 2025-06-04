Paul Pogba offered to surprise club as ex-Manchester United star eyes return to the pitch: Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's agents have reportedly offered the Frenchman to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. According to Foot Mercato (via Tribal Football), the 32-year-old wants to return to action, and Monaco are searching for a new midfield addition.

Ad

The Frenchman last featured in a football game during Juventus' 2-0 win over Empoli in the Serie A in September 2023. He was handed a four-year ban after DHEA, a compound that promotes the production of hormones in the body, was found in his initial sample after Juventus' match against Udinese.

Paul Pogba later denied knowingly or deliberately taking any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations. After an appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced Pogba's ban from four years to 18 months in October last year.

Ad

Trending

Juventus terminated the former Manchester United midfielder's contract in November 2024. He became eligible to play professional football in March earlier this year. Despite being linked with Newcastle United, Manchester United, Inter Miami and more, Pogba has yet to find a club.

Monaco, who finished third in the Ligue 1 last season, are keen to strengthen their midfield, and they see Pogba as a suitable candidate. He has experience playing in Europe's top leagues and can add balance in the midfield.

Ad

Paul Pogba's boyhood club, Marseille, were also interested in landing the Frenchman, but his salary demands ruled them out of the race.

When former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba made choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paul Pogba was asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by IShowSpeed in a live stream in November 2024. Messi and Ronaldo have solidified their names in football's history as legends in the last two decades. With numerous individual and team accolades, the two stars are an inspiration to multiple football players.

Ad

The former Manchester United midfielder stated Ronaldo would give him guaranteed goals, while Messi would create chances, bringing more to the table. He said (via SportBible):

"For me, there is no Ronaldo vs Messi. If I have to make a team, if I need to score goals, I will take Cristiano. Really, only to score goals. But if I need a playmaker who can score goals and make assists, I'll take Messi. Everyday."

Messi and Ronaldo are currently in the twilight phase of their professional careers. The Argentine superstar plays for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) while Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More