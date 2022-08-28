Paul Pogba's lawyer comments after his brother threatened to reveal 'explosive' details about Juventus star 

Juventus star Paul Pogba's lawyer has reacted to the former Manchester United star's brother Mathias Pogba claiming that he will reveal 'explosive' details about the player.

Mathias Pogba recently took to social media to post a bizarre video where he stated that he will reveal details about his brother Kylian Mbappe and Rafaela Pimenta.

Here's what Mathias Pogba stated in this video (via getfootballnewsfrance.com):

"I’m announcing that I’ll soon be making big revelations about my brother, Paul Pogba, his lawyer, his friend, and his confidante Rafaela Pimenta, who Paul calls his ‘second mother’ as if one wasn’t enough.

"For those who don’t know me, I’m a professional footballer and the big brother of world champion Paul, who has joined Juventus after a disappointing spell at Manchester United."

The 32-year-old further added that his brother's teammates and fans across the world deserve to know the details:

"I’m making this video today because I think that the French, Spanish, English, and Italian people, as well as fans of my brother, Juventus, the French national team, his teammates, and his sponsors, deserve to know certain things so they can decide in full knowledge of the facts whether he really deserves the respect, admiration, and love of the public.

"If he deserves his place in the French squad, if he deserves to play in the World Cup, if he deserves to start for Juventus, if he is a person worthy of our confidence and whether he is worthy of being a role model for the youth."

Mathias further added that he has witnesses who can back up his remarks and claims.

Italian Football News 🇮🇹 @footitalia1 Bizarre video from Mathias Pogba (Paul's Pogba’s brother) where he claims he will reveal some things about his brother Paul, his agent/lawyer Rafaela Pimenta & Kylian Mbappe



Bizarre video from Mathias Pogba (Paul's Pogba’s brother) where he claims he will reveal some things about his brother Paul, his agent/lawyer Rafaela Pimenta & Kylian Mbappe https://t.co/TDfoevyVC5

Paul Pogba's lawyer, mother, and agent have since released a statement claiming that this was an extortion attempt by Mathias in an arranged gang effort.

"Mathias Pogba's recent statements on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba." (Translated by Google)

Instant Foot ⚽️ @lnstantFoot Communiqué des avocats de Paul Pogba, sa mère et son agent :



« Les déclarations récentes de Mathias Pogba sur les réseaux sociaux ne sont malheureusement pas une surprise. Elles s'ajoutent à des menaces et des tentatives d'extorsion en bande organisée contre Paul Pogba. » Communiqué des avocats de Paul Pogba, sa mère et son agent :« Les déclarations récentes de Mathias Pogba sur les réseaux sociaux ne sont malheureusement pas une surprise. Elles s'ajoutent à des menaces et des tentatives d'extorsion en bande organisée contre Paul Pogba. » 🚨 Communiqué des avocats de Paul Pogba, sa mère et son agent : « Les déclarations récentes de Mathias Pogba sur les réseaux sociaux ne sont malheureusement pas une surprise. Elles s'ajoutent à des menaces et des tentatives d'extorsion en bande organisée contre Paul Pogba. » 😳 https://t.co/4ne0q7Qnee

Paul Pogba might not feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Paul Pogba in action for Juventus

Paul Pogba suffered a meniscus injury after making a return to Juventus on a free transfer from Manchester United.

According to Foot National, the superstar player is yet to make a decision on whether to undergo surgery or not. Going under the knife will rule him out for four months, meaning the 29-year-old will not be able to travel to Qatar as France look to defend their status as world champions.

Pogba was an integral part of the French team that lifted the trophy in 2018 in Russia. His club wants the player to undergo surgery as it will improve his career in the future. However, it is understandable why the player is keen to avoid that route as any player will want to feature in the World Cup.

