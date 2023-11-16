Paul Scholes explains why Sir Jim Ratcliffe's impending Manchester United arrival is 'bizarre'

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes isn't convinced that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will alone have control over football operations at Old Trafford upon his arrival.

Recent reports have suggested that the Glazers will forego a 25% stake in the Red Devils to Ineos Group chief Ratcliffe. Further, the exit of Chief Executive Richard Arnold may be an indicator that the deal is nearing its completion.

Should the agreement come through, it is believed that Ratcliffe and Ineos will gain control over football-related matters despite being minority stakeholders. Scholes, however, is far from convinced that this will be the case.

While appearing on Webby & O'Neill YouTube channel, he said (via Manchester Evening News);

"I just find it difficult to believe that he's going to be left to his own devices, only owning 25 per cent of the football club.

"How are the Glazers not going to want a say at the top table when it comes to football decisions? Obviously you can draw up contracts, of course you can, but if stuff is then happening that they don't like, you're telling me they're not going to come to the table and have something to say about it? I'm sure they will."

Scholes added:

"I just find it bizarre. It's obviously a stepping stone to him [Ratcliffe] taking over the club permanently, but how long that is going to be we don't know. And how much time has he got to try and get things right?"

It will be interesting to observe the changes brought about within Manchester United upon Ratcliffe's arrival.

Paul Scholes backs Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag amid rumors of Old Trafford exit

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has backed Erik ten Hag amid the Red Devil's poor start to the 2023/24 season. Currently, the Manchester outfit are placed sixth in the Premier League, having racked up 21 points from 12 matches.

They continue to struggle in the Champions League, last in Group A, and nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich after four fixtures. Amid rumors suggesting that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at Old Trafford could mean Ten Hag leaves the club, Scholes said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Sometimes you do worry for managers when new owners come into it. I think it's a worry [that Ten Hag might leave]. I think he should stay, I really like him.

"He’s had a lot of injuries [this season] and the team hasn't gone on from what we expected. But how many times can we keep sacking managers in the second or third year? At some point we have to stay with them and I think this is the right manager to stay with."

Since taking up the role as Manchester United manager in July 2022, the Dutch tactician has won 51 of his 80 matches in charge while losing 21. His only trophy in England was the Red Devils' Carabao Cup win last season.