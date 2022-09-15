Paul Pogba's brother Mathias arrested over suspicions of blackmailing ex-Manchester United midfielder

Paul Pogba's older brother, Mathias, was arrested by the French police on Wednesday. The authorities also detained four other people after they attempted to extort €13 million from the Juventus midfielder.

As per a report in Le Monde, Mathias surrendered to the police on Wednesday and was arrested. The police are looking into the matter and understand that the former Manchester United midfielder was forced to hand over €100,000 at gunpoint in March.

Sports Brief @sportsbriefcom Mathias Pogba and three others are in police custody as they investigate extortion claims made by his brother Paul Pogba, as per multiple sources. Mathias Pogba and three others are in police custody as they investigate extortion claims made by his brother Paul Pogba, as per multiple sources. 🚨Mathias Pogba and three others are in police custody as they investigate extortion claims made by his brother Paul Pogba, as per multiple sources. https://t.co/EjYX6Y590X

The arrests come just a few days after French prosecutors confirmed a judicial investigation was launched. The statement read:

"Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office launched a judicial investigation today relating to allegations against persons unknown, including blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping or kidnapping with a release before the seventh day to prepare or facilitate the commission of a crime or an offence, and membership of a criminal conspiracy."

The issue came to light after Mathias posted a video on his social media account alleging that Pogba was using black magic and witchcraft on Kylian Mbappe.

RMC Sport @RMCsport ⚖ Cinq hommes, dont Mathias Pogba, sont toujours en garde à vue ce jeudi à Nanterre. Ils sont âgés d'une trentaine d'années et sont soupçonnés notamment d'avoir extorqué de l'argent à Paul Pogba. Mathias Pogba conteste toute implication dans les faits concernant son frère. ⚖ Cinq hommes, dont Mathias Pogba, sont toujours en garde à vue ce jeudi à Nanterre. Ils sont âgés d'une trentaine d'années et sont soupçonnés notamment d'avoir extorqué de l'argent à Paul Pogba. Mathias Pogba conteste toute implication dans les faits concernant son frère.

In the video, he said (via Mirror):

"The French, English, Italian and Spanish public - in other words - the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things."

Mathias ended the video with:

"I will tell you very important things about [Mbappe] and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words. Everything could be explosive and make a lot of noise."

Kylian Mbappe comments on Paul Pogba and witchcraft news

Kylian Mbappe was quizzed by the media earlier this month regarding the reports about Paul Pogba and his brothers. The PSG star revealed that he had a conversation with his France teammate and has chosen to believe him for the time being.

He was quoted by Get French Football News saying:

"No, because today I prefer to trust the word of a teammate. He called me and gave his version of events. At the time of speaking it's his word against that of his brother. I will trust my teammate in the interest of the national team as well."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava