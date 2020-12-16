Manchester United legend Paul Scholes told BT Sport that Chelsea will fall short of a title challenge this term because they lack creativity in midfield. The Blues lost their second consecutive game in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea collapsed to a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Wolves this week, Nuno Espirito Santo's men scoring a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time. Chelsea's latest defeat leaves them five points behind leaders Liverpool and Tottenham having played a game more.

Many fans and pundits labeled Chelsea as 'title favorites' due to the quality and strength in depth they possess in their squad. Frank Lampard's side had a shaky start to the season, but hit their stride in recent months.

Chelsea are NOT ready to win the Premier League, insists Paul Scholes https://t.co/Xz6yFZJqSa — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 15, 2020

Paul Scholes believes Chelsea do not have the quality or creativity in midfield to challenge for the title this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea — Premier League

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes tipped the London club to mount a title challenge this term but feels the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are not yet ready in midfield to lead the Blues to glory this season.

"I just think there's a little bit a lack of creativity on the pitch. [N'Golo] Kante does what he does brilliantly well and he's got two young players next to him in Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, who I think will be sensational players, but that's why I don't think they'll win the league this year," Scholes said.

"It's a bit early for them. They'll be up there, close to Manchester City and Liverpool I just don't think they are that ready," he added.

Frank Lampard will be more worried about the form of German forward Timo Werner. The former Leipzig man struggled to make an impact in the game against Wolves, and has now failed to score in his last eight games in all competitions.

Advertisement

Paul Scholes plays down Chelsea's title chances due to two key concernshttps://t.co/nSAjttXOiK pic.twitter.com/HOt027aKpF — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 15, 2020

Chelsea will however, welcome back the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi to the squad for their next game against West Ham on the 22nd of December. Ziyech in particular, has been the Blues' standout player this season.