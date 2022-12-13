Paul Pogba sends heartfelt message to France squad ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Morocco

Paul Pogba has sent a message to the French national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup semifinal against Morocco. The Juventus star wished them luck and all the strength to make it to the final once again.

In a video released by France's official Twitter handle, Pogba was seen talking to Kingsley Coman. He said:

"Together! I am with you. I give you all my strength. All my strength to this group. This is my group, those are my boys!"

Pogba was in contention to make it to France's FIFA World Cup squad, but a knee injury kept him out of the tournament. He played a major role in helping his country win the cup in Russia in 2018, and even scored in the final.

Paul Pogba missed FIFA World Cup with knee injury

Paul Pogba was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup this year as he continues his rehabilitation. The Juventus star re-injured himself in October during a training session soon after he made a comeback on the pitch.

His agent Rafaela Pimenta confirmed his absence and released a statement:

"Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul will still need recovery time from his surgery. For this reason, Paul will not be able to join the Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French national team in Qatar."

The statement continued:

"If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow. But what changes things are hard work, resilience and discipline, all of which are the only things in Paul's mind at these challenging times. Paul will continue working giving his very best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible."

Juventus confirmed that the midfielder is out for the rest of 2022:

"In light of the recent radiological examinations and the consultation carried out in Pittsburgh by Professor Volker Musahl for the evaluation of his knee, Paul Pogba needs to continue his rehabilitation programme."

Pogba rejoined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer after leaving Manchester United following the expiry of his contract.

