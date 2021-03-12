Paul Scholes believes Manchester United need three players fit to see off AC Milan next week

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has named the three players his former club need back in the team next week to see off AC Milan and progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. The Englishman also agreed that the Red Devils’ brilliant away form could work in their favor in Milan.

Manchester United looked set to take a 1-0 advantage into the second leg before the Rossoneri equalized in the dying moments of Thursday's game to make it 1-1 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were already missing Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford due to injuries but were dealt a blow when Anthony Martial picked up a knock in the first half. Scholes believes that Manchester United need all three players back to full fitness to see off a spirited Milan side.

Speaking after the game on BT Sport, the Englishman expressed his disappointment at the result and pointed out that it could be a tricky away tie next week. However, Scholes remained optimistic about Manchester United’s chances, thanks to their away form.

“United are brilliant away from home, we’ve seen the record they’ve got. They will be allowed more space over there,” said Scholes.

The Englishman also revealed that Manchester United would need a change in the final third in the return leg.

“I think the key is having forwards fit - if it’s (Mason) Greenwood, (Daniel) James, and Amad (Diallo), I’d be slightly concerned about whether they can go there and be free-scoring like they were against Sociedad," said Scholes.

"They need those players fit; what was wrong with Martial tonight? I’m not quite sure, we didn’t really see anything happen. Is he going to be ready for next week?” said Scholes.

Edinson Cavani

The former Manchester United midfielder also remained hopeful that the Red Devils will have Marcus Rashford back within a week. Scholes also claimed that Manchester United will need experienced players for the return leg.

“I think Rashford will be okay, from what it looked like on Sunday, it looked like a slight ankle tweak, I think Ole was just a bit cautious with him tonight to get him ready for Sunday and also for next week," said Scholes.

"There’s Cavani as well, you just worry about the experience going to Milan. If you start with the front three that finished tonight: have they got the quality to go over there and score goals?” Scholes added.

