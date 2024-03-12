Paul Pogba's former teammate says the ex-Manchester United star was 'tricked' into taking banned substance which saw him receive 4 year ban

Paul Pogba's former teammate, Rio Mavuba, has expressed his belief that the midfielder was tricked into taking a banned substance. The former Manchester United man received a guilty verdict and was banned for four years by Italian football authorities.

Pogba returned to Juventus in 2022 after a largely unsuccessful six-year spell at Manchester United. The 30-year-old midfielder endured an injury-hit 2022-23 season before returning to the squad at the start of the 2023-24 season.

The French international was slapped with a four-year ban after he returned positive for a banned substance following a routine test after their Serie A match against Udinese at the start of the season. The verdict was announced last month, but the player had been provisionally banned since August.

Rio Mavuba played alongside Paul Pogba in the French national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The former Lille man told TeleFoot that he believes in the innocence of the 30-year-old midfielder.

"[I am] in no doubt about Paul’s sincerity and I think he may have been somewhat tricked too," Mavuba said.

Paul Pogba has protested against the charges levelled against him, and is prepared to appeal the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sports. His lawyers said that he had taken the substance, which caused him to have a positive test, DHEA, by mistake.

Pogba is one of the finest midfielders of his generation and has enjoyed a dominant career in Italy with Juventus. His time in England was much less of a success, but he made up for it with excellent showings with the France national team, where he won the FIFA World Cup.

Juventus star reveals support for Paul Pogba

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has revealed that the news of Paul Pogba's ban shook the Juventus dressing room. The France international said to TeleFoot that he and the rest of the Juventus squad stand in solidarity with Pogba and have stayed in close contact with the midfielder.

"We’re talking to Paul. He’s trying to keep his head up even when everything is falling on him. I hope he will come out of this as best he can because having all of this to deal with at once is a lot," Rabiot said.

Rabiot and Pogba have played together for the French national team and at club level with Juventus. The former Manchester United man harbors hope of a favorable decision from his appeal.