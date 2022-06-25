Paul Pogba reacts as elder brother Florentin joins Indian club ATK Mohun Bagan 

Paul Pogba has reacted to his brother Florentin Pogba joining Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan.

The French midfielder, 29, is on the move himself, leaving Manchester United in July for a return to Juventus. Sky Sports reports that the French star has reached an agreement with the Turin side to join on a three-year deal once his contract with United expires in July.

Meanwhile, his brother Florentin, 31, has arrived at ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League.

The Mariners are in need of defensive reinforcements and Florentin Pogba has joined on a two-year deal having left Ligue 2 outfit FC Sochaux-Montbeliard. His younger brother Paul reacted to the news by posting an Instagram story, saying:

"Florentin Pogba, I wish you all the best at your new club ATK Mohun Bagan."

ATKMB finished top of Group D in the AFC Cup but needed to freshen up their defense after conceding six goals in three games.

The Guinea international midfielder has had stints at the likes of MLS side Atlanta United FC and Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne. He made 35 appearances for FC Sochaux last season and comes with an abundance of European experience.

"Not met the standards that was expected" - Rio Ferdinand on Pogba's departure from Manchester United

The Frenchman became a polarizing figure at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba has endured a difficult time at Manchester United, with many criticizing the £89 million fee the Red Devils paid Juventus for the midfielder in 2016.

The Frenchman leaves Old Trafford after scoring 29 goals and creating 51 assists in 233 appearances

United legend Rio Ferdinand is of the opinion that the French midfielder has left the Red Devils worse off than the level of player he was when he arrived. He spoke on his Vibe with Five podcast, saying in this regard (via Daily Star):

“I do believe if Paul had a better team around him, a better chance, and better players, you look at that whole team and he has been the scapegoat for a lot of players."

Ferdinand added:

"I don’t know any player that’s actually come into United during these times and left a better player. He’s one of everyone that has kind of done what he’s done at the football club and has not met the standards that was expected of them. But I do believe that the club also, when you look at it, you also need help from the club in areas.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juve



Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago - now he’s back for free. Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, it’s done and sealed.Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago - now he’s back for free. Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, it’s done and sealed. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #JuvePogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago - now he’s back for free. https://t.co/YNyyOlmSUE

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far