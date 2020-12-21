Paul Scholes compares Chelsea's Christian Pulisic to Eden Hazard 

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has said that he finds striking similarities between Christian Pulisic and Chelsea legend Eden Hazard. Pulisic came into his own at the tail end of last season for the West London side.

Although injuries have halted his growth this season, the 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his ability in the Chelsea blue. Speaking during the Wolves game, Scholes said:

"Pulisic, he looks the closest thing I’ve seen to Eden Hazard. He’s got a little turn of pace, his centre of gravity is low, he can weave past people and he’s creative. And that left-hand side has really been a problem for Wolves."

Christian Pulisic has played in multiple positions for Chelsea

Chelsea have a host of talented options to play from the wide positions at the club. Pulisic excelled on the left side of a front three following the restart last season.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea

The American has also been played on the right by Frank Lampard this season to accommodate Timo Werner. The former RB Leipzig forward is still finding his feet in the Premier League and prefers the wide left-position.

Tonight’s game has become so important for Chelsea. If we don’t win this, I’m seriously worried. This is the time where teams push on, not fall away. The whole table is still close but we must go into Arsenal with confidence. MUST WIN. COME ON CHELSEA. Preview out soon 😎🙌🏽 — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) December 21, 2020

However, Lampard explained that he had forwards who can play in multiple positions on the wings. The Chelsea manager said that he decides the position of his wingers based on the opposition and the game plan.

"Hakim Ziyech clearly is more of a player who plays on the right. With Timo, he can play left and right of a front three at his previous teams. The same with Christian, he played right and left for Dortmund and did the same for us last year.

Advertisement

"Sometimes you feel you can give the opposition a problem. When Christian moved to the right against Wolves, he dribbled into their box and went on a mazy run, created a few things. I like to have the option to change them at times," Lampard said.

Chelsea started the current Premier League season well, but have slumped to losses in their last two fixtures against Everton and Wolves. The Blues take on local rivals West Ham on Monday.