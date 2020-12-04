Paul Robinson makes Premier League top four prediction

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Paul Robinson expects Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Spurs to finish in the Premier League top four this season. The 41-year-old stated that he 'cannot see' Manchester United or Arsenal securing a Champions League place.

The 2020-21 Premier League season has been an odd one, to say the least. The Big Six have all had shaky starts to their campaign, and a number of mid-table clubs such as Southampton and West Ham United have performed quite well.

Reigning champions Liverpool have maintained a decent level of consistency, despite suffering a massive injury crisis. The Reds finished last season with 99 points, 18 points ahead of runners-up, Manchester City. However, Jurgen Klopp's men look vulnerable this season and are currently in second place.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have had a poor start to their Premier League campaign. Pep Guardiola's men are currently in eleventh place, having won just two of their last five games.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been dubbed as title contenders this season. Both London clubs had impressive summer transfer windows and seem to have found rhythm under their respective managers.

Paul Robinson is less optimistic about Manchester United and Arsenal's prospects, and doubts either club have the quality to climb up to the Champions League places.

Robinson spoke exclusively to Ladbrokes at their launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Tottenham vs Arsenal and said:

"Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea are your top four, I think, in any order."

"I cant see Manchester United, Everton, Arsenal or any of those other clubs finishing in the Champions League places. You look on paper and their team isn't anywhere near the level of those four. I don't put Man United anywhere near that bracket."

He added:

"The biggest supported club in the world and one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the best that they can hope for this year is a fifth-place finish with a trophy. I think realistically that's the best they can achieve this year with the players they've got and the way they're performing. "

"There are at least four other clubs that will finish above them in the league this year."

Manchester United have had a mini-resurgence in recent weeks, winning three games on the bounce in the Premier League. The Red Devils are five points away from the top of the table, with a game in hand.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are going through a dismal spell, having won just one of their last five games. The Gunners are currently fourteenth in the Premier League, and it would be tough to envision them breaking into the top four this season.