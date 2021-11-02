Paul Pogba tells Mino Raiola his preferred destination amidst talk of Manchester United exit: Reports

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United star Paul Pogba's top priority is to return to Juventus. but the Bianconeri will have to sell at least two players to make his acquisition possible. If Pogba does not sign a contract extension with Manchester United, he will be a free agent in the summer.

He'll be able to sign a pre-contract deal with any club in January, ahead of a free transfer in the summer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Frenchman is not only interested in returning to Juventus, but it is his priority to wear the Bianconeri jersey once more. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing him, but Pogba has told his agent Mino Raiola that he wants to return to Turin.

The Bianconeri, on the other hand, can't afford his present €14 million-a-year wage, so the Frenchman would have to take a pay cut. The so-called 'Growth decree,' which enables a 50% tax break on the gross earnings of foreign players and coaches, could aid the Old Lady in securing the signing of Paul Pogba.

It is applicable to those who have not lived in Italy for the previous three years and wish to relocate their fiscal residency for at least two years. At least two midfielders would have to be sold by Serie A giants Juventus. Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey are also available, with the Welshman being one of Juventus' highest earners.

Paul Pogba played for Juventus for four seasons from 2012 to 2016, and he remains friendly with both his old teammates and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. He joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer from Manchester United before returning in a €100 million trade to Old Trafford. He can massively help improve the Juventus squad and Juventus are ready to go for him.

If Paul Pogba is unable to reach an agreement with Manchester United for an extension at the club, this could pan out to be an amazing opportunity for both the player and Juventus. Juventus want to secure this move and Pogba is open to it if he is to leave Manchester United. Paul Pogba could return to the club which made him a superstar and could help Juventus back to the top.

