Paul Pogba staying away from teammates and training in villa once owned by Cristiano Ronaldo as he awaits counter-analysis on dope test: Reports

Juventus star Paul Pogba is reportedly training at a villa that was once owned by Cristiano Ronaldo, as the former awaits counter-analysis on the B sample he submitted on August 20 in a doping case.

The midfielder was handed a precautionary suspension by the Anti-Doping Tribunal in Italy after he tested positive for enhanced levels of testosterone. The test took place soon after Juventus' 3-0 Serie A win against Udinese on August 20, a clash in which Pogba did not feature.

Now, the former Manchester United star will have to remain patient until October 5, the date on which he will receive results for the counter-analysis. Should the 30-year-old fail his second test, a ban of up to four years may be handed to him.

For the time being, the World Cup winner is reportedly training away from the rest of his teammates at a villa once owned by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the property contains an indoor swimming pool, a gym, and a training pitch, all of which Pogba can access.

The Al-Nassr striker spent three years at Juventus after deciding to move away from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €117 million. During his stay in Turin, Ronaldo bagged 101 goals and 22 assists from 134 appearances across all competitions. He won the Serie A twice.

"Never intended to break the rules"- Paul Pogba's agent asserts as Juventus star continues to train in Cristiano Ronaldo's former villa

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba's agent Rafaela Piment recently came forward to defend the France international, who has been dealt a precautionary suspension for enhanced levels of testosterone.

According to ESPN, the former Manchester United player was unaware of the contents of the supplements he consumed. Further, he regrets not informing the club and requesting permission from in-house doctors about the purchase of the product.

Jumping to his defense, the player's agent Piment, told Italian media (via ESPN):

"The only certain thing is that Paul Pogba never intended to break the rules."

Pogba has made 190 appearances for his current employers, bagging 34 goals and 41 assists across all competitions. He missed 29 Serie A matches last season due to injury and has been seemingly dealt another blow while attempting a potential comeback. Pogba has managed two substitute appearances in the league this season.