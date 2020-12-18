Paul Scholes compares a Chelsea midfielder with Frank Lampard - Report

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is all praise for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. The academy graduate has been a fixture in Frank Lampard's side all season, with his performances catching the eye of the former Manchester United midfielder.

Following Chelsea's second consecutive defeat in the Premier League - a 1-2 loss to Wolves - Scholes said that Chelsea have lacked creativity:

"I think the problem that they have got is creativity. Looking at the last two games, they have hardly created a chance. I think they have got the players, but they are young players, and it is going to take them a bit of time."

However, Scholes praised Mason Mount and said that he has the attributes to become a Chelsea legend like his manager Frank Lampard. Scholes said in this regard:

"Mason Mount, every time I see him, I am really impressed with him. I think he could become like a Frank Lampard. I think he has got the ability and the technique to win games for Chelsea. Mason has got his manager,\ to fall back on and has nobody better to learn from. He should be winning games for Chelsea. In years to come, I think he will score a lot of goals for Chelsea, just like Frank."

Paul Scholes doesn't fancy Chelsea for the Premier League title just yet

Chelsea will look to bounce back from their defeat at Wolves.

If Chelsea had won against Wolves, they would have gone joint top of the Premier League table with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Nevertheless, Scholes believes that this year's title race could be a close one.

Chelsea have STILL not beaten a team in the top half of the Premier League table this season...



TItLe cOnTenDeRs 🥴 pic.twitter.com/3jI7fIFBLi — Goal (@goal) December 17, 2020

The former England international said in this regard:

"It is going to be the tightest title race we have had for such a long time. I still think Liverpool are the best team, and they will win the league, even though the gap will be nowhere near as big as it was last season. I expect Manchester City to get close, and then there is the rest of them. I still expect Manchester United to improve massively. Chelsea are a good team, as we have seen, and they will be there or there abouts. But it is going to be tight; it is going to be tough. However, I just don't expect Chelsea to be there this year."

Chelsea have a torrid run of fixtures till February that could potentially decide their season.

Frank Lampard's men host West Ham on Tuesday before travelling to the Emirates Stadium for another London derby on Boxing Day. The Blues round out the year at home against high-flying Aston Villa before facing Manchester City in their first game of 2021.