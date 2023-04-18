Paul Pogba says £11m extortion plot against him affected physical and mental health after being held at gunpoint

Paul Pogba has claimed that the £11 million extortion case has taken a toll on him. He believes that his injuries are all down to the case as he was mentally affected after being threatened at gunpoint.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Pogba claimed that he was not able to concentrate on himself since the gunpoint incident. It has affected his body and that is the main reason behind the injuries.

Paul Pogba said:

"I kept all of this to myself for a long time and then I revealed it. This case has had a big impact on my body, especially on my injuries. I've spoken about it with the French national team manager."

Paul Pogba has been out of action for the majority of the season since joining Juventus in the summer. He has missed 42 matches this season in all competitions as per Transfermarkt and has not been fit for more than two consecutive weeks since September.

Mathias Pogba defends himself and accuses Paul Pogba again

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba hit back at Paul last year and claimed that he was waiting for the right moment to reveal everything about his brother.

He has hinted that the witchcraft against Kylian Mbappe is not the only issue and he has proof of more wrongdoing by his brother.

As per DailyMail, Mathias said in his Tiktok video:

"All of Paul's statements, from the hearing at the start of August – before my videos – to the response from his lawyers and the responses, from his supporters, are only intended to drag my name through the mud. So I'm asking myself: why rush to affirm that what I had to say concerned just witchcraft?"

He added:

"Because it would be difficult to talk about the so-called blackmail in this case? So wouldn't it be better to hammer home that the big brother is just a jealous, money-grabbing person, ready to do anything to discredit before he speaks? Isn't that what all false accounts in my name are all about? No, we don't accept conspiracies here!"

Mathias continued:

"The only path to survival that I have is to unveil his lies and his deception. That's why I confirmed his witchcraft because what matters here is not whether it works or whether you believe me or not, it is that it is malicious because these practices expect that you do bad things for their rituals with the will to harm."

French prosecutors confirmed that a judicial investigation was underway but has not reached a conclusion.

