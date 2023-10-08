Paul Pogba's wages drastically crash to €42,500 per season at Juventus despite signing €8 million per year deal: Reports

Having tested positive for testosterone, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will no longer receive his full salary of €8 million per year.

As per reports by RMC Sport, the Frenchman receives only a minimal amount as per the collective agreement for professional players in Italy, which is €42,500 per year. This works out to €3,500 per month.

Paul Pogba was rumored to have taken testosterone, a controlled substance as per UEFA guidelines. Upon a second round of counter-testing, his samples returned positive results this week, as reported by Sky Sports.

Following the results, his club Juventus have reportedly put him on a minimal contract, which is the basic right for professional footballers plying their trade in Italy. He now faces further investigation by authorities and could also be banned for up to four years.

Pogba rejoined Juventus in 2022 after a rather unsuccessful time at Manchester United. Since his return, he has only made 12 appearances for the Turin-based club across competitions, providing just one assist.

It has been a rather sad decline for a player who was once considered among the top prospects in world football, especially in his first stint at Juve between 2012-16. Back then, he won four consecutive Serie A titles with the club between 2013-16, along with two Coppa Italia trophies and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

Paul Pogba also reached the pinnacle of football, winning the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. However, it is difficult to think of him reaching those kind of heights again in his career.

Revisiting Paul Pogba's first stint with Juventus

Paul Pogba joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2012 after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

In his first stint, the Frenchman made 178 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 40 assists. Besides the team accolades he won, Pogba was awarded the Golden Boy award in 2013, and was also included in Serie A's team of the year between 2014-16.

Pogba was also included in UEFA Team of the Year for 2015, and won the FIFA World Cup Young Player award in 2014.

His exploits in his first stint at Juve earned him a return to Manchester United in 2016, when then manager Jose Mourinho signed him for a world-record €105 million fee.