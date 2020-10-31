Paul Scholes backs Manchester United to sign Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United were linked with a move to Dayot Upamecano this summer, but the defender stayed put at RB Leipzig. The Frenchman is one of the most highly-rated center-backs in the world right now and was a target for Arsenal as well.

RB Leipzig had no plans to let go of their prized asset and ended up extending his contract. However, that did not stop Manchester United from approaching the club late in the window without any success.

Paul Scholes compares Dayot Upamecano to Manchester United legends

With the January window approaching, Manchester United have once again been linked with the center-back, and Paul Scholes has backed his former side to make a move for the player. The legendary midfielder believes that the Bundesliga star is precisely the type of defender Manchester United need.

Scholes feels that Upamecano is the player who will sit back and defend all day and not let the others worry about it. He even went on to compare the Frenchman to Rio Ferdinand and Jaap Stam.

“This is the type of defender I think United need, he’s very different to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. He (Upamecano) absolutely loves one-vs-ones, he loves getting down that channel because he knows he’s gonna beat them," Paul Scholes said on BT Sport.

"It’s very much the same as what Rio used to do, what Jaap Stam used to do. It frees the rest of the team to worry about attacking because you know you’ve got a centre-half who is going to defend and he’ll do it all day," said Scholes.

Reports suggest that Dayot Upamecano is valued at £55 million by RB Leipzig. They also claim that Arsenal remain interested in the defender while Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the Frenchman.

Manchester United are in dire need of a center-back as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have not been able to gel well in a lot of matches. Moreover, Eric Bailly remains on the sidelines more often than not these days.

As for Real Madrid, they are looking at Upamecano as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos and a long term partner for Eder Militao or Raphael Varane.