Paul Pogba willing to stay at Manchester United on one condition - Reports

Paul Pogba could be willing to stay at Manchester United beyond the current season as well. However, according to The Sun, he will only stay if interim manager Ralf Rangnick takes on the role of permanent manager after this season.

Pogba's contract with the club runs out in the summer of 2022. There have been many attempts made by the United board to negotiate a new contract with the midfielder. But all of them have been in vain so far.

Reports suggest he will leave in the summer for free, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain being possible destinations. However, as per The Sun, that could change soon.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Ralf Rangnick as interim manager in November. The German is set to take on a two-year consultancy role after this season. However, he has visibly improved the struggling United side. They currently sit in fourth position in the Premier League table.

Hence, United's board could be tempted to make him the permanent manager. This could reportedly convince Pogba to stay, who is yet to feature under the German manager.

Pogba picked up a hamstring injury in October and is set to return for United's next Premier League clash against Burnley on 8th February.

Manchester United could decide on a permanent manager before the season ends

According to reports, Manchester United are on the hunt for a permanent manager. Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique have all been linked with the job. Even Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly in the running.

The new manager will need to have some alignment with the philosophy Ralf Rangnick is attempting to build at the club. The team is slowly showing signs of pressing from the front, which the German manager is known for.

Moreover, handling all the egos at the club, from youngsters to experienced players, is a big task on its own.

United have already had many failures in the form of David Moyes, Luis van Gaal and Solskjaer since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. Hence, they will be desperate to make the right decision this time around.

If Rangnick does get Manchester United into the top four and performs well in the FA Cup and the Champions League, he could be an option as well. After all, he would have worked with these players for over six months and the transition in becoming a permanent manager could be seamless.

