Paul Pogba's barber drops massive transfer hint amid rumors of Manchester United exit

Paul Pogba's barber has hinted that the Manchester United star is heading back to Juventus. The Frenchman is out of contract this summer and will become a free agent in the coming weeks.

Pogba moved back to Old Trafford for a then-record £89 million fee but has not managed to win the Premier League title. He leaves the club with just the Europa League and the League Cup – both won in the same season under Jose Mourinho.

The Frenchman posted a photo of his new haircut on Instagram, and his barber commented "#Pogback" on it. The hashtag was used by Manchester United when he rejoined the club, and now reports suggest Juventus are also planning to make use of it.

Pogba has yet to confirm his Manchester United exit, but hinted at it earlier this season and said:

"The truth has to be said -- there have been difficult times, especially when I was at Manchester. When I haven't played or when the results weren't there, coming here [the French squad] gives me a boost. It's difficult because a lot has happened, from the change in manager to my injury. We're no longer fighting for a title, so it's neutral. I want to win titles, I want to play for something. Whether it be this year or even the previous ones, we haven't won anything. That's what's sad, in the end."

Juventus deny holding talks with Manchester United star

Sky Italia reports earlier this month suggested Juventus were holding talks with Paul Pogba's entourage. However, the Italian club's CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene, has rebuffed the rumors and claimed that the talks were for Moise Kean and Luca Pellegrini instead.

He said:

"Pogba is a Manchester United player. We must show respect for him and his squad. Having said that, Pogba's agents are also the same who represent [Moise] Kean and Luca Pellegrini, so it's only normal we should meet with them. The subject of today's meeting was not Pogba."

Pogba had reportedly agreed terms with Manchester City but decided to make a U-turn to avoid backlash from United fans.

