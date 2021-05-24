Paul Scholes explains what Manchester United need to do in the transfer window to challenge Manchester City  

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes the club should sign at least two more players to close the gap on Manchester City in the Premier League next season.

Manchester United were Manchester City’s closest rivals in the recently-concluded Premier League season, but finished 12 points behind the eventual winners.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made good progress compared to last season, but need a good summer transfer window to ensure they have a better team next season.

Manchester United have already secured Edinson Cavani for another season, and are expected to sign another attacking player.

Scholes has explained that the club need to sign a creative player and a defender to challenge for the Premier League next season.

“I think we need someone who is a creative midfield player. Grealish or Sancho, one of them would be ideal.

“It would be great to have a left-footed centre back but I don’t think it’s needed, I don’t think we are desperate for that. I would like to see a centre-half come in next to Maguire.

“I think Lindelof is doing alright, I just think alright isn’t good enough to win a league. Marquinhos from PSG, I think he’s be a brilliant centre-half next to Maguire but again you’re talking about a lot of money,” Scholes said on the Webby & O’Neill show.

Manchester United are the front runners to sign Jadon Sancho this summer

Sancho was on Manchester United’s wish list last summer as well, but the Red Devils balked at Borussia Dortmund’s high asking price for the attacker.

But with the German club set to lower their asking price for Sancho this summer, it’s likely that Manchester United will return for him when the transfer window opens.

Jadon Sancho 'loves' the idea of joining Manchester United 🔥 #mufc https://t.co/wKF1mO0S9Z pic.twitter.com/6Q0Gr9NFun — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) May 22, 2021

A defender and a defensive midfielder have also been mooted, but it remains to be seen who the club will go after.

The Red Devils have looked shaky defensively this season, and conceded the most goals among the top four teams in the Premier League.

The likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred haven’t been consistent enough, so the club perhaps need to look at signing a holding midfielder, in addition to a defender and a creative player, as Scholes explained.